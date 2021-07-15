That which they call VAR must disappear – Debe desaparecer ya eso que llaman VAR

“Yogi Berra does not end, not even when it ends. In other words, not even after about six years of death ”… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week…: Yogi Berra holds the record for the most double games as a catcher, over 18 innings each, and more innings even when he was called in extra innings. How many times was he behind the plate in all double game innings?

The answer…: Besides catching, in his 19 seasons, until 1965, Yogi was also a left fielder, right fielder, first baseman and third baseman. Now, his double headers dates at home plate were 117, or 234 games.

Useless. Inoperative.- Powerful reasons why it should disappear from baseball, as soon as possible, the unnecessary and harmful VAR (Video Assistant Referee)…:

1) .- There are not so many mistakes made by umpires.

2) .- It takes away from the fans the opportunity to insult the umpires.

3) .- Minimizes respect for umpires, traditionally observed by players.

4) .- The emotion, the sequence, of the game is interrupted.

5) .- In each review between eight and 12 precious minutes are lost, and sometimes more.

6) .- Via scenes captured by the cameras it is impossible to guarantee a 100% correct vision. It will always depend on the different angles from which the play is captured.

“In that country they held a referendum, and the question was …: Do you want the current Government to remain in power? … 95% voted …: ‘It depends” … Joseph Mckadew.-

Jordi doesn’t know anything.- Jordi Hurtado, the worst fake smile in Europe, said on “Saber y Ganar”, Spanish Television, that the Rigual Brothers were Mexican, but oh nooo, they are Cuban. It was on that same channel that Nat King Cole was accused of being the author of “Anxiety”, when the whole world knows that it is by Chelique Saravia. Hurtado, the “Saber y Ganar”, knows nothing or wins anything. Galloping ignorance, gentlemen!

KKKKKKKK.- Among active pitchers, there are 23 with more than a 200 or more strikeouts season, led by Justin Verlánder, who has done it nine times. Natives of Latin America, there are only two in that group, the Dominican Luis Severino, two seasons, with the Yankees, 230 in 2017 and 220 in 2018; and the Venezuelan Carlos Carrasco, with the Indians, three seasons of 200 or more Ks, 216 in 2015, 226 in 2017 and 231 in 2018. Carlos is now with the Mets.

“Polyamorous is not a man who has many girlfriends, but a policeman in love” … La Pimpi.-

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————————–Español————————-

Debe desaparecer ya eso que llaman VAR

“Yogi Berra no se acaba, ni cuando se termina. O sea, ni siquiera después de cerca de seis años de muerto”… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Yogi Berra tiene el record de más doble juegos como cátcher, durante los 18 innings de cada uno, y más innings aún cuando le tocaron extra innings. ¿Cuántas veces estuvo tras el home en todos los innings de dobles juegos?

La respuesta…: Además de receptor, en sus 19 temporadas, hasta 1965, Yogi fue también left fielder, right fielder, primera base y tercera base. Ahora, sus fechas de doble compromiso tras el home fueron 117, o sea, 234 juegos.

Inservible. Inoperante.- Razones poderosas de por qué debe desaparecer del beisbol, cuanto antes, el innecesario y nocivo VAR (Video Assistant Referee)…:

1).- No son tantas las equivocaciones de los umpires.

2).- Le arrebata al fanático la oportunidad de insultar a los umpires.

3).- Minimiza el respeto para con los umpires, tradicionalmente observado por los peloteros.

4).- Se interrumpe la emoción, la secuencia, del juego.

5).- En cada reclamación se pierden entre ocho y 12 preciosos minutos, y a veces más.

6).- Vía escenas captadas por las cámaras es imposible garantizar una visión 100% correcta. Dependerá siempre de los diferentes ángulos desde donde se capte la jugada.

“En aquel país hicieron un referéndum, y la pregunta fue…: ¿Quieres que siga en el poder el actual Gobierno?… El 95% votó…: ‘Depende”… Joseph Mckadew.-

Jordi no sabe nada.- Jordi Hurtado, la sonrisa peor fingida de Europa, dijo en “Saber y Ganar”, Televisión Española, que los Hermanos Rigual eran mexicanos, pero ¡oh nooo!, son cubanos. En ese mismo canal fue donde acusaron a Nat King Cole de ser el autor de “Ansiedad”, cuando el mundo entero sabe que es de Chelique Saravia. Hurtado, el de “Saber y Ganar”, no sabe nada ni gana nada. ¡Ignorancia galopante, caballeros!

KKKKKKKK.- Entre los lanzadores activos, hay 23 con más de una campaña de 200 o más strikeouts, encabezados por Justin Verlánder, quien lo ha logrado nueve veces. Nativos de Latinoamérica, solo figuran dos en ese grupo, el dominicano Luis Severino, dos temporadas, con los Yankees, 230 en 2017 y 220 en 2018; y el venezolano Carlos Carrasco, con los Indios, tres campañas de 200 o más Ks, 216 en 2015, 226 en 2017 y 231 en 2018. Carlos es ahora de los Mets.

“Poliamoroso no es un señor que tienen muchas novias, sino un policía enamorado”… La Pimpi.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

