50 years ago of the mandatory helmet – Hace 50 años del casco obligatorio

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day like every Wednesday. Listen to me, if you didn’t send me from which town or city you are writing to me, I can’t answer you. Thanks.

Rogelio Achóng Y. from Mexicali, asks: “What do you think about the hiring of Yasiel Püig by the Águilas from here, from Mexicali?”

Friend Yeyo …: I think that instead of studying the records of that Cuban in baseball, they should examine his police file, from Amsterdam to Los Angeles. I don’t think it will last long on the Aguilas roster. You will tell me. He does more harm than good to our sport and our show. Therefore, I think the hiring has been a mistake.

Ennio Minarini, from Montreal, asks…: “What is the reason for the bad offensive start to the season that Eugenio Suárez and Elvis Andrus have had; And how do you define the bonus of those who pick number one in the Major League Baseball draft? ”

Friend Yeno…: Suárez tries to get more home runs than he can, and because of that, he misses a lot of swings. Andrus, for the first time in his 13-year career, has switched teams, Rangers to Athletics. Many times the bigleauers are affected by the new uniform. But now in the middle of the second half of the season, both will improve their numbers … As for the bonus, it is a matter of supply and demand. The agents argue with the general managers, until reaching an agreement.

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, asks …: “Since when is the use of a protective helmet mandatory for batters in the Major Leagues?”

Friend PeEle…: It was in 1971, 50 years ago, when Bowie Kühn was commissioner, that hitters were forced to wear helmets. But before, many players used various types of protection. Nowadays, the use of the helmet is mandatory, not only by who is at bat, but also by runners, forecasters and coaches.

Humberto González, from Aragua de Barcelona, ​​asks…: “What is Texas Hit?”.

Friend Beto …: At the beginning of the last century, in some Texas stadiums, cattle grazed in the outfield areas. They took the animals out of there only when there was a game. Of course, it was difficult for outfielders to run on beast-trampled terrain. Because of that, many little fly balls that should have been outs were unattainable. Thus was born the Texas Hit rating for short fly balls being hits.

