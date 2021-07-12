Letters from Beyond John Roseboro to Trevor Bauer – Las Cartas desde el Más Allá De John Roseboro para Trevor Bauer

“A wife can be for a certain time, but an ex-wife is for life” … Pacomio.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My Dear Trevor…:

I am amazed. How is it possible that you, at 30 years of age and in your tenth season as a bigleaguer, beautiful, athletic, a good guy, have fallen into a bed, for you know with a girl that you just met? !

You are a great guy. Even though that beard and the mane you’ve grown out of lately, they present you as a slob.

I’d like to be your catcher, because it’s always a luxury to catch a Cy Young winner, and you did last year. I felt my best when I was catching for Sandy Koufax (three Cy Young) and Don Drysdale (one Cy Young).

But maybe no one wants to be your catcher anymore, because you are about to lose your career because, in the act of your sexual encounter you punched the lady. Absurd, because at those heights of pleasure, one rather provides protection, sweetness, kisses, good treatment to the partner.

Now you have that legal mess on you, and on the other hand, the commissioner, Rob Manfred, wants to suspend you for life and without pay. If so, you would lose the money that your missing from the current season, $ 20 million, the same as the 62 million in 2022 and 2023.

Hey, I had my bad day on. But very different. On the afternoon of August 22, 1965, in San Francisco, Juan Marichal was pitching for the Giants and had twice hit Maury Wills near the head. For us Dodgers, Koufax pitched and he never intentionally threw the ball to anyone.

In the second half of the third inning, Marichal was batting, and as Koufax got the ball back, I brushed his right ear. He didn’t want to hit him, just show him that he knew what he was doing. But he got angry and beat me with his bat, which opened a head wound that required 14 stitches.

I sued Marichal, but he offered me a settlement for seven thousand dollars, which I accepted. And we ended up being great friends. He is a very good person.

As you can imagine, from this peaceful More Here, where I have been since August 16, 2002, I wish you the best of the best, and that things are not as expensive as Manfred threatens.

At the same time I hope you have learned the lesson that sexual activity is a sublime act of love and not a boxing session.

Hugs, John.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————————–Español———————-

Las Cartas desde el Más Allá De John Roseboro para Trevor Bauer

“Una esposa puede ser por cierto tiempo, pero una ex-esposa es para toda la vida”… Pacomio.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi apreciado Trevor…:

Estoy asombrado. ¡¿Cómo es posible que tú, a los 30 años de edad y en tu décima campaña de bigleaguer, hermoso, atlético, un buen tipo, hayas caído en eso de acostarte, para tú sabes qué, con una muchacha que levantaste por ahí?!.

Eres un tipazo. Aún cuando esa barba y la melena que te has dejado últimamente, te presentan como un desaseado.

Me agradaría ser tu cátcher, porque siempre es un lujo recibirle a un ganador del Cy Young, y tú lo recibiste el año pasado. Yo me sentía de lo mejor cuando era el cátcher de Sandy Koufax (tres Cy Young) y de Don Drysdale (un Cy Young).

Pero quizá ya nadie sea tu catcher, porque estás a punto de perder la carrera debido a que, en la plenitud del acto sexual, le entraste a puñetazos a la dama de la historia. Absurdo, porque por esas alturas del placer, uno más bien brinda protección, dulzura, besos, buen trato a la compañera.

Ahora tienes ese lío judicial encima, y por otro lado, el comisionado, Rob Manfred, quiere suspenderte de por vida y sin honorarios. De ser así, perderías el dinero de lo que falta de la actual temporada, 20 millones de dólares, igual que los 62 millones de 2022 y 2023.

Óyeme, yo tuve mi día malo en. Pero muy diferente. En la tarde del 22 de agosto de 1965, en San Francisco, Juan Marichal lanzaba por los Gigantes y le había tirado dos veces cerca de la cabeza a Maury Wills. Por nosotros, los Dodgers, lanzaba Koufax, quien jamás le acercó la pelota a nadie intencionalmente.

En la segunda entrada del tercer inning bateaba Marichal, y al devolverle a pelota a Koufax, le cepillé la oreja derecha. No quería pegarle la bola, solo demostrarle que sabía lo que él hacía. Pero él se enojó y me atacó a batazos, uno de los cuales me abrió una herida en la cabeza que necesitó 14 puntos de sutura.

Demandé a Marichal, pero él me ofreció un arreglo por siete mil dólares, que acepté. Y terminamos siendo grandes amigos. Es muy buena persona.

Como puedes imaginarte, desde este apacible Más Acá, por donde ando desde el 16 de agosto del 2002, te deseo lo mejor de lo mejor, y que la cosa no te resulte tan costosa como amenaza Manfred.

Al mismo tiempo espero hayas aprendido la lección de que la actividad sexual es un acto de amor sublime y no una sesión de boxeo.

Abrazos, John.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

