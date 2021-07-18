Only two starters left for the Dodgers – Solo dos abridores les quedan a los Dodgers

“The most faithful husband has been Frank SinOtra” … J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – $ 150,000 on 29.- Japanese multi-talented Shohei Ohtani received $ 150,000 for his performance in the Home Run Derby, all of which he donated to Angels stadium employees. The day before yesterday, Friday, he distributed, left and right handed, 29 checks between trainers, clubhouse workers, and public relations personnel. If he had won the competition on Tuesday, he would still have distributed the one million prize in full …

A misfortune Dodgers pitching.- The Dodgers starting rotation was already in crisis due to injuries, and now is added the misfortune of Trevor Bauer, accused of assaulting a lady during sex until he left her unconscious (due to the assault). Bauer is feared to be suspended, without pay, for the remainder of the season. That will be known after July 27. Manager Dave Roberts said yesterday that he hopes to add David Price to the rotation. Meanwhile, the pitching is the Mexican lefty Julio Urías, who started last night in Denver, Tony Gonsolín, and later, bullpen, bullpen and bullpen …

Brilliant youth.- The strongest candidates for Rookies of the Year 2021, according to my friend, Jimmy Shapiro, from BetOnline, are in this order …: American League, Adolis García (Dominican), Randy Arozarena (Cuban), Emmanuel Clase, Yermín Mercedes (Dominican), Ryan Mountcastle, Andrew Vaughn … National League, Trevor Rogers, Dylan Carlson, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Ian Anderson, Jonathan India, Jazz Chisholm.

So red, they burn. 29 of the Red Sox’s first 55 wins this year were coming from behind. More than any other team …

The Galician Freire.- Alejandro Freire, from Caracas, was, incidentally, in the Major Leagues, 25 games with the Orioles, in 2005, average of 246, (one homer, four RBIs). But now, at 46 years of age, he is a triumphant executive, which is why John Homez interviewed him in his “Inside Picture.” I was pleased to see how Freire has succeeded. And I hope he has matured enough not to get angry if they call him Galician for his surname. In his days as a player I called him “El Gallego”, and he let me know that he was very angry about it. But Freire is a Galician surname, coming from the toponym name of a locality in the municipality of La Peroja (Ourense) and from another in Touro (A Coruña), whose etymological origin is in the Galician-Portuguese voice -freire-, from Latin frater, -tris, “brother”, “friar”. Nothing bad, right?

Solo dos abridores les quedan a los Dodgers

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – $ 150.000 entre 29.- El polifacético japonés, Shohei Ohtani, recibió 150 mil dólares por su actuación en el Jonrón Derby, y todo lo donó a empleados del estadio de los Angelinos. Anteayer viernes repartió, a lo zurdo y lo derecho, 29 cheques entre trainers, trabajadores del clubhouse, y personal de relaciones públicas. De haber ganado el martes la competencia, igualmente habría repartido íntegro el millón del premio…

Una desgracia pitcheo Dodgers.- La rotación de abridores de los Dodgers ya estaba en crisis por las lesiones, y ahora se añade la desgracia de Trevor Bauer, acusado de agredir a una dama durante el acto sexual hasta dejarla inconsciente (por la agresión). Se teme que Bauer sea suspendido, sin sueldo, por el resto de la temporada. Eso se sabrá después del 27 de este julio. Ayer dijo el mánager Dave Roberts, que espera poder incorprar a David Price a la rotación. Entre tanto, el pitcheo es el zurdo mexicano Julio Urías, quien abrió anoche en Denver, Tony Gonsolín, y después, bullpén, bullpén y bullpén…

Brillante juventud.- Los más fuertes candidatos a Novatos del Año 2021, según mi amigo, Jimmy Shapiro, de BetOnline, son en este orden…: Liga Americana, Adolis García (dominicano), Randy Arozarena (cubano), Emmanuel Clase, Yermín Mercedes (dominicano), Ryan Mountcastle, Andrew Vaughn… Liga Nacional, Trevor Rogers, Dylan Carlson, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Ian Anderson, Jonathan India, Jazz Chisholm.

Tan rojos, que queman.- 29 de las primeras 55 victorias de los Medias Rojas este año, fueron viniendo de atrás. Más que cualquier otro equipo…

El gallego Freire.- Alejandro Freire, caraqueño, estuvo, de paso, en Grandes Ligas, 25 juegos con los Orioles, en 2005, promedio de 246, (un jonrón, cuatro impulsadas). Pero ahora, a los 46 años de edad, es triunfal ejecutivo, por lo que John Homez lo entrevistó en su “Cuadro Adentro”. Me agradó ver cómo ha triunfado Freire. Y espero haya madurado lo suficiente para no enojarse si le dicen gallego por el apellido. En sus días de pelotero lo llame “El Gallego”, y me hizo saber que estaba muy enojado por eso. Pero Freire es un apellido gallego, procedente del topónimo nombre de una localidad en el municipio de La Peroja (Ourense) y de otra en la de Touro (A Coruña), cuyo orígen etimológico está en la voz gallego-portuguesa -freire-, del latín frater, -tris, “hermano”, “fraile”. Nada malo, ¿no?

