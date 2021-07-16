Being black, he wants to discriminate against Shohei – Siendo negro, quiere discriminar a Shohei

“Whiskey therapy guarantees you a very happy health” … Trapichito.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** The winner of the Home Run Derby is awarded one million dollars. Since Pete Alonso has won it twice in a row, they have given him two million, well above his fees from the Mets in the last three seasons, one million 470 thousand … ** Who is able to disregard a fee of 19 million 350 thousand dollars in six months? Well, the Miamian, J.D. Martinez, because he no longer wants to be appointed. He and his agent, Scott Boras, said they will reject the option with the Red Sox for that amount, and will look for a place in the National League, where J.D. I’d play as an outfielder… ** Speaking of the red-legged, they’ve scored an average of 5.1 runs per game, a good deal. But it has been the rotation, the main reason they reached the All-Star Game in front of the East, 55-36. Because 89 of those 91 games were started by just five pitchers,

Nate Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, Martín Pérez, Garrett Richards and Eduardo Rodríguez …

“Therefore having plastic surgeries, he died old, but with a young face” … Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

** From that “Book that Nobody Has Written”, from “Editorial Sin Letras”, I find out that ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, being black, is so clumsy that he wants to discriminate against Shohei Ohtani because he doesn’t Speak English. He said on the air…: “I don’t think it helps baseball that the number one character needs an interpreter for us to understand what he says in this country.” No one should be discriminated against for being black, not even Smith, but also not for not speaking English… ** Shohei can do in baseball what no one has done in over a hundred years since Babe Ruth. Had Smith been absent from the All-Star Game broadcast, few would have realized, if Ohtani had been absent, show business would have shaken …

** These top 10 picks in Monday’s draft are supposed to be stellar very soon…: Henry Davis, catcher, Pirates; Jack Leiter, right-hand pitcher, Rangers; Jackson Jobe, PD, Tigers; Marcelo Mayer, shortstop, Red Sox; Colton Cowser, outfielder, Orioles; Jordan Lawlar, SS, Diamondbacks; Frank Mozzicato, left-handed pitcher, Royals; Benny Montgómery, OF, Rockies; Sam Bachman PD, Angels, Kumar Rocker, PD, Mets.

“To the woman who was a flower, she always has some scent left” … Castizo Dicharacho.-

Thanks to the life that she has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————————Español———————-

Siendo negro, quiere discriminar a Shohei

“La whiskyterapia te garantiza una salud muy alegre”… Trapichito.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** El ganador del Jonrón Derby recibe como premio un millón de dólares. Puesto que Pete Alonso lo ha ganado dos veces seguidas, le han entregado dos millones, bastante más que sus honorarios de los Mets en las últimas tres temporadas, un millón 470 mil… ** ¿Quién es capaz de despreciar honorarios por 19 millones 350 mil dólares en seis meses? Pues, el miamiense, J.D. Martínez, porque ya no quiere ser designado. Su agente, Scott Boras y él dijeron que rechazarán la opción con los Medias Rojas por esa suma, y buscarán sitio en la Liga Nacional, donde J.D. jugaría como outfielder… ** Hablando de los patirojos, han anotado en promedio 5.1 carreras por juego, buena cantidad. Pero ha sido la rotación, el motivo principal para que llegaran al Juego de Estrellas al frente del este, con 55-36. Porque 89 de esos 91 juegos fueron abiertos por solo cinco pitchers,

Nate Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, Martín Pérez, Garrett Richards y Eduardo Rodríguez…

“Por tanto hacerse cirugías plásticas, murió viejo, pero con cara de joven”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

** Por ese “Libro que Nadie ha Escrito”, de la “Editorial Sin Letras”, me entero que el comentarista de ESPN, Stephen A. Smith, siendo negro, es tan torpe, que quiere discriminar a Shohei Ohtani porque no habla inglés. Dijo en el aire…: “No creo que ayude al beisbol que el personaje número uno necesite un intérprete para nosotros comprender lo que él dice en este país”. Nadie debe ser discriminado por ser negro, ni siquiera Smith, pero tampoco por no hablar inglés… ** Shohei puede hacer en el beisbol lo que nadie había hecho en más de cien años, desde Babe Ruth. De haber faltado Smith a la transmisión del Juego de Estrellas, pocos se habrían dado cuenta, si hubiera faltado Ohtani, habría temblado el mundo del espectáculo…

** Se supone que estos 10, primeros escogidos en el draft del lunes, serán estelares muy pronto…: Henry Davis, cátcher, Piratas; Jack Leiter, pitcher derecho, Rangers; Jackson Jobe, PD, Tigres; Marcelo Mayer, shortstop, Medias Rojas; Colton Cowser, outfielder, Orioles; Jordán Lawlar, SS, Diamondbacks; Frank Mozzicato, pitcher zurdo, Royals; Benny Montgómery, OF, Rockies; Sam Bachman PD, Angelinos, Kumar Rocker, PD, Mets.

“A la mujer que fue flor, siempre le queda algo de olor”… Dicharacho castizo.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

