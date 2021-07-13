22 Hall of Fame All-Star Game – 22 del Hall de la Fama en un Juego de Estrellas

“Women were not made by God the Pope to be understood, but to be loved. Enjoy them and respect them ”… Anonymous.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

Ronaldo V. Echegaray R. from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, asks…: “What has been the All-Star Game with the most players that reached the Hall of Fame?”.

Amigo Rono …: The 1971 one, in Detroit, which hosted 22 who were going to Cooperstown, 17 Most Valuable and seven Cy Young winners …: Rod Carew, Brooks Robinson, Luis Aparicio, Frank Robinson, Carl Yastrzemski, Reggie Jackson, Al Kaline, Harmon Killebrew, Jim Palmer, Johnny Bench, Willie McCovey, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Willie Stargell, Lou Brock, Ron Santo, Tom Seaver, Steve Carlton, Ferguson Jenkins, Juan Marichal, Roberto Clemente, and the managers , Earl Weaver, Orioles and Reds, Sparky Anderson. Also featured on the National’s roster, Pete Rose.

Also, that was the first time that two blacks were the starting pitchers in an All-Star Game, Vida Blue (Athletics) and Dock Ellis (Pirates). The American League won 4-3, in 2:05 hours.

Silvio Franco T. from Boston, asks…: “Why don’t you vote, for the Hall of Fame, for designated hitters?

Friend Yiyo…: Because the gang of assholes, giving their opinion on the Omar Vizquel case, taught me that defense is very important, extremely valuable. And since the appointees do not play defense, that is, they are half players, one time I voted for one of them, giving him half a vote. The bad thing was that the Association of Journalists did not accept it. That is, full vote or nothing. Well, nothing.

Jorge R. Araujo M. from Mexico City, asks…: “Why don’t you come to broadcast on radio and television with one of the teams from Mexico? For example, with the Red Devils, since in this country we love you very much ”.

Friend Yoyo …: And I would feel very good, not only because I like Mexico and Mexicans so much, but because the owner of the Red Devils, Alfredo Harp Helú and I are very close friends. But I can not. I come to cover or broadcast, 7,527 major league games, enough, enough. I am back. In addition, my work in preparing and writing the daily column would not allow me to attend one hundred percent of the transmissions. And on the other hand, you have very good brodcasters and I couldn’t match that quality.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————————–Español———————

22 del Hall de la Fama en un Juego de Estrellas

“Las mujeres no las hizo Papa Dios para ser comprendidas, sino para ser amadas. Disfrútalas y respétalas”… Anónimo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Ronaldo V. Echegaray R. de Río de Janeiro, Brasil, pregunta…: “¿Cuál ha sido El Juego de Estrellas con más peloteros que llegaron al Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Rono…: El de 1971, en Detroit, el cual albergó a 22 que iban vía a Cooperstown, a 17 Más Valiosos y a siete ganadores del Cy Young…: Rod Carew, Brooks Robinson, Luis Aparicio, Frank Robinson, Carl Yastrzemski, Reggie Jackson, Al Kaline, Harmon Killebrew, Jim Palmer, Johnny Bench, Willie McCovey, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Willie Stargell, Lou Brock, Ron Santo, Tom Seaver, Steve Carlton, Ferguson Jenkins, Juan Marichal, Roberto Clemente, y los mánagers, Earl Weaver, de los Orioles y de los Rojos, Sparky Anderson. También aparecía en el róster de la Nacional, Pete Rose.

Además, esa fue la primera vez que dos negros fueron los pitchers abridores en un Juego de Estrellas, Vida Blue (Atléticos) y Dock Ellis (Piratas). La Liga Americana ganó 4-3, en 2:05 horas.

Silvio Franco T. de Boston, pregunta…: “¿Por

qué Ud. no vota, para el Hall de la Fama, por los bateadores designados?

Amigo Yiyo…: Porque la pandilla de los culopicosos, opinando sobre el caso Omar Vizquel, me enseñó que la defensiva es muy importante, valiosísima. Y como los designados no juegan a la defensiva, o sea, son medios peloteros, cierta vez voté por uno de ellos, dándole medio voto. Lo malo fue que la Asociación de Periodistas no me lo aceptó. Es decir, voto completo o nada. Pues, nada.

Jorge R. Araujo M. de Ciudad de México, pregunta…: “¿Por qué no viene a transmitir por radio y televisión con alguno de los equipos de México?. Por ejemplo, con los Diablos Rojos, ya que en este país lo queremos mucho”.

Amigo Yoyo…: Y me sentiría muy bien, no solo por tanto que me agradan México y los mexicanos, sino porque el propietario de los Diablos Rojos, Alfredo Harp Helú y yo somos muy amigos. Pero no puedo. Vengo de cubrir o transmitir, siete mil 527 juegos de Grandes Ligas, suficiente, suficiente. Ya estoy de regreso. Además, mis labores en la preparación y redacción de la columna diaria, no me permitirían atender al ciento por ciento las transmisiones. Y por otra parte, Uds. tienen muy buenos narradores y no podría igualarles esa calidad.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

