Blue Jays vs. Coronavirus

“My friends have always been with me in my worst moments. Even, all of them have caused me themselves ”… Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week…: Which pitchers did Pete Rose hit the most hits out of his 4,256 total?

The Answer…: Phil Niekro 64, Don Sutton 60, Gaylord Perry 42, Juan Marichal 42, Tom Seaver 39, Joe Niekro 39, Claude Ostín 38, Ron Reed 38, Férguson Jenkins 36, Bob Gibson 35, Larry Dierker 35, Steve Carlton 31, Steve Rogers 31. Information from “Baseball Reference”, provided by John Hómez.

The great afternoon.- Yesterday marked the 75th anniversary, when Ted Williams, who had just returned from World War II, in which he was a combat pilot with the Marines, enjoyed the best of his many good afternoons in baseball.

On July 21, 1946, the Red Sox hosted the St. Louis Carmelites for doubleheader. And Ted hit seven hits, scored two runs, drove in three and finished his role with the cycle in the second game. Most important…: Boston won twice, 5-0 and 5-2…

The BlueJays return.- Despite the outbreak of the coronavirus that we suffer, the Blue Jays will return on Friday the 30th to their stadium, the Rogers Center, in Toronto. They have played in Dunedin, Florida, their training site, and at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field, so that they did not cross the Canadian border, in order to avoid international contagion of Covid-19 …

“Don’t ask yourself what your country can do for you. Ask yourself what you can do for your country ”… John F. Kennedy.-

Power against average.- The slugger from Puerto Ordaz, Engenio Suárez (Reds), who on Sunday celebrated his 30 years of running around this world, has been the victim of the 2021 fury of home runs. For the first time in his eight-year career, he is hitting under 200, for 175, for 57 hits in 326 at-bats, but has hit 18 home runs. His home run average per season is over 23 and now he’s going for 30 or more. Eugenio, by the way, is one of 31 Reds, who have hit three home runs in one game. He did it on May 9, 2020. And from being brilliant at third base, now they use him as a shortstop, already in more than 30 games, since May 7 …

Many others this year, have lost average and won in home runs …

“When you get married, they say that you have signed THE MARRIAGE CERTIFICATE, but when you divorce, they say that you have signed THE JUDGMENT. Why is it? ”… Joseph McKadew.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

“Mis amigos siempre han estado conmigo en mis peores momentos. Incluso, todos me los han causado ellos mismos”… Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: ¿A cuáles lanzadores Pete Rose les conectó más incogibles, de su total de 4.256?

La Respuesta…: Phil Niekro 64, Don Sutton 60, Gaylord Perry 42, Juan Marichal 42, Tom Seaver 39, Joe Niekro 39, Claude Ostín 38, Ron Reed 38, Férguson Jenkins 36, Bob Gibson 35, Larry Dierker 35, Steve Carlton 31, Steve Rogers 31. Información de “Baseball Reference”, facilitada por John Hómez.

La gran tarde.- Ayer se cumplieron 75 años, de cuando Ted Williams, quien acababa de regresar de la II Guerra Mundial, en la cual fue piloto de combates con los Marines, disfrutó de la mejor de sus muchas tardes buenas en el beisbol.

El 21 de julio de 1946, los Medias Rojas recibieron a los Carmelitas de San Luis para doble juego. Y Ted conectó siete incogibles, anotó dos carreras, impulsó tres y culminó su función con el ciclo o la escalera en el segundo encuentro. Lo más importante…: Boston ganó dos veces, 5-0 y 5-2…

Regresan los BlueJays.- No obstante el rebrote del coronavirus que padecemos, los Blue Jays regresarán el viernes 30 a su estadio, el Rogers Centre, de Toronto. Han jugado en Dunedin, Florida, su sitio de entrenamientos, y en el Búffalo´s Sahlen Field, para que no cruzaran la frontera canadiense, a fin de evitar los contagios internacionales del Covid-19…

“No te preguntes qué puede hacer tu país por tí. Pregúntate qué puedes hacer tú por tu país”… John F. Kennedy.-

Poder contra promedio.- El slugger de Puerto Ordaz, Engenio Suárez (Rojos), quien el domingo celebró sus 30 años de andar correteando por este mundo, ha sido víctima de la furia 2021 de los jonrones. Por primera vez en su carrera de ocho años batea para menos de 200, para 175, por 57 incogibles en 326 turnos, pero ha despachado 18 jonrones. Su promedio de cuadrangulares por temporada es sobre 23 y ahora va para 30 o más. Eugenio, por cierto, es uno de 31 Rojos, que han sacado tres jonrones en un juego. Lo logró el nueve de mayo de 2020. Y de ser brillante en tercera base, ahora lo usan como shortstop, ya en más de 30 juegos, desde el siete de mayo…

Muchos otros este año, han perdido promedio y ganado en jonrones…

“Cuando uno se casa, dicen que has firmado EL ACTA matrimonial, pero cuando uno se divorcia, dicen que has firmado LA SENTENCIA. ¿Por qué será?”… Joseph McKadew.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

