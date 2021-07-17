There was a lot of Covit-19 in the All-Star Game – En Juego de Estrellas hubo mucho Covit-19

“Not to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, is a brutal clumsiness, that is, a decision as clumsy as it is brute” … Anthony Fauci, epidemiologist.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – They didn’t know yesterday afternoon when I posted this column if they would play the weekend series with the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Thursday’s first game was postponed by the coronavirus, and three others, as of Sunday, were in danger.

The problem is that during Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Denver, the virus was rampant in clubhouses. Aaron Judge, the outfielder of the Yankees, tested positive when he returned to New York, and it is feared that he infected Hank Aaron’s widow, Billye Aaron, because he led her by the arm to receive the tribute that was paid in memory of the famous home run hero. Executives of the Braves sent her to be examine urgently yesterday.

On the other hand, doctors and nurses from the 30 teams examined their representatives in The All-Star Game.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora confessed to his dismay at the five on his roster who were part of Tuesday’s event, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Barnes, who have not been vaccinated.

But players who did not go to Denver have also tested positive, such as the Yankees, Gio Urshela (Colombian), Kyle Higashioka (Californian), Jonathan Loaisiga (Nicaraguan), Néstor Cortés (Cuban) and Wandy Peralta (Dominican). About these five, stressed the general manager, Brian Cashman, who had been vaccinated both times.

And the doctor Omar Vento, from “La Colonia”, reported …:

“The virus is affecting those already vaccinated. I have a hospitalized patient with Covid-19, who had received both doses ”.

The explanation is that now humanity is attacked by a different virus, more harmful than the previous one.

Earlier in the season, eight positives for coronavirus were found among Yankees coaches and travel staff.

Last night’s game, Friday, was about to be postponed. Thursday’s was the eighth postponement for Covid-19 this season, but the first in nearly three months.

The Bostonians lead the AL East with a record of 55-36, and the Yankees appear in fourth or penultimate place, seven games behind in the loss column, 46-43.

Yesterday the commissioner’s office was expected to assist teams in the campaign against evil. Difficult task, if the vaccine does not immunize.

En Juego de Estrellas hubo mucho Covit-19

“No vacunarse contra el coronavirus, es una brutal torpeza, o sea, una una decisión tan torpe como bruta”… Anthony Fauci, medico epidemiólogo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – No sabían ayer tarde, cuando envié esta columna, si jugarían la serie de fin de semana, con Medias Rojas en Yankee Stadium. El primer juego del jueves fue pospuesto por el coronavirus, y otros tres, hasta el domingo, estaban en peligro.

El problema es que durante El Juego de Estrellas del martes, en Denver, pululaba el virus en los clubhouses. Aaron Judge, el outfielder de los Yankees, dio positivo al regresar a Nueva York, y se teme haya contagiado a la viuda de Hank Aaron, Billye Aaron, porque él la llevó del brazo para recibir el homenaje que se rindió a la memoria del célebre jonronero. Ejecutivos de los Bravos la mandaron a examinar ayer de urgencia.

Por otra parte, médicos y enfermeros de los 30 equipos, examinaban a sus representantes en El Juego de Estrellas.

El mánager de los Medias Rojas, Alex Cora, se confesó consternado por los cinco de su róster que fueron parte del evento del martes, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Barnes, quienes no han sido vacunados.

Pero jugadores que no fueron a Denver, también han dado positivo, como los Yankees, Gio Urshela (colombiano), Kyle Higashioka (californiano), Jonathan Loaisiga (nicaragüense), Néstor Cortés (cubano) y Wandy Peralta (dominicano). Acerca de estos cinco, recalcó el gerente general, Brian Cashman, que habían sido vacunados las dos veces.

Y el médico Omar Vento, de “La Colonia”, informó…:

“El virus está afectando a los ya vacunados. Tengo un paciente hospitalizado con Covid-19, que había recibido las dos dosis”.

La explicación es que ahora ataca a la humanidad un virus diferente, más nocivo que el anterior.

A comienzos de la temporada, se encontraron ocho positivos de coronavirus entre los coaches y el personal de viajes de los Yankees.

El juego de anoche viernes, estaba a punto de ser pospuesto. El del jueves fue el octavo aplazamiento por Covid-19 esta temporada, pero el primero en casi tres meses.

Los bostonianos encabezan la División Este de la Liga Americana con record de 55-36, y los Yankees aparecen en cuarto o penúltimo lugar, con siete juegos de desventaja en la columna de las derrotas, 46-43.

Se esperaba ayer que la oficina del comisionado ayudara a los equipos en la campaña contra el mal. Difícil tarea, si la vacuna no inmuniza.

