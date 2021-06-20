Congrats to PR’s Feminine Basketball Team

Bronx, NY: The Puerto Rican female basketball team has achieved a major milestone. For the first time in Puerto Rico’s female basketball team history, “Las Guerreras” representing Puerto Rico in FIBA’s Women’s AmeriCup tournament have surprised many by reaching the finals on Friday by defeating the third world ranked team, Canada 65-61.

Las Guerreras reached the AmeriCup after being undefeated in the Centro Basket Tournament where only four teams qualified to play in FIBA’s America’s Cup on the way to qualify for the Olympics.

This was the first time that Puerto Rico’s Women’s Basketball team reached the finals automatically qualifying for the Olympics. Puerto Rico faced the number 1 ranked USA team for the Gold. Puerto Rico lost, but won the Bronze.