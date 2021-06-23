MLB, FTX FORM FIRST-EVER GLOBAL SPORTS LEAGUE-CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE PARTNERSHIP

FTX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH MLB PLAYERS INC.

FOR GROUP PLAYER RIGHTS

Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange Partners with America’s National Pastime to Expand Brand Awareness Worldwide

FTX Trading Limited and West Realm Shires Services Inc., owners and operators of FTX.COM and FTX.US (collectively, “FTX”), and Major League Baseball (MLB), today announced a new long-term, global partnership. FTX.US has partnered with MLB in relation to the US, and FTX.COM internationally. FTX.COM and FTX.US have, together, established FTX as the Official Cryptocurrency Exchange brand of MLB. This deal, the first-ever partnership between a professional sports league and a cryptocurrency exchange, was established to create increased brand awareness for FTX and continued innovation for MLB.

In addition, FTX.US has formed an agreement with MLB Players Inc., a subsidiary of the MLB Players Association that manages all of the commercial activities for the organization. FTX will have group player rights which allows the organization to use highlights of players in content creation.

FTX.US will become MLB’s first-ever umpire uniform patch partner. Beginning with the MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard, on July 13th, an FTX.US logo patch will adorn all umpire uniforms for regular season, Postseason, Spring Training and Jewel Event games. This new agreement also provides FTX with worldwide marketing rights associated with MLB marks, logos and special events. Fans will see applicable FTX brand promotion around nationally televised MLB games, MLB.com, MLB Network, MLB.TV, social media platforms and more high impact baseball media. FTX and MLB will announce additional partnership activation details at a later date.

FTX CEO and Founder Sam Bankman-Fried commented on the news, “It’s an honor for FTX to be the first cryptocurrency exchange to be associated with the history and tradition of America’s national pastime. FTX.COM and FTX.US are excited to enter this first-of-its-kind partnership with Major League Baseball. At FTX, we strive each day to make a positive global impact, and there is no better partner for us to achieve this goal with than with MLB and its international fan base. We look forward to announcing further details of our long-term partnership throughout the remainder of this year.”

MLB Chief Revenue Officer, Noah Garden stated, “This is an incredibly exciting announcement for everyone in Major League Baseball as we partner with a global leader in the early stages of their unbelievable growth. FTX quickly cultivated itself into a worldwide leader in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency industry and continues to build on its already impressive reputation. Our fans have been early adopters in using new technologies to engage with our game. We cannot wait to start collaborating with Sam and the entire FTX team.”

About FTX.US

FTX.US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Our mission is for FTX.US to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer US traders a platform that inspires their loyalty and become the market leading US cryptocurrency exchange by volume over the next two years.

To learn more about FTX.US, please visit: https://ftx.us/

About FTX.COM

FTX.COM is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk. FTX.COM strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry. FTX.COM has grown quickly since its founding, becoming one of the most respected cryptocurrency exchanges in the world in less than 2 years.

To learn more about FTX.COM, please visit: https://ftx.com/

FTX.COM is not available to US residents or residents of other prohibited jurisdictions, as set out in its Terms of Service.

About MLB Players, Inc.

MLB Players, Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The Major League Baseball Players Association (www.MLBPLAYERS.com) is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the thirty Major League Baseball teams and serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for commercial and licensing activities involving active Major League Baseball Players. On behalf of its members, it operates the Players Choice licensing program and the Players Choice Awards, which benefit the needy through the Major League Baseball Players Trust (www.PlayersTrust.org), a charitable foundation established and run entirely by Major League Baseball players. Follow: @MLB_Players; @Peloteros_MLB; @MLBPlayersTrust; @MLBPlayersInc and @MLBPlayersMedia.