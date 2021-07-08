Carlos Correa will not go to the All-Star Game to spend a few days with his pregnant wife

(Translated from ENDI.com) San Juan, PR: The Astros shortstop was the only Puerto Rican who should be active in the traditional game next Tuesday in Colorado.

The Puerto Rican shortstop for the Houston Astros, Carlos Correa, announced that he will not be in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game next week, according to several US media, despite being chosen in the vote to integrate the reserves of the American League team that will participate in the mid-summer classic game.

The Astros will play their final game before the break this Sunday against the New York Yankees, and will not return to the field until Friday, July 16.

“I want to announce that I will not be attending the All-Star Game this year. As you know, my wife is pregnant with our first child. We have an appointment during that break and I want to stay home. As you know, baseball is very important to me, but family will always come first, ”said Correa, who is having his best season in the last two or three years after seasons plagued by injuries.

The Santa Isabel shortstop is hitting .291 with 16 homers and 52 RBIs, and was the only Puerto Rican chosen for the All-Star Game through the votes of fellow baseball players and members of the Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner’s office, to complete the American team as part of the reserves.

“We decided that I will stay here with her, spend this time. Obviously, we don’t spend a lot of time together during the baseball season, so I’m really excited about that. Obviously, I am grateful to those who voted for me for the All-Star Game. Baseball means a lot to me, but I want to be with my family this time, especially my wife. Spend this time with her, because she is our first child ”.

Venezuelan José Altuve also dropped out of the All-Star Game according to various media.