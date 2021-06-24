I just wanted to inform the confused – Solo quise informar a los culopicosos

“Words fly, what is written remains” … Cayo Tito.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week.- The Mexican from Culiacán, Óliver Pérez, who will celebrate his 40th birthday on August 15, is in his 19th Major League season, and has worn eight uniforms. Which bigleaguers have spent the longest years, throughout their entire career, in a single uniform?

The Answer.- 23, Brooks Robinson, Orioles, 1955–1977; 23, Carl Yastrzemski, M. Rojas, 1961–1983; 22, Al Kaline, Tigers, 1953–1974; 22, Stan Musial, Cardinals, 1941–1944, plus 1946–1963; 22, Mel Ott, Giants, 1926–1947; 21, George Brett, Royals, 1973-1993; 21, Walter Johnson, Senators, 1907–1927; 21, Ted Lyons, M. Blancas, 1923–1942, plus 1946) 21, Cal Ripken Jr., Orioles, 1981–2001; 21: Willie Stargell, Pirates, 1962–1982; 20, Luke Appling, M. Blancas, 1930–1943, plus 1945–1950; 20, Craig Biggio, Astros, 1988–2007; 20, Red Faber, M. Blancas, 1914-1933; 20, Tony Gwynn, Padres, 1982–2001; 20, Mel Harder, Indians, 1928–1947; 20, Derek Jeter, Yankees, 1995–2014; 20, Alan Trammell, Tigers, 1977–1996; 20, Robin Yount, Braves, 1974–1993.

Hot Asses.- I just wanted to inform readers about why and what the Cooperstown Hall of Fame is like, while also telling them the history of those inducted and the Museum. Before my columns, few in Latin America knew so many details. But, because of how much they write badly and badly speak out there, I think that, instead of good, I have caused a lot of bad to the horny asses, so I present my excuses … I mean, right? …

“Winston Churchill, loved by many, detested by others” … César Juárez.-

Auxilio Triple A.- By losing six games in a row, the Rays called Baní’s Dominican shortstop, Wander Franco, from Triple A, who at 21 years of age is the best prospect. Four years ago the tampeños gave him as a bonus three million 830 thousand dollars …

Jeter and Co.- The Cooperstown Hall of Fame ceremony (Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons, Marvin Miller), on September 8, 1:30 PM ET, returns to the usual style. Free entry, free, and between 50,000 and 55,000 people will wait. Afternoon of cheers, ovations and tears in the history of the illustrious Museum … Baseball does not end with the last out …

“The winners are those who try again and again” … Winston Churchill.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————————Español————————

Solo quise informar a los culopicosos

“Las palabras vuelan, lo escrito permanece”… Cayo Tito.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana.- El mexicano de Culiacán, Óliver Pérez, quien celebrará sus 40 años el 15 de agosto, está en su temporada 19 de Grandes Ligas, y ha vestido ocho uniformes. ¿Cuáles bigleaguers han permanecido más años, durante toda la carrera, con un solo unifrome?

La Respuesta.- 23, Brooks Robinson, Orioles, de 1955–1977; 23, Carl Yastrzemski, M. Rojas, 1961–1983; 22, Al Kaline, Tigres, 1953–1974; 22, Stan Musial, Cardenales, 1941–1944, más 1946–1963; 22, Mel Ott, Gigantes, 1926–1947; 21, George Brett, Royals, 1973–1993; 21, Walter Johnson, Senadores, 1907–1927; 21, Ted Lyons, M. Blancas, 1923–1942, más 1946) 21, Cal Ripken hijo, Orioles, 1981–2001; 21: Willie Stargell, Piratas, 1962–1982; 20, Luke Appling, M. Blancas, 1930–1943, más 1945–1950; 20, Craig Biggio, Astros, 1988–2007; 20, Red Faber, M. Blancas, 1914–1933; 20, Tony Gwynn, Padres, 1982–2001; 20, Mel Harder, Indios, 1928–1947; 20, Derek Jeter, Yankees, 1995–2014; 20, Alan Trammell, Tigres, 1977–1996; 20, Robin Yount, Bravos, 1974–1993.

Culopicosos encendidos.- Sólo he querido informar a los lectores acerca de qué y cómo es el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, a la vez de contarles la historia de las elevaciones y del Museo. Antes de mis columnas, pocos sabían en Latinoamérica tantos detalles. Pero, por lo mucho que mal escriben y mal hablan por ahí, creo que, en vez de bien, les he causado mucho mal a los encendidos culopicosos, por lo que les presento mis excusas… ¡Digo yo,¿no?…

“Winston Churchill, por muchos querido, por otros detestado”… César Juárez.-

Auxilio Triple A.- Al perder seis juegos en fila, los Rays llamaron de Triple A al shortsop dominicano de Baní, Wander Franco, quien a sus 21 años de edad, es el mejor prospecto. Hace cuatro años los tampeños le dieron como bono tres millones 830 mil dólares…

Jeter and Co.- La ceremonia del Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown (Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons, Marvin Miller), el ocho de septiembre, 1.30 de la tarde, hora del este, regresa al estilo de costumbre. Entrada libre, gratis, y esperarán entre 50 mil y 55 mil personas. Tarde de aclamaciones ovaciones y lágrimas en la historia del ilustre Museo… El beisbol no termina con el último out…

“Los ganadores son quienes vuelven a intentarlo una y otra vez”… Winston Churchill.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

