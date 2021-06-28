The Letters from Beyond Hoyt Wilhelm To Bartolo Colón – Las Cartas desde el Más Allá De Hoyt Wilhelm

“The coronavirus is like that friend who comes to the house, one thinks that for a few days, but, well, we are going for more than two years” … Happy Saturdays.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My Dear Bartolo…:

The good news has been celebrated by all of us in this peaceful hereafter, and especially those of us who played in the Major Leagues up to the age of 40, such as Cy Young (44), Julio Franco (49) and myself (up to 15 days before turning 40). my 50).

We are excited, encouraged and happy that at your age of 48, after 21 seasons in the majors, plus the work of this 2021 with the famous and much loved Acereros de Moncloa, there are no less than two teams, Twins and Mets, interested in you returning to the majors to help them. And it is very significant that they are two organizations with which you have already been.

Well, since your debut with Cleveland against Anaheim on April 4, 1997 and until your last appearance, for now, with Texas against Seattle on September 22, 2018, you’ve pitched with 10 teams up there. In addition to Twins and Mets, Indians, Expos, White Sox, Angels, Red Sox, Yankees, Athletics and Braves.

Your agent, Mitch Frankel, has made it known that you told him…: “What I want is to pitch in the big leagues. It doesn’t matter how much they pay.

Of course, Mitch is trying to get a contract similar to your last one, which was for $ 1,750,000. He understands that you do not have financial needs, since you have received 117 million 280 thousand dollars in your career. But he considers your comeback very important, especially after throwing a complete game in Mexico and having recorded four victories, against a lone loss, with a 3.95 ERA in seven starts.

As you may already know, around the Majors, Mexican baseball is considered very strong, much more competitive than Triple A in the USA.

We have also learned in this Hereafter, where everything is known, that, in addition to Twins and Mets, there are three other teams interested in your services. But Mitch thinks these two have better odds.

In the meantime, the gang of longtime bigleaguers hope to see you soon with the Twins or the Mets. In addition to the three of us, Satchel Paige, Charley O’Leary, Nick Altrock and Orestes Miñoso.

When you reappear, dressed as Twins, Mets or whatever, from our enchanted world we will be watching you, pitch by pitch, wishing you the best of the best.

A hug, Hoyt.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “Sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Las Cartas desde el Más Allá De Hoyt Wilhelm

A Bartolo Colón

“El coronavirus es como ese amigo que llega a la casa, uno piensa que por pocos días, pero, bueno, ya vamos por más de dos años”… Sábados Felices.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi apreciado Bartolo…:

La buena nueva la hemos celebrado todos en este apacible Más Acá, y especialmente quienes jugamos en Grandes Ligas hasta laaargos los 40 años de edad, como Cy Young (44), Julio Franco (49) y yo mismo (hasta 15 días antes de cumplir mis 50).

Nos entusiasma, nos anima y nos alegra que a tus 48, tras 21 temporadas en las Mayores, más la labor de este 2021 con los célebres y muy queridos Acereros de Moncloa, haya no menos de dos equipos, Twins y Mets, interesados en que regreses a las Grandes Liga para ayudarlos. Y muy significativo que sean dos organizaciones con las cuales ya estuviste.

Bueno, desde tu debut con Cléveland frente a Anaheim, el cuatro de abril de 1997 y hasta tu última aparición, por ahora, con Texas frente a Seattle, el 22 de septiembre de 2018, has lanzado con 10 equipos por allá arriba. Además de Twins y Mets, Indios, Expos, M. Blancas, Angelinos, M. Rojas, Yankees, Atléticos y Bravos.

Tu agente, Mitch Frankel, ha dado a conocer que le dijiste…: “Lo que quiero es lanzar en Grandes Ligas. No importa cuanto paguen”.

Por supuesto, Mitch está tratando de conseguir un contrato similar al último tuyo, que fue por un millón 750 mil dólares. Él comprende que no tengas necesidades económicas, ya que has cobrado 117 millones 280 mil dólares en tu carrera. Pero considera muy importante tu reaparición, especialmente después tirar juego completo en México y de haber almacenado cuatro victorias, frente a una solitaria derrota, con efectividad de 3.95 en siete aperturas.

Como ya sabrás alrededor de las Mayores se considera muy fuerte al beisbol mexicano, mucho más competitivo que el Triple A de USA.

También hemos sabido en este Más Acá, donde todo se sabe, que, además de Twins y Mets, hay otros tres equipos interesados en tus servicios. Pero Mitch considera que con estos dos hay mejores probabilidades.

Entre tanto, la pandilla de quienes han sido bigleaguers longevos, espera verte pronto con Twins o Mets. Además de nostros tres, Satchel Paige, Charley O´Leary, Nick Altrock y Orestes Miñoso.

Cuando reaparezcas, vestido de Twins, de Mets o de lo que sea, desde nuestro mundo encantado estaremos viéndote, lanzamiento por lanzamiento, deseándote lo mejor de lo mejor.

Un abrazote, Hoyt.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

