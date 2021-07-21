Our 13 MVPs in All-Star Games – Los 13 nuestros MVPs en Juegos de Estrellas

“At last the government and opposition leaders agree on something, they all grew beards” …

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day like every Wednesday. Listen to me, if you didn’t send me from which town or city you are writing to me, I can’t answer you. Thanks.

Sergio P. Rivadavia, from Mérida Yucatán asks …: “Will the current situation in Cuba harm baseball in that country?”

Friend Seryi…: They already stopped the activity of the Cuban baseball. Of course, it would not be comfortable for two teams to play on a field, whose stands can explode at any time between opponents of the government and the authorities. Better to avoid than have to regret.

Fernando M. Ortega H. from Tijuana, asks…: “Which Latin Americans have won the Most Valuable title in All-Star Games?”.

Amigo Nando…: Until 1961, the MVPs of the Summer Classic were not announced. Ours have been 13. The first was Juan Marichal, in 1965. Later, Tany Pérez 1967, David Concepción 1982, Julio Franco 1990, Sandy Alomar Jr. 1997, Roberto Alomar 1998, Pedro Martínez 1999, Alfonso Soriano 2004, Miguel Tejada 2005, Melky Cabrera 2012, Mariano Rivera 2013, Róbinson Canó 2017, Vladimir Guerrero son 2021.

Danilo Rodríguez, from Puerto LaCruz, thinks…: “Dear friend, I strongly agree with you regarding the elimination of the VAR. I never considered these revisions necessary, because they take away from the showiness of the umpires’ work, whose work is very difficult.

Ronald Pájaro, from Caracas, asks …: “Who have been elevated to the Hall of Fame just because of their numbers?”

Friend Ron …: None … And remember our motto, “It is always better to have some outside that should be inside, rather than some inside that should be outside.”

Rúber L. Socorro, from San Carlos de Zulia, asks …: “What is your opinion about the Major League Baseball that is about to start in Venezuela?”

Friend Rubo …: I have no idea. First time I know anything about it.

Gomer Arriojas, from El Tigre, asks …: “Since when is pitcher pitching speed measured in MLB?”

Amigo Mero…: Bob Feller, who pitched in the Major Leagues between 1936 and 1956, was measured on the fastball with a moving motorcycle. They said it was often 98 and 99 miles per hour. It was after 1970 that they started using modern technology. The lines of Nolan Ryan and J.R. Richard were timed in 1975 over 100 miles, down to 110.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

Los 13 nuestros MVPs en Juegos de Estrellas

“Por fin los líderes del Gobierno y de la oposición están de acuerdo en algo, todos se dejaron crecer las barbas”…

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo como todos los miércoles. Óyeme, si no me enviaste desde cuál pueblo o ciudad me escribes, no puedo contestarte. Gracias.

Sergio P. Rivadavia, de Mérida Yucatán pregunta…: “La actual situación de Cuba, ¿perjudicará al beisbol de ese país?”.

Amigo Seryi…: Ya detuvieron la actividad de la pelota cubana. Por supuesto, no sería cómodo, que dos equipos jugaran en un terreno, cuyas tribunas pueden estallar en cualquier momento entre opositores al gobierno y las autoridades. Mejor es evitar que tener que lamentar.

Fernando M. Ortega H. de Tijuana, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles latinoamericanos han ganado el título de Más Valioso en Juegos de Estrellas?”.

Amigo Nando…: Hasta 1961, no se anunciaron los MVP del Clásico del Verano. Los nuestros han sido 13. El primero fue Juan Marichal, en 1965. Después, Tany Pérez 1967, David Concepción 1982, Julio Franco 1990, Sandy Alomar hijo 1997, Roberto Alomar 1998, Pedro Martínez 1999, Alfonso Soriano 2004, Miguel Tejada 2005, Melky Cabrera 2012, Mariano Rivera 2013, Róbinson Canó 2017, Vladimir Guerrero hijo 2021.

Danilo Rodríguez, de Puerto LaCruz, opina…: “Apreciado amigo, muy de acuerdo con usted en cuanto a la eliminación del VAR. Nunca consideré necesarias esas revisiones, porque le quitan vistosidad al trabajo de los umpires, cuya labor es muy difícil.

Ronald Pájaro, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Quiénes han sido elevados al Hall de la Fama solo por sus números?”.

Amigo Ron…: Ninguno… Y recuerda nuestro lema, “Siempre es mejor algunos fuera que deberían estar dentro, en vez de algunos dentro que deberían estar fuera”.

Rúber L. Socorro, de San Carlos de Zulia, pregunta…: “¿Qué opinión tiene respecto a la Liga Mayor de Beisbol que está por arrancar en Venezuela?”.

Amigo Rubo…: No tengo la menor idea. Primera vez que sé algo de eso.

Gomer Arriojas, de El Tigre, pregunta…: “¿Desde cuándo se mide la velocidad de los lanzamientos de los pitchers en MLB?”.

Amigo Mero…: A Bob Feller, quien lanzó en Grandes Ligas entre 1936 y 1956, le midieron la recta con una moto en marcha. Dijeron que era, a menudo, de 98 y 99 millas por hora. Fue después de 1970 cuando comenzaron a usar tecnología moderna. Las rectas de Nolan Ryan y J.R. Richard fueron cronometradas en 1975 en más de 100 millas, hasta 110.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5