Tommy John for not using substances – A la Tommy John por no usar sustancias

Don’t feel guilty for sinning. If we did not sin, all the churches would close their doors due to bankruptcy, and all the priests would be unemployed ”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Baseball Waste.- During that pair of spectacular games, won by the Red Sox over the Braves, the two teams combined 36 runs, with 49 hits, 27 extra bases and both games lasted seven hours and 42 minutes.

The pitchers were abandoned by God, because no foreign substances could get on the fingers. One of them, Garrett Richards, who started one of the games for Boston and allowed six runs, four earned, in four innings, said he didn’t throw a single curveball, fastball, fastball. And he added … “We have to stay within the Rules, so this is going to be the type of baseball that we have to offer now.”

Lack of Substances and Tommy John – Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow, now fraught with pain, hates the resurrection of the No-Substance Rule for pitchers. And he doesn’t hide it. He has said…: “Of course I stopped using that sun protection cream, the only strange thing that I have put on my fingers. The next day I felt pain in my arm, especially in my elbow, so I have been warned that I will possibly need the Tommy John ”. He added…: “Hitters don’t care if we use those things.”

Trevor Bauer, pitcher for the Dodgers, opined…: “The worst thing about this is that they imposed it in the middle of the season. If we had announced it out of season, we would have trained, we would have prepared ourselves ”.

Very dangerous that pitchers are going to get injured now, like the Glasnow case.

Carlos has improved. The injury to the Barquisimetan pitcher, Carlos Carrasco, tends to disappear, the Mets doctors announced. They have given him injections in the affected leg and hope he can reappear soon.

Carlos arrived at the Flushing club along with Francisco Lindor, from the Indians, and has not been able to throw a single one for home plate so far this season. They need it, in the fight to reach the postseason

New work on Clemente.- Another book about the life of Roberto Clemente is in preparation by the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). And on Thursday, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, they presented the one by Ángel R. Cabán.

This other work, that of SABR, is in preparation and will appear in 2022, written by several members of that Society.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

—————————————–Español——————–

A la Tommy John por no usar sustancias

“No te sientas culpable por pecar. Si no pecáramos, todas las iglesias cerrarían sus puertas por quiebra, y todos los curas quedarían desempleados”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Despilfarro de beisbol.- Durante ese par de espectaculares juegos, ganados por los Medias Rojas sobre los Bravos, los dos equipos combinaron 36 carreras, con 49 incogibles, 27 extra bases y ambos espectáculos sumados, duraron siete horas y 42 minutes.

Los lanzadores se vieron abandonados por Dios, porque no se pudieron sustancias extrañas en los dedos. Uno de ellos, Garrett Richards, quien abrió uno de los juegos por Boston, y permitió seis carreras, cuatro limpias, en cuatro innings, dijo que no tiró ni una curva, puras rectas. Y agregó…:

“Tenemos que permanecer dentro de las Reglas, por lo que éste será el tipo de beisbol que habremos de ofrecer ahora”.

Falta de sustancias y la Tommy John.- El lanzador derecho de los Rays, Tyler Glasnow, ahora cargado de dolores, odia la resurrección de la Regla sobre sustancias prohibidas a los lanzadores. Y no lo oculta. Ha dicho…:

“Por supuesto que dejé de usar esa crema que sirve para protección del sol, lo único extraño que me he puesto en los dedos. Al día siguiente sentí dolores en el brazo, especialmente en el codo, por lo que me han advertido que posiblemente necesitaré de la Tommy John”.

Agregó…: “A los bateadores no les importa si usamos esas cosas”.

Trevor Bauer, lanzador de los Dodgers, opinó…: “Lo peor de todo ésto es que lo han impuesto a media campaña. De haberlo anunciado fuera de temporada, nos hubiéramos entrenado, nos habríamos preparado”.

Muy peligroso que los pitchers se vayan a lesionar ahora, como el caso Glasnow.

Ha mejorado Carlos. La lesión del lanzador barquisimetano, Carlos Carrasco, tiende a desaparecer, anunciaron los médicos de los Mets. Le han aplicado inyecciones en la pierna afectada y esperan pueda reaparecer pronto.

Carlos llegó al club de Flushing junto con Francisco Lindor, procedente de los Indios, y no ha podido tirar ni una para home en lo que va de temporada. Lo necesitan, en la lucha por llegar a la postemporada

Nueva obra sobre Clemente.- Otro libro acerca de la vida de Roberto Clemente está en preparación por la Society for Américan Baseball Research (SABR). Y el jueves, en Caguas, Puerto Rico, presentaron el de Ángel R. Cabán.

Esta otra obra, la de SABR, está en preparación y aparecerá en 2022, escrita por varios miembro de esa Sociedad.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5