Cobb hit 323 at age 41 – Cobb bateó para 323 a los 41 años

“In times of crisis, imagination is more important than knowledge” … Albert Eistein.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

Francisco Campos, from Culiacán, asks…: “Ty Cobb played almost his entire career with the Tigres, but not at the end. What team did he end up with and what was his last batting average for him?

Friend Paco…: He spent 22 years with the Tigers and two, 1927 and 1928, with the Athletics, then from Philadelphia. In ’28, at 41, he hit 323. In his 24 seasons, 366, with 117 homers, 1,944 RBIs and 897 steals in 1,110 attempts.

Carlos Alvizu, from Puebla, gives his opinion and asks…: “I have seen the final Venezuela-Dominican (Olympic playoff). Baseball is dying. I’ve been following the game for 25 years and I read your column every day. The Venezuelan team forgot the small plays, bunt, sacrifice, steal, good run from the bases, and hitting and running. All nine on the team just want to hit home runs. I think it is better to celebrate a victory, which they did not achieve this time, even when they played at home, with almost the entire roster supporting them. Will this new baseball be influenced by the commissioner? Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a writer like you ”.

Friend Chalo …: What influences? Baseball is the same as the influences of the commissioner, the multimillions of television. Remember, “home runs drive Rolls-Royces, the other Volkswagen Beetles.”

Douglas Martínez, from Las Rosas, Guatire, asks…: “You. Will you meet some very excellent and respected narrator or commentator who can send a letter from the Beyond to those who speak atrocious through the IVC and BYM Sport networks? Because those gentlemen are tremendous mediocre. Sick to hear them. They talk only about bullshit, instead of informing, entertaining, teaching. If you heard them, you’d kick the TV, Chuck Norris style. ”

Friend Doug…: They inform me from the Hereafter, that for someone to send that letter, I would need to hear them. And nobody dares.

Juan A. Gómez M. de Reynosa, comments…: I am a fan of traditional baseball, so I do not agree with the new Rules or with the current Rules changes. It seems absurd to me about the gift runners in the extrainings, how absurd it is that the batter does not receive the pitches on intentional walk ”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————————Español———————–

Cobb bateó para 323 a los 41 años

“En épocas de crísis, la imaginación es más importante que el conocimiento”… Albert Eistein.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Francisco Campos, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “Ty Cobb jugó casi toda su carrera con los Tigres, pero no al final. ¿Con cuál equipo terminó y cuál fue su último promedio al bate?”.

Amigo Paco…: Estuvo 22 años con los Tigres y dos, 1927 y 1928, con los Atléticos, entonces de Philadelphia. En el ’28, a los 41 de edad, bateó para 323. En sus 24 temporadas, 366, con 117 jonrónes, mil 944 carreras impulsadas y 897 robos de bases en mil 109 intentos.

Carlos Alvizu, de Puebla, opina y pregunta…: “He visto la final Venezuela-Dominicana (repechaje olímpico) . El beisbol está muriendo. Hace 25 años que sigo la pelota y leo tu columna todos los días. A la selección de Venezuela se le olvidaron las jugadas pequeñas, toque de bola, sacrificio, robo, buen corrido de las bases y el bateo y corrido. Los nueve del equipo solo quieran batear jonrones. Creo que mejor es celebrar una victoria, que no lograron esta vez, aún cuando jugaron como en su casa, con casi toda la tribuna de apoyo. ¿Será este nuevo beisbol influencia del señor comisionado?. Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un escritor como tú”.

Amigo Chalo…: Lo que influencia al beisbol es lo mismo que influencia al comisionado, los multimillones de la televisión. Recuerda, “los jonroneros manejan Rolls-Royces Cullinan, los otros Volkswagen Escarabajo”.

Douglas Martínez, de Las Rosas, Guatire, pregunta…: “¿Ud. conocerá algún excelentísimo y respetado narrador o comentarista, que pueda enviarles una carta desde el Más Allá a quienes hablan barbaridades a través de la cadenas IVC y BYM Sport?. Porque esos señores son tremendos mediocres. Enferma escucharlos. Hablan solo acerca de estupideces, en vez de informar, entretener, enseñar. Si Ud. los oyera le daría una patada al televisor, al estilo Chuck Norris”.

Amigo Doug…: Me informan desde el Más Allá, que para alguien enviar esa carta, necesitaría oírlos. Y nadie se atreve.

Juan A. Gómez M. de Reynosa, comenta…: Soy aficionado del beisbol tradicional, por lo que no estoy de acuerdo con las nuevas Reglas ni con los cambios de Reglas de ahora. Me parece absurdo lo de los corredores de regalo en los extrainings, como absurdo es que el bateador no reciba los lanzamientos en la base por bolas intencional”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

