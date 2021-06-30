Gerritt Cole victim of the new politics – Gerritt Cole víctima de la nueva política

“There is a driving force more powerful than steam, electricity and atomic energy …: it is the will” … Albert Einstein.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day like every Wednesday. Listen to me, if you didn’t send me from which town or city you are writing to me, I can’t answer you. Thanks.

Rogelio A. Marrero, from Havana asks…: “Is José Abreu going to be out of action for the entire season? It’s true, the White Sox have suffered a lot of injuries this year. ”

Friend Yeyo …: The 34-year-old slugger from Cienfuegos, the Most Valuable in the League in 2020, received on Sunday, over his left knee, a fastball at 96 miles per hour, from the youngster of the Mariners J.T. Chargois. José could not continue in action, but the X-rays showed that he does not have a fracture. On Monday the game with the visiting Twins in Chicago was postponed, and on Tuesday, the doctors examined the Cuban to see if they could allowed him to play.

True, the White Sox have suffered serious injuries this year, such as second baseman Nick Madrigal, out for the season, due to hamstring surgery in his right thigh; like the Dominican outfielder, Eloy Jiménez, who suffered a ruptured tendon to the left of his chest; and Luis Róbert, right hip injury.

Francisco A. Ramos, from Hermosillo, asks…: “Are there limitations similar to those of our winter ball, in Major League Baseball and in the minors? For example, in the Mexican Pacific League, this next season, each team may have only five imported players”.

Friend Paco …: There are, but different. It’s not about the team, but about all the players in the organization, and the number of non-Americans accepted varies, depending on the needs of each franchise.

Louis Cohen, from Jerusalem, asks…: “Has Gerrit Cole’s career been over, due to the new and thorough review of prohibited substances for pitchers? The Red Sox just tore him apart, with four runs in the first inning, including two home runs, one by Rafael Devers, 451 feet. First time in his career that they hit so many homers more than once in the first inning. ”

Luisito friend…: Gerrit (Nat King) Cole is an extraordinary pitcher. If he used substances, he will know how to adapt to the new policy. Give him time. At 30 years of age and in his ninth season as a bigleaguer, he is supposed to be in the prime of his life as a player.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Español

Gerritt Cole víctima de la nueva política

“Hay una fuerza motriz más poderosa que el vapor, que la electricidad y que la energía atómica…: es la voluntad”… Albert Einstein.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo como todos los miércoles. Óyeme, si no me enviaste desde cuál pueblo o ciudad me escribes, no puedo contestarte. Gracias.

Rogelio A. Marrero, de La Habana pregunta…: “¿José Abreu va a quedar fuera de la acción durante toda la temporada? Óigame, los Medias Blancas han sufrido muchas lesiones este año”.

Amigo Yeyo…: El slugger cienfueguero de 34 años, El Más Valioso de la Liga en 2020, recibió el domingo, sobre la rodilla izquierda, una recta a 96 millas por hora, del joven de los Marineros J.T. Chargois. José no pudo seguir en la acción, pero los rayos X demostraron que no tiene fractura. El lunes fue pospuesto el juego con los Twins de visita en Chicago.Y ayer martes, cuando enviaba esta columna, los médicos examinaban al cubano a ver si le permitían jugar.

Cierto, los Medias Blancas han sufrido serias lesiones este año, como la del segunda base, Nick Madrigal, fuera de juego por la temporada, por operación de tendones en el muslo derecho; igual que el outfielder dominicano, Eloy Jiménez, quien sufrió ruptura de un tendón a la izquierda del pecho; y Luis Róbert, lesión en la cadera derecha.

Francisco A. Ramos, de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Hay limitaciones similares a las de nuestra pelota invernal, en Major League Baseball y en las menores? Ejemplo, en la Liga Mexicana del Pacífico, esta próxima temporada, cada equipo podrá tener solo cinco importados”.

Amigo Paco…: Las hay, pero diferentes. No se trata del equipo, sino de todos los peloteros de la organización, y el número de los no estadounidenses aceptados, varía, según necesidades de cada franquicia.

Louis Cohén, de Jerusalén, pregunta…: “¿Habrá terminado la carrera de Gerrit Cole, por la nueva y minuciosa revisión de las sustancias prohibidas a los pitchers? Los Medias Rojas acaban de destrozarlo, con cuatro carreras en el primer inning, incluso dos jonrones, uno de Rafael Devers, de 451 pies. Primera vez en su carrera que le llegan a home más de una vez en el inning número uno”.

Amigo Luisito…: Gerrit (Nat King) Cole es un extraordinario lanzador. Si usaba sustancias, sabrá adaptarse a la nueva política. Dale tiempo. A los 30 años de edad y en su novena campaña de bigleaguer, se le supone en lo mejor de su vida de pelotero.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

