WILLY ADAMES, MITCH HANIGER NAMED PLAYERS OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET

Luis Urías Sparks Clutch Double Play to Claim Play of the Week

Shortstop Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers has been chosen the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and outfielder Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners has been named the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Adames earned his first career NL Player of the Week Award and is the second Brewers winner this season, following his All-Star teammate Brandon Woodruff (May 31st). Willy is Milwaukee’s first position player to accomplish the feat since his teammate Keston Hiura in July 2019. Haniger similarly claimed his first career weekly award and is the first Mariners winner since Tim Beckham for the period ending March 31, 2019.

Willy Adames, Milwaukee Brewers (@willy2802)

Posted a slash line of .615/.688/1.154 with six runs scored, eight hits, a double, two home runs and seven RBI over three games played.

Delivered multi-hit and multi-run efforts in each of his three games over the weekend while also tallying at least one RBI. With his round-tripper yesterday, now has 16 homers on the season, four shy of his personal-best set in 2019 (20).

Currently owns an eight-game hitting streak dating back to July 7 th . Has notched at least one hit in all but one of his 14 contests since the calendar flipped to July.

. Has notched at least one hit in all but one of his 14 contests since the calendar flipped to July. Since joining Milwaukee on May 22nd, has paced the Brewers in batting average (.314), on-base percentage (.398), slugging percentage (.578), OPS (.976), hits (58), doubles (16), extra-base hits (27) and RBI (37), leading Milwaukee to a 35-16 record.

Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners (@m_hanny17)

Batted .455 (5-for-11) with seven runs scored, a double, two home runs, six RBI, two walks and a 1.091 slugging percentage across three games.

Concluded his award-winning week on a nine-game hitting streak dating back to July 6 th , including four contests with a home run.

, including four contests with a home run. Homered in consecutive games from Friday-Saturday for the second time in July (also July 8 th -9 th ). With 22 round-trippers on the season, is well on pace to eclipse his previous record of 26 set during his 2018 All-Star campaign.

-9 ). With 22 round-trippers on the season, is well on pace to eclipse his previous record of 26 set during his 2018 All-Star campaign. Has been clutch for the Mariners with runners in scoring position all season, batting .348 with 23 hits, seven home runs and 39 RBI. His .742 slugging percentage in those spots ranks third in the AL, trailing only All-Stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.829) and Shohei Ohtani (.746).

Other noteworthy NL performances for the week included All-Star outfielder Juan Soto (.538, 5 R, 3 HR, 6 RBI) of the Washington Nationals; first baseman Jesús Aguilar (.455, 5 H, 2 HR, 6 RBI) of the Miami Marlins; All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts (.778, 5 R, 5 XBH, 2 RBI) and backstop Will Smith (.625, 5 H, 2 XBH, 7 RBI) of the Los Angeles Dodgers; All-Star infielder Jake Cronenworth (.462, 6 H, 3 XBH, 6 RBI) and first baseman Eric Hosmer (.571, 4 R, 2 XBH, 6 RBI) of the San Diego Padres; and Willy’s All-Star teammate Corbin Burnes (8.1 IP, 0.00 ERA, 12 SO, 1 BB).

Other noteworthy AL performances last week included All-Stars Tim Anderson (.462, 4 R, 4 XBH, 3 RBI) and Carlos Rodón (7.0 IP, 10 SO, 0 BB, 1 H) of the Chicago White Sox; All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.333, 4 R, 3 HR, 5 RBI) of the Toronto Blue Jays; starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (7.0 IP, 1.29 ERA, 10 SO, 2 H) of the Houston Astros; infielder David Fletcher (.400, 6 H, 4 2B, 6 RBI) of the Los Angeles Angels; and Mitch’s teammate Ty France (.583, 3 R, 7 H, 4 RBI).

PLAY OF THE WEEK

Clutch Double Play Initiated by Luis Urías of the Milwaukee Brewers

July 17th at CIN – Watch It Here

Infielder Luis Urías of the Milwaukee Brewers earned his second career Play of the Week Award, previously winning earlier this season on June 7th, and is the first player in the Majors this season to receive multiple honors. With a runner on first in a tied 3-3 game in the bottom of the ninth inning, Urías made a sliding stop before firing to second and sparking a clutch double play. Additional Play of the Week candidates included Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s leaping catch to rob Andrew McCutchen of a hit; Michael A. Taylor’s diving snag to take away a hit from All-Star Cedric Mullins; and Kevin Kiermaier’s jumping catch against the wall to prevent an extra-base hit.

Chevy Community MVPs of the Month

Meet the dedicated people who’ve kept our communities moving forward over the last year. They’re the real MVPs, or as we call them, Community MVPs. Each month, as MLB recognizes National and American League players for their exceptional on-field performances, Chevy will spotlight a Community MVP who’s stood out for continuously putting others’ needs before their own.

Tenille Garcia from Phoenix, AZ

Tenille has been a substitute teacher the past year and continues to go out of her way to gather food items, clothing, and necessities for those in need. She then delivers the groceries, and other items, to ensure everyone in her neighborhood and community has what they need. During the holidays, she volunteers and passes out meals to families. Tenille never hesitates to put others first, is a great role model to her kids and, strives to involve her family every step of the way (including teaching kids in her community how to bake AND play baseball!)

Eddie Wong from Tampa Bay, FL

Eddie is the Director of Pharmacy Services at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. Throughout the pandemic, he has worked tirelessly to ensure Saddleback has enough medications to treat patients, striving to achieve the best possible outcomes for those he treats. Over the last several months, Eddie has spearheaded the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to vaccinate physicians, employees and community members at various MemorialCare hosted vaccine clinics throughout Orange County. Most notably, Eddie handled all vaccine-related logistics in the neighboring community Laguna Woods Village (a large 55+ senior community). Thanks to Eddie’s management, diligence, and dedication, MemorialCare has been able to administer tens of thousands of doses to the senior community. Eddie has been an excellent steward of the vaccine allocation, managing the details with precision. He has volunteered so much of his weekend and evening time to help with the vaccine rollout and has been a true MVP!

For a full list of Chevy Community MVPs, please visit here.