Curt Schilling’s tantrum continues – Continúa la rabieta de Curt Schilling

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week.- The Braves used nine different names until 1966, when they re-christened them the Atlanta Braves. Do you remember what the other nine names were and the years of each?

The Answer.- In Boston, 1876-1890, Red Stockings and the Red Caps; 1891-1906, the Bean-eaters; 1907-1910, the Palomas; 1911, the Rustlers; 1912-1935, the Braves; 1936-1940, the Bumblebees; 1941-1952, the Braves. In Milwaukee, 1953-1965, the Braves.

Angels Defendants – Tyler Skaggs’ family is suing the Angels, claiming that his death was because they supplied him with drugs. They also accuse the organization’s employees, Eric Kay and Tim Mead. Skaggs was found dead, exactly two years ago, on July 1, 2019, in a hotel room in Southlake, Texas, and the autopsy revealed that he lost his life from an overdose of alcohol, fentanyl, and oxycodone …

Cashman Supports Boone – The Yankees, who just got swept in Boston, are in a horrible season, but GM Brian Cashman doesn’t think manager Aaron Boone is guilty and has given him a vote of confidence. . “It’s not a Boone problem,” Cashman told reporters, “He does what he should, but we haven’t gotten the results we need.” The Yankees are second to last in the East, at 41-38, seven games behind the leaders, Red Sox …

Schilling’s Tantrum.- The doggy, Curt Schilling, lives with a permanent tantrum, because the Hall of Fame Elections Committee refuses to remove him from the list of candidates. Schilling is going for his 10th and final pick. He nine times he has obtained more than 5%, but less than 75%, for which he says he is offended. In the previous election he received 71.1%, 16 votes less than he needed to be elevated …

Yankees ‘heartbreak – Ace Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, who has accepted that he used banned substances, has been the Yankees’ biggest concern since Sunday, when the White Sox beat him up. Yesterday Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, in preparation for the night game with the Angels, they were talking about putting him on the disabled list to give him rest …

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana.- Los Bravos usaron nueve nombres diferentes hasta 1966, cuando los re-bautizaron como los Bravos de Atlanta. ¿Recuerdas cuáles fueron los otros nueve nombres y los años de cada uno?

La Respuesta.- En Boston, 1876-1890, Red Stockings y los Gorras Rojas; 1891-1906, los Comefrijoles; 1907-1910, los Palomas; 1911, los Cuatreros; 1912-1935, los Bravos; 1936-1940, los Abejorros; 1941-1952, los Bravos. En Milwaukee, 1953-1965, los Bravos.

Demandados los Angelinos.- La familia de Tyler Skaggs demanda a los Angelinos, alegando que su muerte fue porque le suministraron drogas. También acusan a los empleados de la organización, Eric Kay y Tim Mead. Skaggs fue encontrado muerto, hace exactamente dos años, el primero de julio 2019, en la habitación de un hotel en Southlake, Texas, y la autopsia reveló que perdió la vida por una sobredosis de alcohol, fentanyl, y oxycodone…

Cashman apoya a Boone.- Los Yankees, que acaban de ser barridos en Boston, están en horrible temporada, pero el gerente-general, Brian Cashman, no cree que el mánager Aaron Boone, sea culpable, y le ha dado un voto de confianza. “No es un problema de Boone” dijo Cashman ante los reporteros, “Él hace lo que debe, pero no hemos obtenido los resultados que necesitamos”. Los Yankees son penúltimos en el este, con 41-38, a siete juegos de los líderes, Medias Rojas…

La rabieta de Schilling.- El perreroso, Curt Schilling, vive con una permanente rabieta, porque el Comité de Elecciones del Hall de la Fama se niega a eliminarlo de la lista de candidatos. Schilling va para su décima y última elección. Nueve veces ha obtenido más del 5%, pero menos del 75%, por lo que se dice ofendido. En la elección anterior recibió el 71.1%, 16 votos menos de los que necesitaba para ser elevado…

La angustia de los Yankees.- El as Gerritt (Nat King) Cole, quien ha aceptado que usaba sustancias prohibidas, es la mayor preocupación de los Yankees desde el domingo, cuando los Medias Blancas lo apalearon. Ayer miércoles en Yankee Stadium, en preparación para el juego nocturno con los Angelinos, hablaban de ponerlo en la lista de los lesionados para darle descanso…

