ROSTERS ANNOUNCED FOR 2021 SIRIUSXM ALL-STAR FUTURES GAME

Rosters Feature 29 Former First Round Picks, 12 Internationally-Born Players;

AL Squad Features Last Two Top Overall Picks Spencer Torkelson, Adley Rutschman;

Former Rockies Vinny Castilla, LaTroy Hawkins to Manage

Rosters for the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will be played at 3:00 p.m. (ET)/1:00 p.m. (MT) on Sunday, July 11th at Coors Field in Colorado, were announced by Major League Baseball earlier today on MLB Network’s “MLB Central.” The 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will be the 22nd installment of the annual event that began in 1999, features the top Minor League prospects competing as part of All-Star Sunday. MLB Network will exclusively air the game with Scott Braun (play-by-play), Yonder Alonso (analyst), Jonathan Mayo (analyst) and Heidi Watney (reporter) calling the action.

The Futures Game will once again feature an American League vs. National League format, which began in 2019 following the U.S. vs. World match-ups from 1999-2018. The seven-inning contest will be followed on All-Star Sunday by the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field and the opening night of the 2021 MLB Draft at the Bellco Theatre, which is part of the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Two-time All-Star and longtime Colorado Rockies third baseman Vinny Castilla will manage the NL Futures Team, while longtime Major League reliever LaTroy Hawkins leads the AL Futures Team.

Major League Baseball, in conjunction with MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and the 30 Major League Clubs, selected the 25 players currently on each team. Each Major League organization is represented and players from all player development leagues were eligible to be selected. Complete Futures Game rosters, prospect analysis and rankings can be found at MLB.com/pipeline.

The teams feature a combined 29 former first round draft picks (16 on AL; 13 on NL); five second round picks (all NL); one third round pick (NL); one seventh round pick (AL); one ninth round pick (AL); and one 12th round pick (AL). Among the 29 first round picks, seven were selected in the 2020 Draft, 11 in the 2019 Draft, five in the 2018 Draft, five in the 2017 Draft and one in the 2016 Draft.

Each of the last two top overall selections – Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman (2019) and Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson (2020) – are included on the AL roster. In addition, five of the first seven picks from the 2019 Draft are featured among the selections, including Rutschman, Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr., Detroit’s Riley Greene, San Diego’s CJ Abrams and Cincinnati’s Nick Lodolo. Miami’s Max Meyer, the third overall pick in last year’s 2020 Draft, is scheduled to represent the NL.

Six players who have participated in MLB Development Programs are included on the Futures rosters, including Brett Baty (States Play); Nolan Gorman (High School Home Run Derby); Riley Greene (High School Home Run Derby); Mike Harris II (Breakthrough Series, Dream Series, Hank Aaron Invitational, RBI); Bo Naylor (High School Home Run Derby); and Alek Thomas (Breakthrough Series, RBI).

The two squads combined for 15 internationally-born players representing seven different countries and territories outside the 50 United States. The Dominican Republic is represented by eight players, followed by two players from Cuba, and one apiece from Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

The Minor League Baseball Umpires who will work the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game are Double-A Umpires Darius Ghani (home plate), Michael Rains (first base), Mark Stewart (second base) and Sam Burch (third base).

Among those serving as coaches at the Futures Game are five-time All-Star Andruw Jones and New York Yankees Minor League Hitting Coach Rachel Balkovec, who will become the first female coach in the history of the Futures Game. The full coaching staffs for the NL and AL Futures Teams, led by Castilla and Hawkins, respectively, are as follows:

NL Team Manager & Coaches

Vinny Castilla Two-time All-Star; 16 seasons in Majors; 1,854 career hits; 320 career HR

Marvin Freeman Bullpen Coach (Former Major Leaguer)

Frank Gonzalez Pitching Coach (Pitching Coach, Hartford Yard Goats – COL)

Andruw Jones Hitting Coach; Five-Time All-Star; 10-time Gold Glove Award winner; 17 seasons in Majors; 434 career HR

Blake Lalli Bench Coach (Manager, Reno Aces – ARI)

Pat Osborn Third Base Coach (Field Coordinator – MIA)

Jerry Royster First Base Coach; Former Major League player & manager; 16 seasons in Majors; 1,049 career hits

Andy Stover Trainer (Minor League Athletic Coordinator – COL)

AL Team Manager & Coaches

LaTroy Hawkins 21 seasons in Majors; 127 career saves; 1,042 career games pitched (10th all-time)

Garvin Alston Pitching Coach (Pitching Coach, Sacramento River Cats – SF)

Rachel Balkovec Hitting Coach (Minor League Hitting Coach – NYY)

Cibney Bello Bullpen Coach (Pitching Coach, St. Paul Saints – MIN)

Brian Buchanan First Base Coach (Hitting Coach, Omaha Storm Chasers – KC)

Jamey Carroll Third Base Coach; Former Major League player; 12 seasons in Majors; 1,000 career hits

Jerry Manuel Bench Coach (MLB Baseball Development Consultant; Nine seasons as MLB manager)

Corey Tremble Trainer (Minor League Athletic Coordinator – DET)

In addition to MLB Network and MLB.com, SiriusXM, the Official Satellite Radio Partner of Major League Baseball, will provide live play-by-play coverage of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on MLB Network Radio. The game can be heard by SiriusXM subscribers on SiriusXM radios (channel 89), on the SXM App and online at SiriusXM.com/MLB.

Tickets are available for purchase for the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game by visiting www.allstargame.com.

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 13th), Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 12th), All-Star Sunday featuring the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (July 11th), the MLB Draft (July 11th-13th) and PLAY BALL PARK at the Colorado Convention Center (July 9th-13th), plus a lineup of additional events taking place around the city. The 91st Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and RDS; and worldwide by 70 partners in 15 languages across 223 countries and territories. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States, while ESPN Radio and ESPN Radio Deportes will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game. MLB Network, MLB.com and SiriusXM also will provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit www.allstargame.com and follow @MLB and @AllStarGame on social media.

2 021 NL Futures Roster

Pitchers (9)

# Player (Organization) Bats–Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level)

20 Cavalli, Cade (WSH) R-R 6-4 230 8/14/98 Tulsa, OK Harrisburg Senators (Double-A Northeast)

50 Contreras, Roansy (PIT) R-R 6-0 175 11/7/99 Peralvillo, D.R. Altoona Curve (Double-A Northeast)

38 Jackson, Andre (LAD) R-R 6-3 215 5/1/96 Vail, AZ Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Central)

11 Liberatore, Matthew (STL) L-L 6-4 200 11/6/99 Peoria, AZ Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A East)

18 Lodolo, Nick (CIN) L-L 6-6 205 2/5/98 La Verne, CA Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A South)

12 Meyer, Max (MIA) L-R 6-0 196 3/12/99 Woodbury, MN Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A South)

40 Priester, Quinn (PIT) R-R 6-3 210 9/16/00 Glendale Heights, IL Greensboro Grasshoppers (High-A East)

26 Rodriguez, Manuel (CHI) R-R 5-11 210 8/6/96 Yucatan, Mexico Iowa Cubs (Triple-A East)

38 Small, Ethan (MIL) L-L 6-4 215 2/14/97 Jackson, TN Nashville Sounds (Triple-A East)

Catchers (3)

# Player (Organization) Bats–Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level)

30 Alvarez, Francisco (NYM) R-R 5-10 233 11/19/01 Guatire, Venezuela Brooklyn Cyclones (High-A East)

15 Campusano, Luis (SD) R-R 5-11 232 9/28/98 Augusta, GA El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple-A West)

20 MacIver, Willie (COL) R-R 6-2 205 10/28/96 Pleasant Hill, CA Spokane Indians (High-A West)

Infielders (7)

# Player (Organization) Bats–Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level)

2 Abrams, CJ (SD) L-R 6-2 185 10/3/00 Alpharetta, GA San Antonio Missions (Double-A Central)

25 Baty, Brett (NYM) L-R 6-3 210 11/13/99 Round Rock, TX Brooklyn Cyclones (High-A East)

15 Busch, Michael (LAD) L-R 6-1 210 11/9/97 Grove Heights, MIN Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Central)

26 Gorman, Nolan (STL) R-R 6-1 210 5/10/00 Phoenix, AZ Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A East)

10 Luciano, Marco (SF) R-R 6-2 178 9/10/01 San Francisco de Macoris, D.R. San Jose Giants (Low-A West)

6 Stott, Bryson (PHI) L-R 6-3 200 10/6/97 Las Vegas, NV Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A Northeast)

8 Toglia, Michael (COL) S-L 6-5 226 8/16/98 Phoenix, AZ Spokane Indians (High-A West)

Outfielders (6)

# Player (Organization) Bats–Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level)

21 Davis, Brennen (CHI) R-R 6-4 210 11/2/99 Chandler, AZ Tennessee Smokies (Double-A South)

24 Harris II, Mike (ATL) L-L 6-0 195 3/7/01 DeKalb, GA Rome Braves (High-A East)

14 Ramos, Heliot (SF) R-R 6-1 188 9/7/99 Humacao, Puerto Rico Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A Northeast)

13 Thomas, Alek (ARI) L-L 5-11 175 4/28/00 Mount Carmel, IL Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Central)

9 Vilade, Ryan (COL) R-R 6-2 226 2/18/99 Grapevine, TX Albuquerque Isotopes (Triple-A West)

11 Waters, Drew (ATL) S-R 6-2 185 12/30/98 Atlanta, GA Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A East)

Coaches & Staff: Vinny Castilla (Manager); Marvin Freeman (Bullpen Coach); Frank Gonzalez (Pitching Coach); Andruw Jones (Hitting Coach); Blake Lalli (Bench Coach); Pat Osborn (3B Coach); Jerry Royster (1B Coach); Andy Stover (Athletic Trainer)

20 21 AL Futures Roster

Pitchers (9)

# Player (Organization) Bats-Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level)

17 Baz, Shane (TB) R-R 6-2 190 6/17/99 Cypress, TX Durham Bulls (Triple-A West)

10 Detmers, Reid (LAA) L-L 6-2 210 7/8/99 Nokomis, IL Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double-A North)

34 Diplan, Marcos (BAL) R-R 6-0 200 9/18/96 Santiago, D.R. Norfolk Tides (Triple-A South)

17 Hancock, Emerson (SEA) R-R 6-4 213 5/31/99 Thomasville, GA Everett AquaSox (High-A West)

18 Medina, Luis (NYY) R-R 6-1 175 5/3/99 Nagua, D.R. Somerset Patriots (Double-A Northeast)

31 Ragans, Cole (TEX) L/L 6-4 190 12/12/97 Crawfordville, FL Hickory Crawdads (High-A East)

36 Winder, Josh (MIN) R-R 6-5 210 10/11/96 Richmond, VA Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Central)

22 Winn, Cole (TEX) R-R 6-2 190 11/25/99 Longmont, CO Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A Central)

15 Yan, Hector (LAA) L-L 5-11 180 4/26/99 La Romana, D.R. Tri-City Dust Devils (High-A West)

Catchers (3)

# Player (Organization) Bats–Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level)

35 Rutschman, Adley (BAL) S-R 6-2 220 2/6/98 Portland, OR Bowie Baysox (Double-A Northeast)

28 Soderstrom, Tyler (OAK) R-R 6-4 230 11/24/01 Phoenix, AZ Stockton Ports (Low-A West)

12 Naylor, Bo (CLE) L-R 6-0 195 2/21/00 Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Akron RubberDucks (Double-A Northeast

Infielders (7)

# Player (Organization) Bats–Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level)

2 Brujan, Vidal (TB) S-R 5-10 180 2/9/98 San Pedro de Macoris, D.R. Durham Bulls (Triple-A West)

9 Burger, Jake (CWS) R-R 6-2 230 5/7/98 St. Louis, MO Charlotte Knights (Triple-A East)

2 Downs, Jeter (BOS) R-R 5-11 195 7/27/98 San Andrés, Colombia Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A East)

16 Martin, Austin (TOR) R-R 6-0 185 3/23/99 DeLand, FL New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A Northeast)

32 Pratto, Nick (KC) L-L 6-1 215 10/6/98 Huntington Beach, CA Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A Central)

7 Torkelson, Spencer (DET) R-R 61 220 8/26/99 Petaluma, CA Erie SeaWolves (Double-A Northeast)

7 Witt Jr., Bobby (KC) R-R 6-1 200 6/4/00 Colleyville, TX Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A Central)

Outfielders (6)

# Player (Organization) Bats–Throws HT WT Birthdate Hometown Current Team (League/Level)

Cespedes, Yoelqui (CWS) R-R 5-9 205 9/24/97 Yara, Cuba Winston-Salem Dash (High-A East)

Dominguez, Jasson (NYY) L-R 5-10 190 2/7/03 Esperanza, D.R. FCL Yankees (Rookie)

19 Greene, Riley (DET) L-R 6- 200 9/28/00 Orlando, FL Erie SeaWolves (Double-A Northeast)

14 Kelenic, Jarred (SEA) L-L 6-1 196 7/16/99 Waukesha, WI Tacoma Rainiers (Triple-A West)

4 Leon, Pedro (HOU) R-R 5-10 170 5/28/98 Havana, Cuba Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Central)

3 Rodriguez, Julio (SEA) R-R 6-3 180 12/29/00 Loma de Cabrera, D.R. Everett AquaSox (High-A West)

Coaches & Staff: LaTroy Hawkins (Manager); Garvin Alston (Pitching Coach); Rachel Balkovec (Hitting Coach); Cibney Bello (Bullpen Coach); Brian Buchanan (1B Coach); Jamey Carroll (3B Coach); Jerry Manuel (Bench Coach); Corey Tremble (Athletic Trainer)