The Letters from the Hereafter – From George Steinbrenner to Hal Steinbrenner -Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- De George Steinbrenner para Hal Steinbrenner

“I thank Papa Dios for having made me a Yankee” … Joe DiMaggio.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -My dear son…: The Puerto Rican journalist, Richard Araujo, has suggested that I send a letter to Miguel Andújar about his efficiency in the game. But that will be another day. First I need to talk to you about the team.

We cannot, we must not, impossible to afford, to be like just the lot. And today, with a record just over 500 and next to last in the Division, eight or nine games away, none other than the Red Sox, no one can imagine that we have a good roster.

And the poster was put together with you at the helm. But I don’t blame you for anything, since I know how difficult it is to organize more than two dozen players to play with maximum results during 162 six-month dates.

But you wanted to save a few thousand dollars by investing just $ 201 million in player salaries. There are some who do not deserve our fees or our uniform. And others who would have been honorable Yankees, but shine in other stadiums.

What would you have cared to go over the limit and pay the luxury tax ?!

If you had taken those expenses up to 250 million, next October you could have accommodated your robust buttocks in a postseason box.

Now, to achieve any success in the second part of the campaign, you will have to prepare to make some changes, with the calamity that to get quality players between July and October, you will have to give your best.

They are going to ask Andújar, Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner or Luke Voit, who are excellent. And if you don’t give them, you won’t get either, for example José Berríos (Twins), or Adam Frazier (Pirates) or Joey Gallo (Rangers), who I think could help us a lot.

Baseball titles, my dear Hal, must be paid for, and they are not sold to you on credit, nor do they accept any currency other than the dollar.

But we have Yankee Stadium, we have the Yankees, the most famous and beloved baseball team; and we have New York, the city that all humanity wishes to possess.

As much endorsement as that which no other team of any sport, so it seems silly to me, trying to be below the luxury tax. That’s what they charge us because we have Yankee Stadium, the Yankees and New York.

And you also have me. I can help you a lot from this more after here.

You know how much I love you … Hugs, Dad.

————————————-Español————————-

“Gracias doy a Papa Dios por haberme hecho un Yankee”… Joe DiMaggio.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi querido hijo…: El periodista puertorriqueño, Richard Araujo, me ha sugerido enviarle una carta a Miguel Andújar, acerca de su eficiencia en el juego. Pero eso será otro día. Antes necesito hablarte a tí del equipo.

No podemos, no debemos, imposible darnos el lujo, de ser del montón. Y hoy día, con record apenas sobre 500 y penúltimos en la División, a ocho o nueve juegos, nada menos que de los Medias Rojas, nadie puede imaginar que somos un buen róster.

Y el róster lo armaron contigo a la cabeza. Pero no te culpo de nada, ya que conozco cuán difícicil es organizar a más de dos docenas de peloteros para que jueguen con los máximos resultados durante 162 fechas de seis meses.

Pero quisiste economizar unos pocos miles de dólares, al invertir solo 201 millones de dólares en sueldos de peloteros. Hay algunos que no merecen los honorarios ni el uniforme nuestro. Y otros que sí hubieran sido honorables Yankees, pero brillan en otros estadios.

¡¿Qué te hubiera importado pasarte del límite y pagar el impuesto al lujo?!

Si hubieras llevado esos gastos hasta 250 millones, en el próximo octubre hubieras podido acomodar tus robustas nalgas en un palco de postemporada.

Ahora, para lograr algún éxito en la segunda parte de la campaña, tendrás que prepararte a hacer algunos cambios, con la calamidad de que para conseguir jugadores de calidad entre julio y octubre, habrás de dar tus mejores.

Te van a pedir, precisamente a Andújar, a Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner o a Luke Voit, que son excelentes. Y si no los das, tampoco conseguirás, por ejemplo a José Berríos (Twins), ni a Adam Frazier (Piratas) o a Joey Gallo (Rangers), a quienes creo nos podrían ayudar mucho.

Los títulos en el beisbol, mi querido Hal, hay que pagarlos, y no te los venden a crédito, ni aceptan moneda alguna diferente al dólar.

Pero tenemos el Yankee Stadium, tenemos a los Yankees, el más famoso y querido equipo de beisbol; y tenemos a Nueva York, la ciudad que toda la humanidad desearía poseer.

Tanto respaldo como ese no tiene ningún equipo de ningún deporte, por lo que me parece una tontería, tratar de estar por debajo del impuesto al lujo. Eso es lo que nos cobran porque tenemos a Yankee Stadium, a los Yankees y a Nueva York.

Y tú, además, me tienes a mí. Te puedo ayudar mucho desde este Más Acá.

Ya sabes cuánto te quiero… Abrazos, Dad.

