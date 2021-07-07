MLB AND THE COLORADO ROCKIES ANNOUNCE FULL WEEK SCHEDULE OF 2021 ALL-STAR COMMUNITY, YOUTH & CULTURAL EVENTS

Occasions to Celebrate the Midsummer Classic Seek to Make Impact and Educate

DENVER – Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies today released the 2021 All-Star Week community, youth & cultural initiatives schedule, including key events and initiatives leading up to the 91st Midsummer Classic. Highlights include All-Star Legacy ceremonies and community moments throughout Greater Denver as well as participating in events led by the Players Alliance, which align closely with a variety of MLB-led youth and cultural activities planned throughout the week, starting Thursday, July 8th and lasting through Tuesday, July 13th. MLB legends – including Ken Griffey Jr. – and former Rockies players will participate in various scheduled events.

Approximately $5 million will be donated by MLB and the Rockies through All-Star Legacy program, which is an annual effort designed to leave a lasting impact throughout the local community while also supporting national charitable organizations with close ties to Major League Baseball, including Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the Jackie Robinson Foundation and Stand Up To Cancer, among others. The 2021 All-Star Legacy effort notably features local improvements to youth baseball/softball playing fields, a local Boys & Girls Club, and financial contributions to local organizations providing much-needed services to vulnerable groups within the greater Denver community. Since 1997, MLB and host All-Star Clubs have donated approximately $95 million through the All-Star Legacy initiative.

The following also includes information on MLB’s Environmental & Sustainability programs, the annual Stand Up To Cancer moment, and visits by special young fans from Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

Below is a chronological schedule of MLB All-Star Week Community, Youth & Cultural Events:

*Indicates an All-Star Legacy Project

Thursday, July 8th (all times MT)

*10:30 a.m.: Check Presentation to Resource Connect at Children’s Hospital Colorado (Aurora, CO)

4:00 p.m.: Local Competitions, featuring Greater Denver Youth, in Pitch, Hit & Run presented by MLB Network and Jr. Home Run Derby powered by @MLBDevelops (Assembly Athletic Complex at Metropolitan State University of Denver)

Friday, July 9th

9:30 a.m.: Opening Ceremonies of PLAY BALL PARK (Colorado Convention Center, Denver)

*11:30 a.m.: Field Renovation Unveil at John F. Kennedy High School (Denver)

11:30 a.m.: MLB Grit: Girls ID Tour (Assembly Athletic Complex at Metropolitan State University of Denver)

Background : Launch of 2021 baseball development initiative designed specifically for female athletes (18 & under) that will identify participants for various girls baseball events from MLB & USA Baseball scheduled for Fall 2021, including the Girls Baseball Breakthrough Series.

12:00 p.m.: All-Star Green Team Volunteer Event with “Spark The Change Colorado” (Morey Middle School, Denver)

Background : MLB will partner with Spark the Change Colorado for a series of volunteer events held at three urban garden sites, where volunteers will plant edible food forest and shade trees, construct picnic tables and sitting areas, and lay crusher fine pathways. The Morey school-based community gardens, which opened in 2012, assist kids and families in the nearby downtown neighborhood.

*3:30 p.m.: Check Presentation to Denver Public Schools in Support of Rockies RBI (Regency Athletic Complex at MSU Denver)

5:00 p.m.: High School All-American Game (Coors Field)

Saturday, July 10th

10:30 a.m.: Mayor’s PLAY BALL Event with Mayor Michael Hancock and the U.S. Conference of Mayors (Civic Center Park, Denver)

Background : MLB and the U.S. Conference of Mayors will launch the annual “PLAY BALL Summer” initiative with a special event for Denver youth at Civic Center Park with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. The free event will feature greater Denver youth participating in a series of fun-focused, informal baseball- and softball-centered stations, including home run derby, running bases, bat & ball games and more.

12:30 p.m.: All-Star High School Home Run Derby (Coors Field)

1:00 p.m.: Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Traveling Exhibit Grand Opening (McNichols Civic Center Building, Denver)

Background : MLB will have a private opening of the “Shades of Greatness” exhibit, provided by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, featuring a fireside chat with NLBM President Bob Kendrick.

2:00 p.m.: Live Art Murals (McNichols Civic Center Building, Denver)

Background : MLB has commissioned artists to create baseball-inspired murals LIVE. On this day, the artists (and their themes) will be Casey Kawaguchi (AAPI x Baseball) and Zaida Sever (Negro Leagues)

6:00-6:45 p.m.: “AMPLIFIED by the Players Alliance” (MBP Restaurant, Denver)

Background : Special discussion led by the Players Alliance and presented by Major League Baseball, aiming to amplify Black voices, connect communities and enlighten neighbors in pursuit of creating real, lasting change. Features Curtis Granderson, CC Sabathia, Edwin Jackson, Michele Meyer-Shipp, Murphy Robinson (Deputy Mayor, City and County of Denver) and Matthew Burkett.

Sunday, July 11th

11:00 a.m.: Special Stars Game (PLAY BALL Park)

Background : Annual game giving an opportunity to children with special needs from Special Olympics Colorado and the National Sports Center for the Disabled to be a part of a fun and important component of MLB All-Star Week.

11:00 a.m.: “Rock With Us: Business & Culture in Denver” (McNichols Civic Center Building)

Background : Colorado business leaders will join this panel discussion to share their perspective on culture, climate and artistic influences of Colorado.

12:30 p.m.: Live Art Murals (McNichols Civic Center Building, Denver)

Background : MLB has commissioned artists to create baseball-inspired murals LIVE. On this day, the artists (and their themes) will be Tuke One (Denver & Rockies Baseball) and Karma (All-Star Game)

Monday, July 12th

10:00 a.m.: Women in Baseball & Softball Pitching Clinic (PLAY BALL Park)

Background : Girls will have an opportunity to learn from great women pitchers in both baseball and softball, including Jennie Finch (softball) and Ila Borders & Meggie Meidlinger (baseball).

10:00 a.m.: The Players Alliance All-Star Youth Skills Clinic (Sonny Lawson Park, Denver)

Background : Several current and former Major League Baseball players will host a FREE skills clinic at historic Sonny Lawson Park, home to generations of Denver Black baseball, providing participants with baseball gear and equipment, on-field instruction, and introducing our game to a group of deserving kids in Denver.

11:30 a.m.: Women in Baseball Panel (PLAY BALL Park)

Background : Ila Borders, Meggie Meidlinger and Rachel Balkovec will lead a discussion on the history and current state of baseball for girls and women in the U.S. and around the world.

1:30 p.m.: UNFILTERED: Legends & Legacies (“Field of Dreams,” PLAY BALL Park)

Background : Discussion highlighting key moments of Black players in our game and their impact on the sport’s culture. This discussion will highlight key moments in the game at the intersection of key moments in history. Speakers and baseball greats who have helped shape the game’s culture and their contributions both on and off the field, include Ken Griffey Jr., Fergie Jenkins, CC Sabathia and LaTroy Hawkins. Additional speakers include Bob Kendrick, Dick Monfort and Michele Meyer-Shipp.

*3:00 p.m.: Check Presentation & Youth Clinic for TAPS and Challenge America (“Field of Dreams,” PLAY BALL Park)

Background : MLB and the Rockies will present an All-Star Legacy donation to Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) and Challenge America for their efforts to support the military community. Following the presentation, youth connected to both organizations will participate in a special baseball and softball clinic.

Tuesday, July 13th

*9:30 a.m.: Field Renovation, Teen Center Refurbishment, and PLAY BALL Event at J. Churchill Owen Boys & Girls Club (Denver)

Additional Cause-Related, Youth & Community Activities and Details

Stand Up To Cancer Moment: During the 91 st MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, MLB, Stand Up To Cancer, Mastercard and FOX will continue the extraordinary Midsummer Classic tradition of players, coaches, manages, umpires and fans in attendance at Coors Field standing together in the fight against cancer.

During the 91 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, MLB, Stand Up To Cancer, Mastercard and FOX will continue the extraordinary Midsummer Classic tradition of players, coaches, manages, umpires and fans in attendance at Coors Field standing together in the fight against cancer. Boys & Girls Clubs of America – Youth of the Year: Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year Josias Reynoso 19, from Bristol Boys & Girls Club Association will be a part of the pregame ceremonies for the 91 st MLB All–Star Game presented by Mastercard. Josias is a student at Central Connecticut State University.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year Josias Reynoso 19, from Bristol Boys & Girls Club Association will be a part of the pregame ceremonies for the 91 MLB All–Star Game presented by Mastercard. Josias is a student at Central Connecticut State University. KultureCity at PLAY BALL PARK and Coors Field : Major League Baseball and KultureCity will partner to include an outdoor sensory-friendly vehicle and indoor sensory room at PLAY BALL PARK for fans to utilize if they need a break from the activities and surroundings. Sensory bags also will be available and include noise cancelling headphones, fidget spinners and more. The Colorado Rockies and KultureCity have also partnered to certify Coors Field as a sensory inclusive environment. The certification process requires the Coors Field game day staff to be trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize those fans with sensory needs and equips them with the knowledge on how to handle a sensory overload situation. The Rockies and KultureCity work to ensure sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads, are available to all guests who may feel overwhelmed by the environment at Coors Field.

: Major League Baseball and KultureCity will partner to include an outdoor sensory-friendly vehicle and indoor sensory room at PLAY BALL PARK for fans to utilize if they need a break from the activities and surroundings. Sensory bags also will be available and include noise cancelling headphones, fidget spinners and more. The Colorado Rockies and KultureCity have also partnered to certify Coors Field as a sensory inclusive environment. The certification process requires the Coors Field game day staff to be trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize those fans with sensory needs and equips them with the knowledge on how to handle a sensory overload situation. The Rockies and KultureCity work to ensure sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads, are available to all guests who may feel overwhelmed by the environment at Coors Field. MLB Environmental Efforts: As part of Major League Baseball’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, MLB has ensured that the 91st Midsummer Classic and 2021 All-Star Week incorporate environmentally friendly features and activities. Efforts include:

o All-Star Green Teams consisting of local college students will collect recyclables between innings during the ballpark events July 11th-July 13th, attend a career night on July 10th featuring a panel of ballpark operators, and the above referenced volunteer event at Denver Urban Gardens on July 9th where they will refurbish gardens, construct shade structures & picnic tables, rebuild planter beds, and more.

o During All-Star week, MLB is promoting an All-Star Green Walking Path that has stops at Coors Field, PLAY BALL Park and hotels in downtown Denver.

o MLB is providing reusable Pathwater bottles and water refill stations to Broadcasters, Media and MLB Staff in an effort to reduce single-use plastics.

o MLB will be a founding partner in Green Sports Alliance’s PLAY initiative, which will guide global venues, teams, leagues, and conferences to benchmark environmental performance across events and power organizational journeys to “net-zero.” Part of this partnership during All-Star includes offsetting water usage at Coors Field through Bonneville Environmental Foundation.