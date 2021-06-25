Pitcher Undressed Under New Review Rules – Lanzador al desnudo ante las revisiones

“Interesting…: Countries that produce very good wines, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Chile, Peru. However, the Red Wine is from Venezuela ”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** The Rays’ new Dominican shortstop, Wander Franco, plays third base because Taylor Walls is still at shortstop. Franco, who hit a home run for his first hit, arrived at the stadium in the mood to be envied by all, as he drove a “Roll Royce Cullinan”, the latest model, for which he paid $ 330,000 in cash. Hi, the Rays gave him as a bonus, three million 830 thousand…. ** On the march, towards the total activity with fully open doors, the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame remains in direct contact with the fans. In September, October and November, they will be present at the Annual Festival of Monterrey …

-o-o-o-

“We do not reject foreigners if they are famous tourists, singers, actors or athletes. We reject them if they are poor”… Irene Hernández Velasco.-

-o-o-o-o-

** In that “Book that Nobody Has Written”, published by the “Editorial Without Letters”, was where I learned the sad story of who was useful with Rays, Atléticos, Royals and Cubs, for 14 years, until 2019, Ben Zibrist, 40. He discovered that his wife, Julianna, was unfaithful to him, with none other than the Nashville, Tennessee “Senior Pastor and Elder of Community Bible Church,” Byron Yawn, who had married them. Zibrist sued his wife for divorce, and for damages to the pastor, for six million dollars … ** Not for the banned substances, but the left-handed pitcher of the Mets, Joey Lucchesi was sidelined yesterday with the Tommy John operation … ** Quick Fact …: The word “amigobio” has been made official by the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language … ** When Phillies manager Joe Girardi asked umpires to examine Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer for possible banned substances, the show began. And they examined the man so much that in the end he himself took off his belt and showed that he was not wearing any interiors. Fortunately, the umpires had surrounded the pitcher, so nothing daring could see the public. But the man was naked of all nakedness … ** As long as they keep Rob (Plover Head) Manfred there, there will be more nudes of besieged pitchers …

-o-o-o-o-

“The cleanest sport is swimming” ·… Anonymous

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The file of these columns in google if you enter by “the sport returns to unite us”.

@ juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

——————————————Español———————

Lanzador al desnudo ante las revisiones

“Interesante…: Países productores de muy buenos vinos, Francia, Italia, España, Portugal, México, Chile, Perú. Sin embargo es de Venezuela la Vino Tinto”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** El nuevo shortstop dominicano de los Rays, Wander Franco, juega en tercera base, porque Taylor Walls sigue como campo corto. Franco, quien sacó jonrón para su primer incogible por estas alturas, llegó al estadio con ánimos de ser envidiado por todos, pues manejaba un “Roll Royce Cullinan”, último modelo, por el cual pagó 330 mil dólares al contado. Bueeeeno, los Rays le entregaron como bono, tres millones 830 mil… .** En marcha, hacia la actividad total a puertas totalmente abiertas, el Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Mexicano se mantiene en contacto directo con la afición. En septiembre, octubre y noviembre, estarán presentes en el Festival Anual de Monterrey…

-o-o-o-

“No rechazamos a los extranjeros si son turistas, cantantes, actores o deportistas de fama. Los rechazamos si son pobres”… Irene Hernández Velasco.-

-o-o-o-o-

** En ese “Libro que Nadie ha Escrito”, publicado por la “Editorial Sin Letras”, fue donde me enteré de la triste historia de quien fuera utítity con Rays, Atléticos, Royals y Cachorros, durante 14 años, hasta 2019, Ben Zibrist, de 40 años. Descubrió que su esposa, Julianna, le era infiel, nada menos que con el “Senior Pastor and Elder de la Community Bible Church”, de Nashville, Tennessee, Byron Yawn, quien los había casado. Zibrist demandó para divorcio a su esposa, y por daños y perjuicios al pastor, por seis millones de dólares… ** No por las sustancias prohibidas, pero el lanzador zurdo de los Mets, Joey Lucchesi fue intervenido ayer con la Tommy John… ** Dato al paso…: La palabra “amigobio” ha sido oficializada por la Real Academia de la Lengua Española… ** Cuando el mánager de los Phillies, Joe Girardi, pidió a los umpires que examinaran al pitcher de los Nationals, Max Scherzer, por posibles sustancias prohibidas, comenzó el show. Y examinaron tanto al hombre, que al final él mismo se quitó el cinturón y mostró que ni interiores llevaba. Afortunadamente, los umpires habían rodeado al lanzador, por lo que nada atrevido pudo ver el público. Pero el hombre sí estaba desnudo de toda desnudez… ** Como mantengan ahí a Rob (Cabeza de Chorlito) Manfred, habrá más desnudos de lanzadores asediados…

-o-o-o-o-

“El deporte más limpio es la natación”·… Anónimo

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com