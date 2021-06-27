Yogi now on a postage stamp – Yogi ahora en un sello de correos

“The Yankees, sometimes, we made a lot of bad mistakes” … Yogi Berra.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -Nearly six years after his death, September 26, Yogi Berra receives a notable international tribute, via the United States Postal Service of the United States. They have released a postage stamp with the figure of him, which they hope will circulate millions around the world.

The stamp shows Berra very smiling, medium-length, in a Yankee uniform and with catcher implements. The text says …: “USA Baseball All Star, Yogi Berra For Ever.” They sell it for 55 cents on the dollar.

Yogi Berra has been a unique character in the history of baseball. His career was remarkable, as a hitter, as a catcher, as a leftfielder and as a Yankee. And yet he is best known for his phrases, sometimes very intelligent, sometimes stupid, always funny.

The most famous is that of “this is not over but when it is over” (It ain´t over ´til it´s over).

He pronounced it, already retired as a player, when he was manager of the Mets, who won few games. One night they were losing 12-3, already in the eighth inning, so their players were worried, sad. He got on the highest bench he found in the dugout, and he told them …: “Let’s see, guys, don’t give up, don’t give in, this ends only when it’s over!”

If they made a postage stamp for every Berra phrase, they would flood the world. And he would laugh humanity.

A very celebrated one has been…. “I have a headache all over my body.”

These two phrases are known to most baseball fans, but few remember that Yogi hit 285, hit 358 home runs and drove in 1,340 runs in his 18 seasons with the Yankees, through 1963, plus four games with the Mets in 1965.

One afternoon, Carmen, Yogi’s wife, told him…: “I’m going with the neighbor, to see“ Dr. Zhivago ”.

And Yogi replied….

“But, well, Carmen, what for? If you are good and healthy.”

And once he called the pizzeria …:

“Please don’t cut my pizza into eight pieces, but into four, because I’m not very hungry.”

Yogi would have turned 96 years old on May 12. His real name, in Italian, was Lorenzo Pietro, but in English, they called him Larry after Lawrence, until they settled on Yogi.

“My name is Berra, but I don’t know why, my mother called me son” .-

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————Español————————

Yogi ahora en un sello de correos

“Los Yankees, a veces, cometíamos muchos errores mal hechos”… Yogi Berra.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Cerca ya de los seis años de su muerte, 26 de septiembre, Yogi Berra recibe notable homenaje internacional, vía United States Postal Service de Estados Unidos. Han lanzado un sello de correos con su figura, del cual esperan circulen millones por todo el mundo.

La estampilla presenta a Berra muy sonreído, de medio cuerpo, uniformado de Yankee y con los aperos de cátcher. El texto dice…: “USA Baseball All Star, Yogi Berra For Ever”. La venden por 55 centavos de dólar.

Yogi Berra ha sido personaje único en la historia del beisbol. Su carrera fue notable, como bateador, como receptor, como leftfielder y como Yankee. Y sin embargo, se le conoce más por sus frases, a veces muy inteligentes, a veces estúpidas, siempre graciosas.

La más famosa es la de “ésto no se acaba sino cuando se termina” (It ain´t over ´til it´s over).

La pronunció, ya retirado como pelotero, cuando era mánager de los Mets, quienes ganaban pocos juegos. Una noche iban perdiendo 12-3, ya en el octavo inning, por lo que sus peloteros estaban preocupados, tristes. Se montó en lo más alto que encontró en el dugout, y les dijo…: “¡A ver, muchachos, no decaigan, no se entreguen, que ésto se acaba sino cuando se termina!”.

Si hicieran un sello de correos por cada frase de Berra, inundarían al mundo. Y reiría la humanidad.

Una muy celebrada ha sido…. “Tengo un dolor de cabeza en todo el cuerpo”.

Estas dos frases las conocen la mayoría de los fanáticos del beisbol, pero pocos recuerdan que el Yogi bateó para 285, disparó 358 jonrones y que remolcó mil 340 carreras en sus 18 campañas con los Yankees, hasta 1963, más cuatro juegos con los Mets en 1965.

Una tarde, Carmen, la esposa de Yogi, le dijo…: “Voy con la vecina, a ver a “El doctor Zhivago”.

Y Yogi le ripostó….

“Pero, bueno, Carmen, ¿para qué?, si estás buena y sana”.

Y una vez que llamó a la pizzería…:

“Por favor, no corten mi pizza en ocho pedazos, sino en cuatro, porque no tengo mucha hambre”.

Yogi hubiera cumplido sus 96 años de edad el 12 de mayo. Su nombre real, en italiano, era Lorenzo Pietro, pero llevado al inglés, lo llamaban Larry por Lawrence, hasta que le acomodaron lo de Yogi.

“Me llamo Berra, pero no se por qué, mi mamá me llamaba hijo”.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5