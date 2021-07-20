The cycle with home run on the field – El ciclo con jonrón dentro del campo

“There are two infinite things: the universe and human stupidity. And the universe I’m not sure. Albert Einstein.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

Rodalio Siqueiro, from Oakland, thinks…: “The Venezuelan, Elvis Andrews, is a shame. He should retire now. You posted that “for the first time in his 13-year career he has changed teams, Rangers to Athletics, and many times the bigleaguers are affected by the new uniform.” Lies. Manager Bob Melvin no longer trusts him, has put him to play in just 30 of the team’s 94 games, and at 32 years old, he is hitting 240, two homers, 21 RBIs. In addition, he has grown a huge, horrible and disgusting beard, which is never cleaned ”.

Jaime Ramírez A. from Ciudad Guadalupe, Victoria, asks…: “How do you select the participants for the All-Star Game?”.

Friend Jai…: The public votes for the eight of each team in the starting lineup, minus the pitchers. Managers, coaches and Major League Baseball take care of the rest.

Víctor A. Gardoqui S. from San Rafael, Veracruz, asks …: “Has any bigleaguer hit the cycle or up the ladder with a home run?”

Friend Vito …: Several, especially before 1923. Ty Cobb and Billy Hámilton, twice each.

Óscar A. Hernández, from La Urbina, sends such an emotional and complimentary message that I would be ashamed if he published it. Thank you very much, friend Oscar. I’ll try to keep you liking the column so much like that.

Néstor L. Pérez R. from Maracaibo, asks…: “Which Venezuelan team was better, the 1941 or 1944 Amateur Baseball World Series, and why did they call it ‘amateur baseball’, if the players , at least the Venezuelans, did they charge to play? ”.

Friend Nes…: Both teams were extraordinary. If they played against each other, anyone won, anyone lost. And it was called amateur or amateur baseball, because there was not so much zeal in the difference. It was the World Series in Latin America.

Armando Ramírez M., from Rosarito, BC, asks…: “Why, if Shoei Ohtani left the game tied and threw a single inning, was he the winner?”

Mando friend …: he did not leave it tied. Before entering to pitch the second in the AL, they scored a run, an advantage they never lost, until they won 5-2. And in The All-Star Game it’s like that, because of the number of pitchers they use. For the AL there were nine on Tuesday.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

El ciclo con jonrón dentro del campo

“Hay dos cosas infinitas: el universo y la estupidez humana. Y del universo no estoy seguro. Albert Einstein.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Rodalio Siqueiro, de Oakland, opina…: “Lo del venezolano, Elvis Andrews, es una vergüenza. Debería retirarse ya. Ud. publicó que ‘por primera vez en su carrera de 13 años ha cambiado de equipo, Rangers para Atléticos, y muchas veces a los bigleaguers les afecta el nuevo uniforme’. Mentiras. El mánager, Bob Melvin, ya no le tiene confianza, lo ha puesto a jugar en solo 30 de los 94 juegos del equipo, y a los 32 años de edad, batea para 240, dos jonrones, 21 impulsadas. Además, se ha dejado una enorme, horrible y asquerosa barba, que jamás se higieniza”.

Jaime Ramírez A. de Ciudad Guadalupe, Victoria, pregunta…: “¿Cómo seleccionan a los participantes para el El Juego de Estrellas?”.

Amigo Jai…: El público vota para los ocho de cada equipo en la alineación inicial, menos los lanzadores. Mánagers, coaches y Major League Baseball se ocupan del resto.

Víctor A. Gardoqui S. de San Rafael, Veracruz, pregunta…: “¿Algún bigleaguer ha bateado el ciclo o la escalera con jonrón dentro del campo?”.

Amigo Vito…: Varios, especialmente entes de 1923. Ty Cobb y Billy Hámilton, dos veces cada uno.

Óscar A. Hernández, desde La Urbina, envía mensaje tan emotivo y elogioso, que me avergonzaría si lo publicara. Muchas gracias, amigo Óscar. Trataré de que te siga gustando tanto así la columna.

Néstor L. Pérez R. de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “¿Cuál equipo de Venezuela fue mejor, el de la Serie Mundial de Beisbol Aficionado de 1941 o el de 1944, y por qué la llamaban ‘de beisbol aficionado’, si los jugadores, al menos los venezolanos, cobraban por jugar?”.

Amigo Nes…: Ambos equipos fueron extraordinarios. S jugaban uno frente al otro, cualquiera ganaba, cualquiera perdía. Y se le llamaba de beisbol aficionado o amateur, porque no había tanto celo en la diferencia. Era la Serie Mundial de Latinoamérica.

Armando Ramírez M., de Rosarito, BC, pregunta…: “¿Por qué si Shoei Ohtani dejó el juego empatado y tiró un solo inning, fue el ganador?”.

Amigo Mando…: No lo dejó empatado. Antes de entrar a lanzar el segundo de la Americana, anotaron una carrera, ventaja que nunca perdieron, hasta ganar 5-2. Y en El Juego de Estrellas es así, debido a la cantidad de lanzadores que usan. Por la Americana hubo nueve el martes.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

