“Bad luck is the apology of the incapable” … Zin Kun Lu.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week…: Most bigleaguers now try to hit the ball out with every swing. What’s been the looooongest home run in history?

The Answer…: In 61 years, no one has been able to overcome the distance of the biggest home run in the 151 seasons that have gone. He was hit by Mickey Mantle (Yankees), via rightfield, at Briggs Stadium, Detroit, on September 10, 1960. It was measured at 634 feet (193 meters). Mantle hit 536 home runs.

Jaime Bayly in baseball.- Jaime Bayly’s motto is, “I just know that I know everything.” But it is not true. On his TV show, not knowing what he was talking about, he fell on baseball for calling the World Series the World Series. Jaime ignores that in the United States this indicates maximum and final sporting competition. That is why there are World Series of all sports and also in bridge and pocker. Perhaps Jaime does not like it either that we call former Presidents here Presidents; and that instead of good morning, let’s say good morning. Jaime, I suggest you change your motto to Socrates, “I just know that I don’t know anything” … No need …

Interesting, interesting.- The Mets have a player named Pillar (Kevin), the centerfieder, and another named Villar (Jonathan), a Dominican infielder.

In other words, as they would say in Spain…: Kevin (I’m going to) Pillar you.

“The best prepared have better luck than the illiterate” … Andrés Eloy Blanco.-

“Luck is for the mediocre, success for those with great efforts” … Anonymous.-

In football you do use your hands.- I have seen a lot of football in these days of the Copa América. I have also taken European breaks. It was my understanding that hands were not used. Lie!. Because there is a lot of wrestling, boxing, and martial arts, especially karate. For that, you need to use your hands. There is also a lot of bodily expression and drama to show that a painful assault has been suffered that has not been suffered. Footballers spend more time lying on the grass, their faces disguised as tragedy, than in possession of the ball … But is football a bad show? … Never! It is a tremendous show. I have a lot of fun, and I am excited by the combination of so many activities together …

“What is S-U-E-R-T-E…: S-aber Use E-effectively the Resources for T-ener Success”… Anonymous.-

Bayly desagradado por la Serie Mundial

“La mala suerte es la disculpa de los incapaces”… Zin Kun Lu.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La pregunta de la Semana…: La mayoría de los bigleaguers tratan ahora de sacar la bola con cada swing. ¿Cuál ha sido el jonrón más laaaargo en la historia?

La Respuesta…: En 61 años, nadie ha podido superar la distancia del mayor cuadrangular en las 151 temporadas que van. Lo disparó Mickey Mantle (Yankees), vía rightfield, en el Briggs Stadium, de Detroit, el 10 de septiembre de 1960. Lo midieron en 634 pies (193 metros). Mantle sacó 536 cuadrangulares.

Jaime Bayly en el beisbol.- El lema de Jaime Bayly es, “Yo solo sé que lo sé todo”. Pero no es cierto. En su programa de televisión, sin saber de lo que hablaba, le cayó encima al beisbol por llamar Serie Mundial a la Serie Mundial. Ignora Jaime que en Estados Unidos eso indica competencia deportiva máxima y final. Por eso hay Series Mundiales de todos los deportes y también de bridge y de pocker. Quizá tampoco le agrade a Jaime que aquí a los ex Presidentes los llamemos Presidentes; y que en vez de buenos días, digamos good morning. Jaime, te sugiero cambiar tu lema por el de Sócrates, “yo solo se que no sé nada”… No hay de qué…

Interesante, interesante.- Los Mets tienen un pelotero de apellido Pillar (Kevin), el centerfieder, y otro de apellido Villar (Jonathan), infielder dominicano.

O sea, como le dirían en España…: Kevin (te voy a) Pillar.

“Los mejor preparados tienen mejor suerte que los analfabetas”… Andrés Eloy Blanco.-

“La suerte es para los mediocres, el éxito para los de grandes esfuerzos”… Anónimo.-

En el fútbol sí se usan las manos.- He visto mucho fútbol en estos días de la Copa América. También me he dado escapadas al europeo. Tenía entendido que no se usaban las manos. ¡Mentira!. Porque hay mucho de lucha libre, de boxeo, y de artes marciales, especialmente kárate. Para eso, es necesario usar las manos. También hay mucho de expresión corporal y de arte dramático, para demostrar que se ha sufrido una dolorosa agresión que no se ha sufrido. Los futbolistas pasan más tiempo tendidos sobre la grama, la cara disfrazada de tragedia, que en posesión del balón… Pero, ¿es un mal espectáculo el fútbol?… ¡Jamás! Es tremendo show. Me divierto en grande, y me emociona la combinación de tantas actividades juntas…

“Lo que es S-U-E-R-T-E…: S-aber U-tilizar E-fectivamente los R-ecursos para T-ener É-xito”… Anónimo.-

