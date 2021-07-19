The Letters from the Hereafter From K.M. Landis to Rob Manfred – Las Cartas desde El Más Allá De K.M.Landis a Rob Manfred

“The first part of my life I spent under the orders of my parents, and in the second I live under the orders of my children” … Anonymous.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Friend Rob…: You will already know that I am your servant, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, the first commissioner of baseball in history, for 24 years (1920-1944), and I did not continue because I died. If not, I would still be in the office that is now yours.

I am writing to congratulate you, to congratulate baseball and to congratulate myself.

I think the last thing you announced is great, that is, that in 2022, double headers will no longer be seven innings but nine, as it has been for 150 years. You also talked about rolling back that free runner at second base, during each of the two innings of every extra inning. That’s great!

We have suffered from those alterations of yours for two seasons, 2020 and 2021.

But also, and it was the best thing you announced, you promised to review all the Rules that you have changed or invented, with the intention of making the corrections of the case.

I in this More Here, and millions who follow the baseball in that little ball called the world, we hope you forget the other Rules that you have wanted to change.

Like that one about the intentional walk with no pitches. Have you imagined the amount of plays that can arise during the pitching of the four bad balls?

The batter can hit one of those pitches, if the pitcher makes a mistake and brings the ball closer to him, this has already happened; The intentional base is always with people on the bases, since wild pitches and passed balls can arise; Who says it is impossible to hit the man at bat with a ball ?; it is also possible for the runner or runners to steal bases.

It is that you have been absurd in your efforts to change to baseball.

Tell me about having the umpires check the pitchers to see if they have any substance that helps them get a better grip on the ball. Absurd, absurd because on the same mound, behind the pitcher, there is always a huge ball of talk inside some perforated cloth bag so that they can fill their hands with that which is so sticky. Nothing makes catching the ball easier.

It gives me the impression that you did not know what the bag is, and that in every game pitchers have that bag behind their shoes.

And absurd is the annoyance of the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) and absurd would be the use of robots instead of umpires.

My dear Rob, I hope everything improves… Ken.

————————————–Español———————-

Las Cartas desde El Más Allá De K.M.Landis a Rob Manfred

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Amigo Rob…: Ya sabrás que soy tu servidor, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, primer comisionado del beisbol en la historia, durante 24 años (1920-1944), y no seguí porque morí. Si no, estaría aún en la oficina que ahora es tuya.

Te escribo para felicitarte, para felicitar al beisbol y para felicitarme yo mismo.

Me parece genial lo último que anunciaste, es decir, que en 2022, los doble juegos ya no serán de siete innings sino de nueve, como ha sido durante 150 años. También hablaste de echar atrás eso del corredor gratis en segunda base, durante cada una de las dos entradas de todo inning extra. ¡Qué bien!

Hemos padecido por esas alteraciones tuyas durante dos temporadas, 2020 y 2021.

Pero además, y fue lo mejor que anunciaste, prometiste revisar todas las Reglas que has cambiado o inventado, con ánimos de hacer las correcciones del caso.

Yo en este Más Acá, y millones que siguen la pelota en aquella bolita llamada mundo, esperamos que te olvides de las otras Reglas que has querido cambiar.

Como esa de la base por bolas intencional sin lanzamientos. ¿Te has imaginado la cantidad de jugadas que pueden surgir durante el envío de las cuatro bolas malas?

El bateador puede conectar uno de esos lanzamientos, si el pitcher se equivoca y le acerca la bola, ésto ya ha ocurrido; siempre la base intencional es con gente en las bases, pues, pueden surgir wild pitches y passed balls; ¿quién dice que es imposible que le peguen un bolazo al hombre al bate?; también es posible que el corredor o corredores roben bases.

Es que has sido absurdo en tu empeño en cambiar al beisbol.

Dígame eso de poner a los umpires a revisar a los pitchers a ver si tienen alguna sustancia que los ayude a tener mejor agarre de la pelota. Absurdo, absurdo porque sobre la misma lomita, tras el lanzador, siempre hay una enorme bola de pez rubia dentro de alguna bolsa de tela perforada para que puedan llenarse las manos de eso que es tan pegajoso. Nada facilita el agarre de la pelota más que la pez rubia.

Me da la impresión de que ignorabas lo que es la pez rubia, y que en todo juego tienen los pitchers esa bola blanca tras sus zapatos.

Y absurdo es el fastidio del VAR (Video Assistant Referee) y absurdo sería el uso de robots en vez umpires.

Mi querido Rob, espero que todo mejore… Ken.

