Ohtani’s Remarkable Season Continues as First Two-Way All-Star in History Becomes a Two-Way Starter while Leading Off in Baseball’s Midsummer Classic;

STARTING LINEUPS, PITCHERS ANNOUNCED FOR 2021 ALL-STAR GAME

Washington’s Scherzer to Make Fourth Career All-Star Game Start

Denver, CO – Earlier today, the 2021 All-Star Game managers, Dave Roberts of the National League and Kevin Cash of the American League, announced their starting lineups for Baseball’s 91st Midsummer Classic, to be played on Tuesday at Coors Field in Colorado. The lineups were announced at this afternoon’s 2021 All-Star Game Press Conference, which was carried live by MLB Network.

Roberts’ NL lineup will be:

Player, Club Bats Pos. Statistics Fernando Tatis Jr., SD R SS .286, 67 R, 78 H, 60 RBI, 20 SB, .656 SLG Max Muncy, LAD L DH .270, 15 2B, 19 HR, 58 BB, .414 OBP Nolan Arenado, STL R 3B .265, 42 R, 89 H, 26 2B, 17 HR, 56 RBI Freddie Freeman, ATL L 1B .274, 58 R, 90 H, 14 2B, 19 HR, 50 RBI Nick Castellanos, CIN R RF .331, 58 R, 111 H, 29 2B, 18 HR, 59 RBI Jesse Winker, CIN L LF .301, 58 R, 17 2B, 19 HR, 50 RBI, .382 OBP J.T. Realmuto, PHI R C .268, 33 R, 22 XBH, 34 RBI, .370 OBP Bryan Reynolds, PIT S CF .301, 50 R, 96 H, 21 2B, 16 HR, 51 RBI Adam Frazier, PIT L 2B .330, 53 R, 115 H, 34 XBH, 29 RBI, 5 SB

Roberts has selected right-hander Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals as the NL’s starting pitcher. This marks the fourth career All-Star start for the three-time Cy Young Award winner, who started the 2013 Midsummer Classic in New York as a member of the Detroit Tigers, as well as the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami and the 2018 All-Star Game in front of his home crowd in Washington, DC. The 36-year-old will become just the sixth pitcher in history to make at least four All-Star starts, joining Hall of Famers Robin Roberts (5), Lefty Gomez (5), Don Drysdale (5), Jim Palmer (4) and Randy Johnson (4). Scherzer, an eight-time All-Star, is 7-4 with a 2.66 ERA over 17 starts on the season. In 98.0 innings pitched, he has allowed 31 runs (29 earned) on 64 hits with 22 walks and 134 strikeouts. In May, Scherzer became the fifth pitcher in Major League history to record at least 100 double-digit strikeout games in his career, joining Hall of Famers Nolan Ryan (215), Johnson (212) and Pedro Martínez (108), as well as Roger Clemens (110). Scherzer is one of 24 pitchers in Major League history to be selected to eight All-Star Games, and 19 of the other 23 are in the Hall of Fame.

Cash’s AL lineup will be:

Player, Club Bats Pos. Statistics Shohei Ohtani, LAA L DH .279, 65 R, 19 2B, 4 3B, 33 HR, 70 RBI, 12 SB Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR R 1B .332, 68 R, 105 H, 17 2B, 28 HR, 73 RBI Xander Bogaerts, BOS R SS .321, 57 R, 103 H, 27 2B, 15 HR, 51 RBI Aaron Judge, NYY R RF .282, 51 R, 13 2B, 21 HR, 47 RBI, .526 SLG Rafael Devers, BOS L 3B .282, 59 R, 93 H, 25 2B, 22 HR, 72 RBI Marcus Semien, TOR R 2B .277, 67 R, 98 H, 21 2B, 22 HR, 56 RBI, 10 SB Salvador Perez, KC R C .275, 96 H, 16 2B, 21 HR, 53 RBI, .501 SLG Teoscar Hernández, TOR R LF .297, 81 R, 15 2B, 11 HR, 48 RBI, 6 SB Cedric Mullins, BAL L CF .314, 106 H, 23 2B, 16 HR, 35 RBI, 16 SB

Cash has chosen Los Angeles Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani as the AL’s starting pitcher. Ohtani, who had already been elected the starting designated hitter by the fans, became the first player in Major League history to be selected to the All-Star Game as both a pitcher and position player. The 27-year-old is an All-Star for the first time in his career, and he will become just the second Japanese-born pitcher to start a Midsummer Classic, joining Hideo Nomo, who started the 1995 All-Star Game in Texas. In addition, Ohtani will be just the third native of an Asian country to start on the mound at the All-Star Game, joining Nomo and 2019 NL starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu of South Korea. Overall, Ohtani is the 13th different foreign-born pitcher to start the All-Star Game (14th time overall), joining Hall of Famer Juan Marichal of the Dominican Republic (NL, 1965 and 1967); Luis Tiant of Cuba (AL, 1968); Fernando Valenzuela of Mexico (NL, 1981); Mario Soto of the D.R. (NL, 1983); Charlie Lea of France (NL, 1984); Nomo; Hall of Famer Pedro Martínez of the D.R. (AL, 1999); Esteban Loaiza of Mexico (AL, 2003); Ubaldo Jiménez of the D.R. (NL, 2010); Félix Hernández of Venezuela (AL, 2014); Johnny Cueto of the D.R. (NL, 2016); and Ryu. Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA across 13 starts this season. In 67.0 innings pitched, he has allowed 28 runs (26 earned) on 46 hits with 35 walks and 87 strikeouts. In addition, the two-way star leads the Majors with 33 home runs while also collecting 19 doubles, four triples, 70 RBI, 12 stolen bases and 65 runs scored.

The 91st Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and RDS; and worldwide by 70 partners in 15 languages across 223 countries and territories. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States, while ESPN Radio and ESPN Radio Deportes will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game. MLB Network, MLB.com and SiriusXM also will provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit www.allstargame.com and follow @MLB and @AllStarGame on social media.