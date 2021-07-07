When games 6-2 lasted 1:59 hours – Cuando los juegos 6-2 duraban 1:59 horas

“I have spent my life finding out, without being able to know, what it is, why it is and what it is for, what they call Income Tax” … Albert Einstein.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Post Day like every Wednesday. Listen to me, if you didn’t send me from which town or city you are writing to me, I can’t answer you. Thanks.

Reynaldo Santos M. from Hermosillo, asks…: “What was the modification of the pitching mound after the 1969 season?”.

Friend Rey…: From 15 inches tall, they lowered her to 10.

Néstor L. Pérez R. from Maracaibo, asks …: “What criteria do the Veterans Committees apply to elevate players to the Hall of Fame, if their numbers have not been considered by journalists worthy of such honors?”

Friend Nesty …: I insist that the numbers are only part of the merits, and therefore, nothing definitive, not even the four thousand hits, not the 700 home runs, not the perfect game in a World Series, not the two no hits consecutive … As for these Committees, they play a good function, because it may be that journalists, human beings at last, do not ever elect someone who should be.

Camilo J. Chávez, from Culiacán, asks …: “What was the shortest nine-inning game you’ve seen?”

Amigo Millo…: It was one of the many that I broadcast by radio for Mexico, Venezuela and the Caribbean. I keep the logbook that I used. It happened on July 21, 1975, at Shea Stadium, the Astros beat the Mets, 6-2, in less than two hours, 1:59, which was usual then, without the help of Ron (Plover Head) Manfred and the televising accomplices of him.

Heriberto Corral R. from Mexicali, asks …: “Why is it that when batters are struck out, they generally stare at the pitcher or the umpire?”

Friend Beto…: For two reasons…: It is not forbidden and they have to look somewhere.

Francisco M. Rebolledo, from Caracas, asks…: “Which of the great hitters did Ted Williams beat in career batting average? Because that’s how they published it here, but they didn’t put the names of those who are below it ”.

Amigo Pancho… In his 19 seasons, until 1960, Ted hit 344, superior to Babe Ruth, 342; Lou Gehrig, 340; Joe DiMaggio, 325; Willie Mays, 302, and Mickey Mantle, 298. He hit 521 home runs, was a batting champion in each of six seasons, appeared in 18 All-Star Games and twice was the AL MVP.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Cuando los juegos 6-2 duraban 1:59 horas

“Me he pasado la vida averiguando, sin poder saber, qué es, por qué es y para qué es, eso que llaman Impuesto Sobre la Renta”… Albert Einstein.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo como todos los miércoles. Óyeme, si no me enviaste desde cuál pueblo o ciudad me escribes, no puedo contestarte. Gracias.

Reynaldo Santos M. de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Cuál fue la modificación de la lomita de lanzar después de la temporada 1969?”.

Amigo Rey…: De 15 pulgadas de altura, la bajaron a 10.

Néstor L. Pérez R. de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “¿Qué criterio aplican en los Comités de Veteranos para elevar jugadores al Hall de la Fama, si sus números no han sido considerados por los periodistas dignos de tales honores?”.

Amigo Nesty…: Insisto en que los números son solo una parte de los méritos, y por eso, nada definitivos, ni siquiera los cuatro mil hits, ni los 700 jonrones, ni el juego perfecto en una Serie Mundial, ni los dos no hits consecutivos… En cuanto a esos Comités, desempeñan una buena función, porque puede ser que los periodistas, humanos al fin, no elijamos alguna vez a alguien que sí debiera serlo.

Camilo J. Chávez, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Cuál ha sido el juego de nueve innings de menor tiempo que Ud. ha visto?”.

Amigo Millo…: Fue uno de los muchos que transmití por radio para México, Venezuela y El Caribe. Conservo el libro de anotaciones que utilicé. Ocurrió el 21 de julio de 1975, en Shea Stadium, los Astros les ganaron a los Mets, 6-2, en menos de dos horas, 1:59, lo que era habitual entonces, sin ayuda de Ron (Cabeza de Chorlito) Manfred y sus cómplices televisadores.

Heriberto Corral R. de Mexicali, pregunta…: “¿Por qué cuando los bateadores son ponchados, generalmente se le quedan mirando al pítcher o al umpire?”.

Amigo Beto…: Por dos razones…: No está prohibido y ellos tienen que mirar hacia alguna parte.

Francisco M. Rebolledo, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿A cuáles de los grandes bateadores superó Ted Williams en promedio al bate de por vida? Porque así lo publicaron aquí, pero no pusieron los nombres de esos que están por debajo de él”.

Amigo Pancho… En sus 19 temporadas, hasta 1960, Ted bateó para 344, superior a Babe Ruth, 342; Lou Gehrig, 340; Joe DiMaggio, 325; Willie Mays, 302 y Mickey Mantle, 298. Sacó 521 jonrones, fue campeón de bateo en cada una de seis temporadas, apareció en 18 Juegos de Estrella y dos veces fue El Más Valioso de la Liga Americana.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

