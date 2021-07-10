$ 2,400,000,000.00 pays TV to MLB – $ 2.400.000.000.00 paga la TV a MLB

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** $ 2,400,000,000.00, not a penny less.- The two sports television networks, ESPN and FOX, pay Major League Baseball (MLB) this year, 2.4 billion dollars for broadcasting rights. And an executive of one of those companies confided to me that they are very uncomfortable by the demands of Commissioner Rob Manfred and attachments. “For example, if we need to change the time of a game, they are generally opposed,” he told me, “all commercials have to be approved by them or they don’t air. They are impertinent and always willing not to cooperate with us “… Well, and” we “pay two thousand 400 million dollars per season !! …

By the way, ask in passing.- If “Bally Sport” raises up to three minutes every three outs, instead of 1:30, the space for televised advertising in the Rays and Marlins games, how many minutes will the network need to transmit the Tuesday The All-Star Game for your commercial millionaires? … Who knows! …

Neither Correa nor Altuve.- The All-Star Game means very little to many bigleaguers. I have seen some who have had their hands, arms or legs in a cast without being injured, so as not to attend those classics. However, all the economic product goes to the funds of the Players Association. This year, the most notable who have refused to go to Denver are from the Astros, the Puerto Rican, Carlos Correa (“my wife is expecting a child and I want to be with her”), and the Venezuelan, José Altuve (I have a leg injured and I have to give her rest ”)… This is how things go around here! …

Manager continues.- Don Mattingly, the winningest manager in Marlins history, will continue to lead the Miami club in 2022. They just made the contract option valid. Matt has won 345 games, but his losses are 101 more, 446 …

Son of a cat hunts mouse.- A son of a very good left-handed pitcher, Al Leiter, will appear among the first chosen in the draft tomorrow Sunday. The 21-year-old named Jack is also a pitcher, but upright, and more than one team, including the Red Sox, have him in their sights. With Vanderbilt, he posted a 11-4, 2.13 record last season and averaged 14.6 strikeouts for every nine innings pitched. His fastball always flies close to 100 miles per hour. And the other story…: Dad Al, now 55, pitched with five Major League teams, between 1987 and 2005, 19 seasons. His numbers…: 162-132. 3.80 …

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** $ 2.400.000.000.00, ni un centavo menos.- Las dos cadenas deportivas de televisión, ESPN y FOX, pagan a Major League Baseball (MLB) este año, dos mil 400 millones de dólares por los derechos de transmisión. Y un ejecutivo de una de esas empresas me confió que están muy incómodos por las exigencias del comisionado Rob Manfred y anexos. “Por ejemplo, si necesitamos cambiar la hora de algún juego, generalmente se oponen” me dijo, “todos los comerciales tienen que ser aprobados por ellos o no se transmiten. Son impertinentes y siempre dispuestos a no cooperar con nosotros”… Bueno, y “nosotros” pagamos ¡¡dos mil 400 millones de dólares por temporada!!…

Por cierto, pregunta al paso.- Si “Bally Sport” eleva hasta tres minutos cada tres outs, en vez de 1:30, el espacio para publicidad televisada en los juegos de Rays y Marlins, ¿cuántos minutos necesitará la cadena que transmita el martes El Juego de Estrellas para sus millonarios comerciales?… ¡Vaya Ud. a saber!…

Ni Correa ni Altuve.- El Juego de Estrellas significa muy poco para muchos bigleaguers. He visto algunos que se han enyesado manos, brazos o piernas sin estar lesionados, para no asistir a esos clásicos. Sin embargo, todo el producto económico va a los fondos de la Asociación de Peloteros. Este año, los más notables que se han negado a ir a Denver, son de los Astros, el boricua, Carlos Correa (“mi esposa espera un niño y quiero estar con ella”), y el venezolano, José Altuve (tengo una pierna lesionada y debo darle descanso”)… ¡Así van las cosas por aquí!…

Continúa el mánager.- Don Mattingly, el manager más ganador en la historia de los Marlins, seguirá al frente del club miamiense en 2022. Acaban de hacer válida la opción del contrato. Matt ha ganado 345 juegos, pero sus derrotas son 101 más, 446…

Hijo de gato caza ratón.- Un hijo de quien fuera muy buen lanzador zurdo, Al Leiter, aparecerá entre los primeros escogidos en el draft de mañana domingo. El muchacho, de 21 años, llamado Jack, también es pitcher, pero derecho, y más de un equipo, entre esos los Medias Rojas, lo tienen en la mira. Con el Vanderbilt, dejó en la última campaña, record de 11-4, 2.13, y promedio de 14.6 strikeouts por cada nueve innings lanzados. Su recta siempre vuela cercana a las 100 millas por hora. Y la otra historia…: Papá Al, ahora de 55 años, lanzó con cinco equipos de las Mayores, entre 1987 y 2005, 19 temporadas. Sus números…:162-132. 3.80…

