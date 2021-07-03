For the third time, Acuña is out of the game – Por tercera vez está Acuña fuera de juego

“Discrimination is rampant in baseball. It is played with pure white balls, never a black one ”… Pacomio.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Ronald Acuña Jr.’s waistline has become a major concern for the Braves. For the third time in a week, the Venezuelan was out of the game the night before Thursday, against the Mets. Ehire Adrianza took his place at rightfield, tripled and scored on the run in the second inning of the first inning. Acuña is hitting 280 with 22 homers, 48 ​​RBIs, 63 runs scored and 16 bases rolled. Yesterday afternoon they did not know if he could play or they would place him to the injured list

** In the All-Star Game on Tuesday the 13th, in Denver, the pitchers will be able to use all the substances they want. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that they will not be examined by umpires… ** Outfielder, Jasson Domínguez, 18, a native of Esperanza, Dominican, is the great hope of the Yankees. They signed him for five million dollars, but the boy has just reached the minors (11 no-hitters) and in the Bronx they need help is now, urgently …

** Absolute inconsistency. On the one hand, the commissioner, Rob (head of Chorlito) Manfred and his accomplices, the televisions, spend it breaking down baseball, determined to reduce the duration of the games, and on the other, teams like the Rays, in their games televised in English (“Bally Sport”), they force to wait every three outs, three or more minutes, instead of 1:30, which is enough. They do it to broadcast more commercials and for a lady to try to speak who knows about baseball what I do about Vatican City. She always looks and sounds out of place … ** In addition to Mike Trout injured (right calf) another of the Agelinos leaves the line-ups due to injury, Justin Upton (sore waist) … ** One who saw his 2021 campaign ended was the right-hander Dellin Betances (Mets), who had shoulder surgery Thursday. The manager, Luis Rojas, recalled that he had been sent to the minors to rehabilitate, but, on the contrary, he got worse …

“I’m guilty!” Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner cried out to reporters when asked if he was going to fire manager Aaron Boone. He explained that the formation of the roster and not Boone, is the cause that they have been swept by the Red Sox, that they have lost five of six meetings and that they are eight games behind the leaders of Boston …

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Por tercera vez está Acuña fuera de juego

“La discriminación anda a mil en el beisbol. Se juega con puras pelotas blancas, jamás una negrita”… Pacomio.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** La cintura de Ronald Acuña hijo, se ha convertido en preocupación de primer orden para los Bravos. Por tercera vez en una semana el venezolano estuvo fuera de juego antenoche jueves, frente a los Mets. Ehire Adrianza tomó su lugar en el rightfield, conectó triple y anotó en carrera en la segunda entrada del primer inning. Acuña batea para 280, con 22 jonrones, 48 impulsadas, 63 carreras anotadas y 16 bases rodadas. Ayer tarde ignoraban si podría jugar o lo mandaban a la lista de los lesionados… ** En El Juego de Estrellas del martes 13, en Denver, los pitchers podrán utilizar todas las sustancias que quieran. El comisionado, Rob Manfred, anunció que no serán examinados por los umpires… ** El outfielder, Jasson Domínguez, de 18 años, nativo de Esperanza, Dominicana, es la gran esperanza de los Yankees. Lo firmaron por cinco millones de dólares, pero el muchacho acaba de llegar a las menores (11 turnos sin hits) y en el Bronx necesitan auxilio es ya, urgentemente…

** Incongruencia absoluta. Por un lado, el comisionado, Rob (cabeza de Chorlito) Manfred y sus cómplices, los televisadores, se lo pasan descomponiendo al beisbol, empeñados en reducir la duración de los juegos, y por el otro, equipos como los Rays, en sus juegos televisados en inglés (“Bally Sport”), obligan a esperar cada tres outs, tres o más minutos, en vez del 1:30, que es suficiente. Lo hacen para transmitir más comerciales y para que intente hablar una dama, que, de beisbol sabe lo que yo de la Ciudad del Vaticano. Se ve y se oye siempre fuera de lugar…** Además de Mike Trout lesionado (pantorilla derecha) otro de los Agelinos sale de las alineaciones por lesión, Justin Upton (cintura adolorida)… ** Uno que vio terminada su campaña 2021 fue el lanzador derecho Dellin Betances (Mets), a quien operaron el jueves del hombro. El mánager, Luis Rojas, recordó que lo habían enviado a las menores para rehabilitarse, pero, al contrario, se agravó…

“¡Culpable soy yo!”, clamó ante los reporteros el propietario de los Yankees, Hal Steinbrenner, cuando le preguntaron si iba a despedir el mánager Aaron Boone. Explicó que la formación del róster y no Boone, es la causa de que hayan sido barridos por los Medias Rojas, de que hayan perdido cinco de seis encuentros y de que estén a ocho juegos de los líderes de Boston…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

