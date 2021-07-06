SHOHEI OHTANI, OZZIE ALBIES NAMED PLAYERS OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET

📸 Photo Credit: Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

J.D. Martinez Turns Clutch Double Play in Extra Innings to Claim Play of the Week

Two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels has been chosen the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves has been named the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Ohtani earned his fourth career AL Player of the Week Award and his second in the last three weeks (also June 21st). He is the first Angels player to claim multiple weekly honors in the same season since his All-Star teammate Mike Trout accomplished the feat during his AL MVP Award-winning 2019 season. Albies claimed his first career weekly award and is the third Braves winner this season, following his All-Star teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley.

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels (@shoheiohtani)

Posted a slash line of .286/.400/1.143 with eight runs scored, six home runs, eight RBI, four walks and a stolen base over six games played.

Clubbed his Major League-leading 31 st home run of the season on Sunday. His 31 homers are the most before the All-Star break in franchise history and match Hideki Matsui (2004) for the most in a full season by a Japanese-born player.

home run of the season on Sunday. His 31 homers are the most before the All-Star break in franchise history and match Hideki Matsui (2004) for the most in a full season by a Japanese-born player. Recorded 14 homers across 17 games from June 15 th -July 4 th , the most across 17 games by any player in franchise history.

-July 4 , the most across 17 games by any player in franchise history. Enters play today with 12 stolen bases to accompany his 31 round-trippers. Joins Christian Yelich (2019) as the only players in Major League history to reach those totals-or-better in the first half of a season.

Selected to his first career All-Star Game and is the first player in MLB history to be chosen as both a hitter and pitcher.

Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves (@ozzie)

Batted .400 (10-for-25) with six runs scored, three home runs, 13 RBI, a stolen base and a .760 slugging percentage across six games.

Delivered the best offensive game of his career on Wednesday against the New York Mets. Became the fifth player in Major League history to post a game in which he recorded at least four runs, five hits, two home runs, seven RBI and a stolen base, joining Hall of Famer Willie Stargell, Yoenis Céspedes, Bob Johnson and Carl Reynolds.

Tallied 29 RBI during his excellent month of June, the second-most in June in the team’s Atlanta-era history, trailing only Freddie Freeman’s 33 RBI in 2019.

Enters play today on pace to become the first middle infielder in Club history to log 100-or-more RBI in a single season.

Selected to his second career All-Star Game (also 2018) and is just the second Braves second baseman to earn multiple selections, joining Felix Millan (1969, 71).

Other noteworthy AL performances for the week included All-Star infielder Marcus Semien (.346, 3 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBI) and rookie starter Alek Manoah (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 7.0 IP, 10 SO) of the Toronto Blue Jays; rookie backstop Eric Haase (.545, 6 R, 3 HR, 8 RBI) of the Detroit Tigers; All-Star starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 6.0 IP, 8 SO) of the Boston Red Sox; rookie outfielder Andrew Vaughn (.455, 6 R, 10 H, 5 RBI) of the Chicago White Sox; starter Chris Bassitt (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 7.0 IP, 7 SO) of the Oakland Athletics; and Shohei’s teammate José Iglesias (.409, 5 R, 9 H, 2 HR).

Other noteworthy NL performances last week included All-Star starting pitcher Germán Márquez (1-0, 1.20 ERA, 1 CG SHO, 16 SO) and starter Kyle Freeland (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 11.0 IP, 10 SO) of the Colorado Rockies; infielder Starlin Castro (.476, 5 R, 10 H, 7 RBI) of the Washington Nationals; infielders Willy Adames (.346, 9 R, 5 XBH, 8 RBI) and Jace Peterson (.435, 7 R, 5 XBH, 10 RBI) of the Milwaukee Brewers; All-Star first baseman Max Muncy (.286, 2 2B, 3 HR, 11 RBI) of the Los Angeles Dodgers; All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos (.296, 8 H, 2 HR, 10 RBI) of the Cincinnati Reds; outfielder Adam Duvall (.438, 5 R, 3 HR, 7 RBI) of the Miami Marlins; and outfielder/first baseman Dominic Smith (.417, 8 R, 10 H, 5 XBH) of the New York Mets.

PLAY OF THE WEEK

Clutch Double Play by J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox

July 3rd at OAK – Watch It Here

All-Star J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox earned his first career Play of the Week Award and is the second Red Sox winner since the award was introduced in 2019, following his former teammate Jackie Bradley Jr. With the bases loaded in a 4-4 tie during the bottom of the 10th inning, J.D. Martinez caught a line drive before firing a strike home to complete a game-saving double play. Additional Play of the Week candidates included a pair of plays from Martinez’s teammate Kiké Hernández: a throw home to nab Seth Brown at the plate and impressive range to make a diving catch in right-center field; Ronald Torreyes’ jump throw across the diamond; and All-Star Nolan Arenado’s backhanded snag and jumping throw to retire the runner at first.

Chevy Community MVPs of the Month

Meet the dedicated people who’ve kept our communities moving forward over the last year. They’re the real MVPs, or as we call them, Community MVPs. Each month, as MLB recognizes National and American League players for their exceptional on-field performances, Chevy will spotlight a Community MVP who’s stood out for continuously putting others’ needs before their own.

Tenille Garcia from Phoenix, AZ

Tenille has been a substitute teacher the past year and continues to go out of her way to gather food items, clothing, and necessities for those in need. She then delivers the groceries, and other items, to ensure everyone in her neighborhood and community has what they need. During the holidays, she volunteers and passes out meals to families. Tenille never hesitates to put others first, is a great role model to her kids and, strives to involve her family every step of the way (including teaching kids in her community how to bake AND play baseball!)

Eddie Wong from Tampa Bay, FL

Eddie is the Director of Pharmacy Services at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. Throughout the pandemic, he has worked tirelessly to ensure Saddleback has enough medications to treat patients, striving to achieve the best possible outcomes for those he treats. Over the last several months, Eddie has spearheaded the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to vaccinate physicians, employees and community members at various MemorialCare hosted vaccine clinics throughout Orange County. Most notably, Eddie handled all vaccine-related logistics in the neighboring community Laguna Woods Village (a large 55+ senior community). Thanks to Eddie’s management, diligence, and dedication, MemorialCare has been able to administer tens of thousands of doses to the senior community. Eddie has been an excellent steward of the vaccine allocation, managing the details with precision. He has volunteered so much of his weekend and evening time to help with the vaccine rollout and has been a true MVP!

For a full list of Chevy Community MVPs, please visit here.