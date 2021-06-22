Major League Batting Leading Pitcher – Pitcher líder de bateo en las Grandes Ligas

“They called that cannibal ‘El Inutil’, because he was a vegetarian”… Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – It’s Post Day like every Wednesday. Listen to me, if you didn’t send me from which town or city you are writing to me, I can’t answer you. Thanks.

Salomón Delgado, from Mexico City, asks …: “In the World Series of the dead ball era, did they hit few home runs?”

Friend Sal…: During the three Series from 1905 to 1907, 16 games were held without any home run. In 1905, the Giants allowed the Athletics just three runs, none earned, after 45 innings. Christy Mathewson, who was a terror because of his lightning fast fastball, left the Athletics, then Philadelphia, at nine zeroes three times and allowed just one walk in his 27 innings. The game the Athletics won was 3-0, shut out by Chief Bender.

Néstor Zambrano R. de Maracaibo advises…: “Juan, I suggest that when you watch baseball on television, narrated or commented, by Fernando Arreaza, you take the volume off. You don’t need anyone to explain what is happening to you. Only you can think of listening to a game narrated by that man ”.

Friend Nes…: Thank you very much. But I have never heard the bugger, nor do I know where he speaks, nor do I know how he speaks, of course, I do not know if he is very good or very bad at the microphone. Listen to me, and who told you that lie that I hear it? What I have published is told to me by fellow readers.

Mario S. Sanabria, from Mexicali, asks …: “Has any pitcher ever been a major league batting champion?”

Friend Mayo …: Yes, sir. It happened in 1886, when the American Association (AA) was the Big League. Guy Hecker, known as “The Big Blond” of the Louisville Colonels, hit 341, one-thousandth more than his teammate Peter Browning. In that season, on August 15, against the Baltimore, Hecker hit three home runs, which no one else did in the AA.

Oscar Morán, from Ponce, Puerto Rico, asks…: “Is there a procedure that allows the Mets to save themselves from the Francisco Lindor disaster, or will they still have to pay him the 341 million dollars until 2031? Puerto Rican, I am ashamed ”.

Amigo Caro…: If Lindor were out of the game due to injury, the insurance would pay. But there is no other salvation for the Mets. If they change it, they will have to pay him in Flushing, until 2031, $33 million 540 thousand dollars every year, and to the team that gets him, it would cost only 560 thousand dollars annually.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Pitcher líder de bateo en las Grandes Ligas

“A aquel caníbal lo llamaban ‘El Inútil’, porque era vegetariano”… Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – es Día del Correo como todos los miércoles. Óyeme, si no me enviaste desde cuál pueblo o ciudad me escribes, no puedo contestarte. Gracias.

Salomón Delgado, de Ciudad de México, pregunta…: “En las Series Mundiales de la época de la bola muerta, ¿se bateaban pocos jonrones?”.

Amigo Sal…: Durante las tres Series de 1905 a 1907, se celebraron 16 juegos sin jonrón alguno. En la 1905, los Gigantes permitieron a los Atléticos solo tres carreras, ninguna limpia, tras 45 innings. Christy Mathewson, quien era un terror por su rapidísima recta, dejó tres veces en nueve ceros a los Atléticos, entonces de Philadelphia, y concedió apenas una base por bolas en sus 27 innings. El juego que ganaron los Atléticos fue de 3-0, blanqueda por Chief Bender.

Néstor Zambrano R. de Maracaibo aconseja…: “Juan, te sugiero que cuando veas beisbol por televisión, narrado o comentado, por Fernando Arreaza, le quites el volumen. Tú no necesitas que nadie te explique lo que está ocurriendo. Solo a tí se te ocurre escuchar un juego narrado por ese señor”.

Amigo Nes…: Muchas Gracias. Pero nunca he oído al interfecto, ni se por dónde habla, ni conozco cómo habla, por supuesto, ignoro si es muy bueno o muy malo ante el micrófono. Óyeme, ¿y quién te dijo esa mentira de que yo lo oigo?. Lo que he publicado me lo cuentan los amigos lectores.

Mario S. Sanabria, de Mexicali, pregunta…: “¿Algún pitcher ha sido campeón de bateo en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Mayo…: Sí, señor. Ocurrió en 1886, cuando la Américan Association (AA) era Liga Grande. Guy Hecker, concido como “The Big Blond” (El Gran Rubio), de los Coroneles de Louisville, bateó para 341, una milésima más que su compañero de equipo, Peter Browning. En esa temporada, el 15 de agosto, frente al Báltimore, Hecker despachó tres jonrones, lo que más nadie hizo en la AA.

Oscar Morán, de Ponce, Puerto Rico, pregunta…: “¿Existe algún procedimiento que permita a los Mets salvarse del desastre de Francisco Lindor, o tendrán que pagarle, de todas maneras, los 341 millones de dólares hasta 2031?, porque, como puertorriqueño, estoy avergonzado”.

Amigo Caro…: Si Lindor quedara fuera de juego por lesión, el seguro pagaría. Pero no hay otra salvación para los Mets. Si lo cambian, tendrán que pagarle en Flushing, hasta 2031, 33 millones 540 mil dólares todos los años, y al equipo que lo reciba, le costaría solamente 560 mil dólares anuales.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

