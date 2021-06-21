The Letters from Beyond – Preston Gómez’s for “Torey” Lovullo – Las Cartas desde El Más Allá – La de Preston Gómez para “Torey” Lovullo

“Nudists never fight, because they spend it airing their differences” … La Pimpi.-

Friend Torey…: I spent 60 years in baseball in the United States, very little as a player, not so much as a manager, longer as an executive. I was a poor infielder at bat, named Pedro, but they nicknamed me Preston, which is less common, after the Central Azucarero where I was born, in Cuba.

My record as a Padres, Astros and Cubs manager is not to be exhibited out there, but since I am writing to you I must inform you, 180-316. My best job was as an executive in the majors.

Friend Torey …: Sit by your side today, when, with your Diamondbacks, they have set that record so difficult to equal, 23 losses in a row, what atrocious !. Once I got to eight lost games with the Padres, and I felt like a trip to another world.

I understand that the mark of 22 was held by the 1943 Phillies and the 1963 Mets. I honestly think that losing 23 times in a row is more difficult than winning 23 times in a row.

But you are a heroic character, because as a manager I was, I understand that after any team slip, the one who gets fired is the manager. And you are still as cheerful as if you were at the head of the Division.

Well, you woke up yesterday, of course, in last place at 20-52, which is the worst record not only in the Division, not only in the National League, but in the 30 teams in the two Leagues.

I pity you, because waking up one in the morning, if you can sleep at all, and watching 26 games from the leading team, is depressing. Yes, because your group from the West was like this yesterday…: Giants, 45-26; Dodgers, 43-27; Padres, 41-32; Rockies, 30-42; Diamondbacks, 20-52.

The only thing I can recommend is patience, and being mentally prepared for when they order you to take off your uniform and go home. That comes to every manager.

Now, there are also good streaks. You can go down all the time, and in the ninth inning something happens to help you. One afternoon in Chicago, we beat the Reds after reaching ninth down 0-5 because we hit two men and there were three straight homers to tie. With two outs already, the next batter grounded to shortsop, and with a bad throw to first he advanced to second, stole third and threw wild pitch. It was not that we left them on the field, but that they stayed there.

My dear Torey, better luck…

Preston.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.





————————————————-Español—————-

Las Cartas desde El Más Allá – La de Preston Gómez para “Torey” Lovullo



Amigo Torey…: Estuve 60 años en el beisbol de Estados Unidos, muy poco como pelotero, no tanto de mánager, más tiempo en calidad de ejecutivo. Fui un infielder deficiente al bate, llamado Pedro, pero me apodaron Preston, que es menos común, por el Central Azucarero donde nací, en Cuba.

Mi record como mánager de Padres, Astros y Cachorros no es como para estarlo exhibiendo por ahí, pero ya que te escribo debo informártelo, 180-316. Mi mejor labor fue la de ejecutivo en las Mayores.

Amigo Torey…: Siénteme a tu lado hoy, cuando, con tus Diamondbacks, han impuesto ese record tan difícil de igualar, 23 derrotas en fila de visitante, ¡qué barbaridad!. Una vez llegue a ocho juegos perdidos con los Padres, y me sentía disparado en viaje al otro mundo.

Tengo entendido que la marca, de 22, la tenían los Phillies de 1943 y los Mets de 1963. Honestamente, creo que perder 23 veces seguidas es más difícil que ganar 23 veces seguidas.

Pero eres un personaje heroico, porque como mánager que fui, comprendo que después de cualquier resbalón del equipo, a quien despiden es al mánager. Y tú sigues tan campante como si estuvieras al frente de la División.

Bueno, amaneciste ayer, por supuesto, en último lugar con 20-52, lo que es el peor record no solo de la División, no solo de la Liga Nacional, sino de los 30 equipos de las dos Ligas.

Te compadezco, porque despertarse uno por la mañana, si es que puedes dormir, y verse a 26 juegos del equipo líder, es deprimente. Sí, porque tu grupo del Oeste estaba así ayer…: Gigantes, 45-26; Dodgers, 43-27; Padres, 41-32; Rockies, 30-42; Diamondbacks, 20-52.

Lo único que te puedo recomendar es paciencia, y estar mentalmente preparado para cuando te ordenen quitarte el uniforme e irte a tu casa. Eso le llega a todo mánager.

Ahora, también hay buenas rachas. Puedes ir abajo todo el tiempo, y en el noveno inning algo ocurre en tu ayuda. Una tarde, en Chicago, les ganamos a los Rojos después de llegar al noveno abajo 0-5, porque embasamos dos hombres y hubo tres jonrones seguidos para empatar. Ya con dos outs, el bateador siguiente conectó roletazo al shortsop, y con tiro malo a primera avanzó a segunda, robó tercera y tiraron wild pitch. No fue que los dejamos en el terreno, sino que ellos se quedaron ahí.

Mi querido Torey, que mejore la suerte… Preston.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.



