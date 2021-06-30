Ohtani’s Two Home Runs Couldn’t Overpower Yanks Awaken Bats … Still Impressive Though!

📸 Photo Credit: Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

The Bronx, N.Y. — The bats were steaming in the Bronx as temperatures exceeded 90-degrees in New York City. The crack of the bat and awes from the crowd signified a slugfest that captivated the summer night.

A struggling offense that was swept in a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox and lost Game 1 of the current four-game series was able to rocket itself off the ground scoring 11 runs Tuesday night with the help of three prominent Yankee hitters Gary Sánchez, Aaron Judge, and Miguel Andújar going yard to give the Yankees the much-needed 11-5 win.

As seen throughout the most recent seasons, the long ball continued to be the Yankees’ long and most trustworthy companion. Sánchez — who led the pack of homers with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning and doubled in a run in the fourth inning — has had 15 of his last 23 hits go for extra-base hits.

Those who questioned Sánchez’s ability to produce and maintain his role as an offensive contributor and reliable catcher should take a glimpse at what the 28-year-old has been able to exhibit in June this season. Sanchez’s slash line of .280/.357/.640 is a major lift compared to his abysmal .190/.329/.310 slash line in April.

Andújar flexed his 10th multi-hit game of the season, jumping on a first-pitch fastball to right field in the fourth inning to tack on insurance runs for an awoken offense and later squeezing in an RBI double to score Gleyber Torres.

“I think it’s a has to do with the hunger and they wanting to get it done,” Andújar said on his team’s desire to do well going forward. “Keep getting quality at-bats, keep swinging at good pitches in the zone, controlling the zone. The desire to do it, do it correctly, and do it on the field.”

Though fighting to find his footing in the 2021 season, Torres came to the Bronx Tuesday so eager to uncover the spark that would connect the ball to the barrel of the bat. The 24-year-old shortstop was able to reel in two hits and a walk on the night, one of those hits included a two-RBI double in the fourth inning. It was Torres’ first RBI since an RBI double on June 6th against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

“We’ve had different runs different sparks, different good things happen where we’ve built some momentum,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on his offense finding various strides throughout the season. “We just got to keep doing it. Everyone knows what they’re capable of. And we got to keep, we got to keep digging and keep fighting. And, you know, certainly, this feels good to have a night like this. We’ve got a lot of guys to contribute.”

Ohtani Heats Up In New York City

Yes, the Yankees offense showed out in the blistering heat and salvaged a win for the first time since Thursday. But, not a single person in the ballpark could ignore the star the shined the brightest and delivered the most heat in the batter’s box.

Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani lit up the Bronx sky by showering two home runs on the night. The 26-year-old designated hitter tallied his 27th and 28th home run in the slugfest and currently leads Major League Baseball in home runs, extra-base hits (49) and is second in slugging percentage (.688) behind San Diego Padres phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. (.692) Two home runs separate Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (26).

What the Angels team has seen all year long from the 26-year-old Japan native, the Bronx crowd was able to witness first-hand in utter awe.

“He’s impressive,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Ohtani’s abilities. “I remember seeing him for the first time and being impressed a couple a few years ago it’s it seems like he’s he’s gone to another level and there’s a little bit of fear when he walks up there.”

Ohtani and Jose Iglesias were the dual producers of the Angels offense. Iglesias hitting a go-ahead homer in the second inning off Jameson Taillon to give the Angels their only lead on the night.

The Yankees will not face Ohtani in the batter’s box Wednesday night, but on the pitching mound as the right-hander aims to gather his fourth win of the season. Domingo Gérman will take the ball for the Bombers for his 15th start of the season and try to bounce back after a loss in his last start in Boston.