Lindor hits two home runs and drives in every run in the Mets’ win over the Nationals

It was the seventh and eighth home runs of the season for the Puerto Rican shortstop.
Bronx, NY: Puerto Rican shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a pair of home runs and drove in all five runs for the New York Mets, who beat the Washington Nationals 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Lindor (8) initiated the homer against the Nationals in the first inning, driving the ball 384 feet over center field against starter Joe Ross. With his home run he scored Dominican third baseman Jonathan Villar making the
In the fifth inning again facing Ross, he hit a 414-foot hit over the right field fence scoring in two additional runs. In the third he added a single to center field, driving in another run.
Cleveland traded Lindor to the Mets in January, and New York signed the 27-year-old to contracts worth $ 363.2 million over 11 seasons. Lindor, who hadn’t had more than two RBIs in a game this season, is hitting .218 with eight homers and 21 RBIs.
