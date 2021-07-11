Only 31 have been able to hit 50 home runs – Solo 31 han podido sacar 50 jonrones

“There are things more important than money … But, to buy them, you need money” … Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – More than 20,100 players have played in the majors, and only 31 have been able to hit 50 or more home runs in one season. And only eight privileged have done it more once.

Numerous respectable sluggers never could, such as Hank Aaron, Ted Williams, Reggie Jackson, Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera, Frank Róbinson, Rafael Palmeiro, Manny Ramírez, Carl Yastrzemski, Jim Rice, Orlando Cepeda, Roberto Clemente, Vinicio Castilla, Andrés Galarraga, Mike Shmidt, Willie McCovey.

The eight who, more than once, hit 50 home runs in a season…: Babe Ruth (four times), 60 in 1927, 59 in 1921, 54 in 1920, 54 in 1928… Mark McGwire (four), 70-1998 , 65-1999, 58-1997, 52-1996 … Sammy Sosa (four), 66-1998, 64-2001, 63-1999, 50-2000 … Alex Rodríguez (three), 57-2002, 54-2007, 52 -2001… Jimmie Fox (two), 58-1932, 50-1938… Ralph Kinner (two), 54-1949, 51-1947… Mickey Mantle (two), 54-1961, 52-1956… Willie Mays (two) , 52-1965, 51-1955.

The full list of 46 times 50 or more home runs have been hit in a campaign, thanks to my friends at Yardbarker…:

Barry Bonds, 73 in 2001… Mark McGwire 70-1988, Sammy Sosa 66-1998… McGwire 65-1999… Sosa 64-2001… Sosa 63-1999… Roger Maris 61-1961… Babe Ruth 60-1927… Ruth 59-1921 … Giancarlo Stanton 59-2017… Jimmie Foxx 58-1932… Hank Greenberg 58-1938.

Ryan Howard 58-2006… McGwire 58-1997… Luis González 57-2001… Alex Rodríguez 57-2002… Hack Wilson 56-1930… Ken Griffey 56-1997… Griffey 56-1998… Ruth 54-1920… Ruth 54-1928… Ralph Kiner 54-1949… Mickey Mantle 54-1961…

David Ortiz 54-2006… A-Rod 54-2007, José Bautista 54-2010… Chris Davis 53-2013… Pete Alonso 53-2019… Mantle 52-1956… Willie Mays 52-1965… George Foster 52-1977… McGwire 52 -1996… Alex Rodríguez 52-2001… Jim Thome 52-2002… Aaron Judge 52-2017…

Johnny Mize 51-1947… Kiner 51-1955… Mays 51-1955… Cecil Fielder 51-2005… Andruw Jones 50-2005… Foxx 50-1938… Brady Ánderson 50-1996… Albert Belle 50-1996… Greg Vaughn 50-1998 … Sosa 50-2000… Prince Fielder 50-2007.

Hitting a home run can be pure chance. Maybe also two, three, four and even five … But 50 in a single year? This is the power of good, great consistency. Now, Ruth, McGwire and Sosa will be super power, super consistency, because completing the feat four times is a sensational, heroic act.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Solo 31 han podido sacar 50 jonrones

“Hay cosas más importantes que el dinero… Pero, para comprarlas, hace falta el dinero”… Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Más de 20 mil 100 peloteros han jugado en Grandes Ligas, y solo 31 han podido despachar 50 o más jonrones en una temporada. Y apenas ocho privilegiados lo han conseguido más una vez.

Numerosos sluggers respetables, nunca pudieron, como Hank Aaron, Ted Williams, Reggie Jackson, Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera, Frank Róbinson, Rafael Palmeiro, Manny Ramírez, Carl Yastrzemski, Jim Rice, Orlando Cepeda, Roberto Clemente, Vinicio Castilla, Andrés Galarraga, Mike Shmidt, Willie McCovey.

Los ocho que, en más de una oportunidad, despacharon 50 jonrones en una temporada…: Babe Ruth (cuatro veces), 60 en 1927, 59 en 1921, 54 en 1920, 54 en 1928… Mark McGwire (cuatro), 70-1998, 65-1999, 58-1997, 52-1996… Sammy Sosa (cuatro), 66-1998, 64-2001, 63-1999, 50-2000… Alex Rodríguez (tres), 57-2002, 54-2007, 52-2001… Jimmie Fox (dos), 58-1932, 50-1938… Ralph Kinner (dos), 54-1949, 51-1947… Mickey Mantle (dos), 54-1961, 52-1956… Willie Mays (dos), 52-1965, 51-1955.

La lista completa de las 46 veces que se han disparado 50 o más cuadrangulares en una campaña, gracias a mis amigos de Yardbarker…:

Barry Bonds, 73 en 2001… Mark McGwire 70-1988, Sammy Sosa 66-1998… McGwire 65-1999… Sosa 64-2001…Sosa 63-1999… Roger Maris 61-1961… Babe Ruth 60-1927… Ruth 59-1921… Giancarlo Stanton 59-2017… Jimmie Foxx 58-1932… Hank Greenberg 58-1938.

Ryan Howard 58-2006… McGwire 58-1997… Luis González 57-2001… Alex Rodríguez 57-2002… Hack Wilson 56-1930… Ken Griffey 56-1997… Griffey 56-1998… Ruth 54-1920… Ruth 54-1928… Ralph Kiner 54-1949… Mickey Mantle 54-1961…

David Ortiz 54-2006… A-Rod 54-2007, José Bautista 54-2010… Chris Davis 53-2013… Pete Alonso 53-2019… Mantle 52-1956… Willie Mays 52-1965… George Foster 52-1977… McGwire 52-1996… Alex Rodríguez 52-2001… Jim Thome 52-2002… Aaron Judge 52-2017…

Johnny Mize 51-1947… Kiner 51-1955… Mays 51-1955… Cecil Fielder 51-2005… Andruw Jones 50-2005… Foxx 50-1938… Brady Ánderson 50-1996… Albert Belle 50-1996… Greg Vaughn 50-1998… Sosa 50-2000… Prince Fielder 50-2007.

Conectar un jonrón, puede ser pura casualidad. Quizá también dos, tres, cuatro y hasta cinco… ¿Pero 50 en un solo año? Ésto es poder del bueno, magnífica consistencia. Ahora, ya lo de Ruth, McGwire y Sosa será super poder, super consistencia, porque eso de completar la hazaña cuatro veces, es un acto heroico, sensacional.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

