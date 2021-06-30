JAKE CRONENWORTH, VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR. NAMED PLAYERS OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET

Ke’Bryan Hayes Makes a Tremendous Throw Across the Diamond to Claim Play of the Week

Infielder Jake Cronenworth of the San Diego Padres has been chosen the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays has been named the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Cronenworth earned his first career NL Player of the Week Award and is the fourth different Padres player this season to accomplish the feat, following Eric Hosmer, Joe Musgrove and Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego is the first Club in the Majors with four weekly award winners. Guerrero claimed his third career weekly award, most recently for the period ending August 4, 2019, and is Toronto’s first winner since Lourdes Gurriel last year on September 8th.

Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres (@jcronenworth9)

Posted a slash line of .391/.481/1.000 with seven runs scored, nine hits, two doubles, four home runs, nine RBI and four walks over six games played.

Homered in four consecutive games from June 21 st -25 th , becoming the first Padres player to do so since Tatis in August 2020.

-25 , becoming the first Padres player to do so since Tatis in August 2020. During a torrid nine-game stretch from June 16 th -25 th , recorded 12 runs scored, 13 hits, four doubles, six round-trippers and 11 RBI to lead San Diego to an 8-1 record.

-25 , recorded 12 runs scored, 13 hits, four doubles, six round-trippers and 11 RBI to lead San Diego to an 8-1 record. Marked the 18 th stretch of nine games in franchise history in which a player logged at least 12 runs, 10 extra-base hits and 11 RBI, and the second of the 2021 campaign, following Tatis earlier this season in May.

stretch of nine games in franchise history in which a player logged at least 12 runs, 10 extra-base hits and 11 RBI, and the second of the 2021 campaign, following Tatis earlier this season in May. Delivered a 10-game hitting streak from June 15th-25th, and enters play today having tallied at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 outings.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (@vladdyjr27)

Batted .391 (9-for-23) with eight runs, a double, three home runs, seven RBI, four walks and an .826 slugging percentage across six games.

Clubbed his Major League-leading 26 th homer of the season on Saturday, which capped a streak of three games with a round-tripper. Marked the third such streak of his career, all of which have occurred in 2021 (also: May 14 th -16 th and June 11 th -14 th ).

homer of the season on Saturday, which capped a streak of three games with a round-tripper. Marked the third such streak of his career, all of which have occurred in 2021 (also: May 14 -16 and June 11 -14 ). Enters action today in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak dating back to June 19 th . Over 24 games thus far in June, has failed to deliver a hit in only four appearances.

. Over 24 games thus far in June, has failed to deliver a hit in only four appearances. Yesterday’s contest was his 27 th multi-hit game of the 2021 season, matching All-Star Jose Altuve for the most in the AL.

multi-hit game of the 2021 season, matching All-Star Jose Altuve for the most in the AL. In addition to home runs, is currently pacing the AL in hits (94), RBI (66), on-base percentage (.443), slugging percentage (.684) and OPS (1.127).

Other noteworthy NL performances for the week included infielder Eduardo Escobar (.500, 7 H, 2 HR, 7 RBI) and starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (2-0, 0.69 ERA, 13.0 IP, 10 SO) of the Arizona Diamondbacks; All-Star closer Will Smith (4 G, 0.00 ERA, 3 SV, 4 SO) of the Atlanta Braves; second baseman Adam Frazier (.435, 9 R, 10 H, 2 HR) and outfielder Bryan Reynolds (.440, 11 H, 8 RBI, 1 SB) of the Pittsburgh Pirates; All-Star starter Max Scherzer (2-0, 1.64 ERA, 11.0 IP, 15 SO) and outfielder Kyle Schwarber (.292, 7 R, 4 HR, 8 RBI) of the Washington Nationals; and Cronenworth’s double play partner Fernando Tatis Jr. (.381, 6 R, 3 HR, 3 SB).

Other noteworthy AL performances last week included last week’s AL recipient Shohei Ohtani (.353, 5 XBH, 5 RBI; 6.0 IP, 1 R, 9 SO) of the Los Angeles Angels; All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo (.273, 6 R, 4 HR, 8 RBI), rookie outfielder Adolis García (.348, 7 R, 4 XBH, 7 RBI) and starter Kyle Gibson (2-0, 1.46 ERA, 12.1 IP, 13 SO) of the Texas Rangers; All-Star starter Jake Odorizzi (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 10.0 IP, 12 SO) of the Houston Astros; and closer Jordan Romano (4 G, 0.00 ERA, 3 SV, 5 SO) of the Toronto Blue Jays.

PLAY OF THE WEEK

Tremendous Throw Across the Diamond by Ke’Bryan Hayes of the Pittsburgh Pirates

June 27th at STL – Watch It Here

Third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes of the Pittsburgh Pirates earned his first career Play of the Week Award and is the first Pirates winner since the award was introduced in 2019. With one out in the bottom of the second inning of yesterday’s contest against the St. Louis Cardinals, Hayes ranged to his right before fielding a groundball and making a sensational throw across the diamond to retire the runner. Additional Play of the Week candidates included Andrew McCutchen’s home run-robbing catch; Nolan Arenado’s over-the-shoulder catch in shallow left field; Michael Brantley’s home run-robbing snag; and Nick Castellanos and Jonathan India teaming up for a relay throw to nab a runner at the plate.

Chevy Community MVPs of the Month

Meet the dedicated people who’ve kept our communities moving forward over the last year. They’re the real MVPs, or as we call them, Community MVPs. Each Month as MLB recognizes National and American League players for their exceptional on-field performances, Chevy will spotlight a Community MVP who’s stood out for continuously putting others’ needs before their own.

Dr. Mara Windsor from Phoenix, AZ

Dr. Mara Windsor is a celebrated physician, mother, philanthropist and advocate for wellness who has been on the frontline of the pandemic since it began—not only treating COVID-19 patients, but also finding ways to support her fellow frontline heroes. Her nonprofit, L.I.F.E. (Living in Fulfilled Enlightenment), has given support to frontline workers, provided virtual wellness crisis support, and hosted health-focused events and lectures to help boost the wellbeing of the community during this difficult time.

Tamara Black from Tampa Bay, FL

Tamara took over the as executive director at the FEAST Food Pantry in Palm Harbor as the pandemic started. In this role, she implemented significant changes to overcome the challenges the pandemic created, including serving two times as many clients as before the pandemic. She restructured the delivery system (introducing contactless delivery), and coordinated additional food drives to meet the increased need for donations.

For a full list of Chevy Community MVPs, please visit here.