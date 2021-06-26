Mitzuno balls do not need substances – Las pelota Mitzuno no necesitan sustancias

“When you don’t have anything to say, don’t say it” … Anonymous.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Cabrera-Hinch problems.- At 38 years old, Miguel Cabrera is treated with special care by Tigres manager A.J. Hinch, who kept him one more game out of action Thursday with an injured calf, promising he would play last night, Friday, against the Astros.

Hinch has never said he leaves the Maracayero native on the bench because he is hitting just 222 this season, with five homers, 28 RBIs and 56 strikeouts in 54 games. Well, it is also true that Miguel has an average of 299 in 17 games this June, that is, he warmed up.

The truth is that there are disagreements between the two of them, because the Venezuelan wants to show how he is still young enough to play every day, while his manager has used him in those 54 of the 75 Tigers games that went until last night … Peace, lads, peace …

Go long loooong to Asia.- Reliving a Rule that was never enforced in baseball, since its creation more than 100 years ago, in 1920, it has cost Commissioner Rob (Plover Head) Manfred, until he is sent very long and over the Pacific, to Asia. Japanese Red Sox pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura recommended that he go to Japan and Korea if he wants to learn how to order baseball balls. Sawamura says that “Mitzuno” already makes them with the sticky surface, so the pitchers have nothing to add to them.

Hey! It was logical that over there they were better than us playing dominoes and preparing suchi. But this, that also manufacturing tools for baseball, is a surprise.

Home Run Derby, why? .- In Anaheim and surrounding areas they fear that the slugger-pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, will be injured if he participates in the Home Run Derby. Angels manager Joe Maddon has received hundreds of messages, asking him to prevent the Japanese from participating in that show, which they describe as unnecessary and ridiculous. Ohtani says he doesn’t know what to do …

Against numbered uniforms.- 105 years ago today of a formal protest by the Indian players, because they had put numbers on the sleeves of their uniforms. That afternoon they hosted the White Sox and played the game anyway, when the general manager promised they would never number them again. What the Indians alleged was that numbered they felt like convicts. Insulted …

————————————–Español————————-

Las pelota Mitzuno no necesitan sustancias

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Problemas Cabrera-Hinch.- A los 38 años de edad, Miguel Cabrera es tratado con cuidados especiales por el mánager de los Tigres A.J. Hinch, quien lo dejó un juego más fuera de acción el jueves, por la lesionada pantorrilla, prometiéndole que jugaría anoche, viernes, frente a los Astros.

Hinch nunca ha dicho que deja en el banco al maracayero porque batea en la temporada apenas para 222, con cinco jonrones, 28 impulsadas y 56 strikeouts en 54 juegos. Bueno, también es cierto que Miguel tiene en este mes de junio, promedio de 299 en 17 juegos, o sea, entró en calor.

Lo cierto es que hay desavenencias entre ellos dos, porque el venezolano quiere demostrar cómo aún es tan joven como para jugar todos los días, mientras su mánager lo ha utilizado en esos 54 de los 75 juegos de los Tigres que iban hasta anoche… Paz, muchachones, paz…

¡Váyase bien laaaargo hasta Asia.- Revivir una Regla que nunca se cumplió en el beisbol, desde su creación hace más de 100 años, en 1920, le ha costado al comisionado Rob (Cabeza de Chorlito) Manfred, hasta que lo manden bien largo y sobre el Pacífico, hasta Asia. El lanzador japonés de los Medias Rojas, Hirokazu Sawamura, le recomendó ir a Japón y a Korea, si es que quiere aprender a ordenar pelotas para beisbol. Dice Sawamura que “Mitzuno” las hace ya con la superficie pegajosa, por lo que nada tienen que agregarles los pitchers.

¡Óyeme!, era lógico que por allá fueran mejores que nosotros jugando dominó y preparando suchi. Pero esto, de que también fabricando útiles para béisbol, es una sorpresa.

Jonrón Derby, ¿para qué?.- En Anaheim y alrededores temen que el slugger-lanzador, Shohei Ohtani, se lesione si participa en el Jonrón Derby. El manager de los Angelinos, Joe Maddon, ha recibido centenares de mensajes, pidiéndole que impida la participación del japonés en ese espectáculo, que califican de innecesario y ridículo. Ohtani dice no saber qué hacer…

Contra uniformes numerados.- Hace hoy 105 años de una protesta formal de los peloteros de los Indios, porque les habían puesto números en las mangas de los uniformes. Esa tarde recibían a los Medias Blancas y realizaron el juego de todas maneras, cuando el gerente-general les prometió que nunca más los numerarían. Lo que alegaban los Indios era que numerados se sentían como presidiarios. Insultados…

