Aroldis Chapman will no longer be the Yankee closer – Aroldis Chapman ya no será el cerrador Yankee

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

Ricardo Mendoza G. from Mazatlán, asks…: “When are the Yankees going to come out of the story of Aroldis Chapman, to satisfy the fans of the Yankees that we are all over the world? That Cuban has never been a good closer, and he showed it a long time ago, when José Altuve hit that historic home run ”.

Friend Chardo…: The manager, Aaron Boone and the owner, Hal Steinbrenner, have already talked about Chad Green being the new closer. What they haven’t said is when.

Luis F. Chávez M. from Ciudad Acuña, protests…: “I am outraged to see the police attitude of the umpires, and I understand that they are not the ones to blame for checking the pitchers like that. There must be less humiliating ways ”.

Gómer Arriojas, from El Tigre, asks…: “Will Adrián Beltré enter the Hall of Fame in his first year? I listened with amazement how a BYM Sport channel commentator said he did not believe he was chosen, because having connected more than three thousand one hundred hits and having taken almost 500 home runs are not enough, and because he was never part of a World Series champion team. It seems unfair to me ”.

Friend Gom…: But it’s fair. The commentator is right, not you. If the numbers were sufficient, as you believe in your error, then we would not need more than 400 voters, who in all States vote annually. I am not saying that Beltré will not be elected, but I am warning you that he is not safe. No one is sure of being chosen or rejected just because of his numbers.

Danilo Rodríguez, from Puerto La Cruz, asks …: “Who tells umpires what to sentence when there is a review of the plays?”

Friend Danny…: Two other umpires study the replay and report back to them through headphones. In addition, the umpires of the field also see the repetitions in the blackboards of the stadiums.

Jorge Figueroa N. from Hermosillo, asks…: “Virgilio Arteaga led from the first base coach box. Was there someone else who did it like that in Mexico?

Friend Yoyo…: I don’t know. You should ask journalists who have covered Mexican baseball for many years.

Amleto Miggleaccio, from Caracas, asks …: “Why didn’t David Concepción appear on your list of those who have worn only one uniform in the Major Leagues?”

Amigo Amo…: I was referring to those who played 20 or more years. David was 19 in the majors.

Aroldis Chapman ya no será el cerrador Yankee

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Ricardo Mendoza G. de Mazatlán, pregunta…: “¿Cuándo van a salir los Yankees del cuento de Aroldis Chapman, para satisfacer a los fanáticos del equipo que estamos en todo el mundo?. Ese cubano nunca ha sido buen cerrador, y lo demostró hace tiempo ya, cuando José Altuve le conectó aquel histórico jonrón”.

Amigo Chardo…: El mánager, Aaron Boone y el propietario, Hal Steinbrenner, ya hablaron de que Chad Green será el nuevo cerrador. Lo que no han dicho es cuándo.

Luis F. Chávez M. de Ciudad Acuña, protesta…: “Me indigna ver la actitud policíaca de los umpires, y comprendo que ellos no son los culpables de revisar así a los lanzadores. Debe haber maneras menos humillantes”.

Gómer Arriojas, de El Tigre, pregunta…: “¿Adrián Beltré ingresará al Hall de la Fama en su primer año? Escuché con asombro cómo un comentarista del canal BYM Sport, decía no creer fuese elegido, porque haber conectado más de tres mil cién hits y haber sacado casi 500 jonrones no son suficientes, y porque nunca fue parte de un equipo campeón de Serie Mundial. Me parece injusto”.

Amigo Gom…: Pero es justo. Tiene razón el comentarista, no tú. Si los números fueran suficientes, como crees en tu error, entonces no haríamos falta más de 400 electores, que en todo Estados votamos anualmente. No digo que Beltré no será elegido, pero sí te advierto que no es seguro. Nadie está seguro de ser elegido ni de ser rechazado solo por sus números.

Danilo Rodríguez, de Puerto La Cruz, pregunta…: “¿Quién indica a los umpires qué sentenciar cuando hay revisión de las jugadas?”.

Amigo Danny…: Otros dos umpires estudian los replay y les informan a través de los audífonos. Además, los umpires del terreno ven también la repeticiones en las pizarras de los estadios.

Jorge Figueroa N. de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “Virgilio Arteaga dirigió desde la caja de coach de primera base. ¿Hubo alguien más que lo hiciera así en México?”.

Amigo Yoyo…: Lo ignoro. Debes preguntarle a periodistas que hayan cubierto durante muchos años la pelota mexicana.

Amleto Miggleaccio, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Por qué David Concepción no apareció en su lista de quienes han vestido un solo uniforme en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Amo…: Me referí a quienes jugaron 20 o más años. David estuvo 19 en Grandes Ligas.

