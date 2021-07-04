The highest paid on each MLB team – Los mejor pagados en cada equipo MLB

“Sweat, tears and the sea are salty liquids that cure all ills” … “The Wheel of Luck” .-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Which of these cases will make the biggest news?…:

Let Mike Trout hit in his 11-season career for 305, 310 home runs and 816 RBIs.

That Trout is injured (right calf) and has appeared in 36 of the Angels’ 82 games this year.

Or for Trout to charge $ 37,116,667 to play ball for six months, each year, through 2030.

I am not an economist, but I think the details of these exaggerated fees are more interesting.

Trout has charged this year for each game, 515 thousand 509 dollars, each at bat cost Anaheim, 128 thousand 877 dollars.

Now, Babe Ruth’s highest salary in one season was $ 80,000, which he received twice, in 1930 and 1931. And to top it all, for 1932 they lowered his salary to $ 75,000; again they paid him less in 1933, only 52 thousand dollars; and for his last full campaign, 1934, 35,000. He retired in May 1935.

In his 22-year-old career, Ruth received only 856,850. But he was the highest paid of his time.

My friends from Yardbarker, informed me of what the highest paid of each team charges this year …:

Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks, 19 million; Freddie Freeman, Braves, 22 million 400 thousand; Chris Davis, Orioles, 21 million 100 thousand; Chris Sale, M. Rojas, $ 30 million; Jason Heyward, Cubs, 23 million 500 thousand.

Yasmani Grandal, White Sox, 18 million 300 thousand; Joey Votto, Reds, 25 million; José Ramírez, Indios, nine million 400 thousand; Charlie Blackmon, Rockies, 21 million 300 thousand; Miguel Cabrera, Tigres, 30 million.

Zack Greinke, Astros, 35 million; Danny Duffy, Royals, 15,500,000; Mike Trout, Angels, 37 million 116 thousand 667; David Price, Dodgers, $ 32 million; Starling Mars, Marlins, 12 million, 500 thousand.

Lorenzo Cain, Brewers, $ 16 million; Josh Dónalson, Twins, $ 21 million; Jacob deGrom, Mets, $ 36 million; Gerrit Cole, Yankees, $ 36 million; Trevor Rósenthal, Athletics, 11 million.

Bryce Harper, Phillies, 27 million 500 thousand; Grégory Polanco, Pirates, 11 million 600 thousand; Manny Machado, Padres, $ 32 million; Buster Posey, Giants, 22 million 200 thousand; Kyle Seagar, Mariners, 18 million 500 thousand.

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals, 35 million; Kevin Kiermaier, Rays, 11 million 600 thousand; Kyle Gibson, Rangers, 10 million; George Springer, Blue Jays, 23 million; Stephen Strasburg, Nationals, 35 million.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

Los mejor pagados en cada equipo MLB

“El sudor, las lágrimas y el mar son líquidos salados que curan todos lo males”… “La Ruleta de la Suerte”.-

-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¿Cuál de estos casos será mayor noticia?…:

Que Mike Trout, batee en su carrera de 11 temporadas, para 305, 310 jonrones y 816 impulsadas.

Que Trout esté lesionado (pantorrilla derecha) y haya aparecido este año en 36 de los 82 juegos de los Angelinos.

O que Trout cobre 37 millones 116 mil 667 dólares por jugar pelota seis meses, durante cada año, hasta 2030.

No soy economista, pero creo que interesan más los pormenores de estos exagerados honorarios.

Trout ha cobrado este año por cada juego, 515 mil 509 dólares, cada turno le costó a Anaheim, 128 mil 877 dólares.

Ahora, los mayores honorarios de Babe Ruth en una temporada fueron 80 mil dólares, que recibió dos veces, en 1930 y 1931. Y el colmo, para 1932 le bajaron el sueldo a 75 mil; otra vez le pagaron menos en 1933, solo 52 mil dólares; y por su última campaña completa, 1934, 35 mil. Se retiró en mayo de 1935.

En su carrera, de 22 años, Ruth recibió solo 856 mil 850. Pero fue el mejor pagado de su época.

Mis amigos de Yardbarker, me informaron de lo que cobra este año el mejor pagado de cada equipo…:

Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks, 19 millones; Freddie Freeman, Bravos, 22 millones 400 mil; Chris Davis, Orioles, 21 millones 100 mik; Chris Sale, M. Rojas, 30 millones; Jason Heyward, Cachorros, 23 millones 500 mil.

Yasmani Grandal, M. Blancas, 18 millones 300 mil; Joey Votto, Rojos, 25 millones; José Ramírez, Indios, nueve millones 400 mil; Charlie Blackmon, Rockies, 21 millones 300 mil; Miguel Cabrera, Tigres, 30 millones.

Zack Greinke, Astros, 35 millones; Danny Duffy, Royals, 15 millones 500 mil; Mike Trout, Angelinos, 37 millones 116 mil 667; David Price, Dodgers, 32 millones; Starling Marte, Marlins, 12 millones, 500 mil.

Lorenzo Cain, Cerveceros, 16 millones; Josh Dónalson, Twins, 21 millones; Jacob deGrom, Mets, 36 millones; Gerrit Cole, Yankees, 36 millones; Trevor Rósenthal, Atléticos, 11 millones.

Bryce Harper, Phillies, 27 millones 500 mil; Grégory Polanco, Piratas, 11 millones 600 mil; Manny Machado, Padres, 32 millones; Buster Posey, Gigantes, 22 millones 200 mil; Kyle Seagar, Marineros, 18 millones 500 mil.

Nolan Arenado, Cardenales, 35 millones; Kevin Kiermaier, Rays, 11 millones 600 mil; Kyle Gibson, Rangers, 10 millones; George Springer, Blue Jays, 23 millones; Stephen Strasburg, Nationals, 35 millones.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com