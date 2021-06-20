Bronx, NY: The Puerto Rican female basketball team has achieved a major milestone. For the first time in Puerto Rico’s female basketball team history, “Las Guerreras” representing Puerto Rico in FIBA’s Women’s AmeriCup tournament have surprised many by reaching the finals on Friday by defeating the third world ranked team, Canada 65-61.
Las Guerreras reached the AmeriCup after being undefeated in the Centro Basket Tournament where only four teams qualified to play in FIBA’s America’s Cup on the way to qualify for the Olympics.
This was the first time that Puerto Rico’s Women’s Basketball team reached the finals automatically qualifying for the Olympics. Puerto Rico faced the number 1 ranked USA team for the Gold. Puerto Rico lost, but won the Bronze.
Recent Articles
- The Letters from Beyond – Preston Gómez’s for “Torey” Lovullo – Las Cartas desde El Más Allá – La de Preston Gómez para “Torey” Lovullo June 21, 2021
- Congrats to PR’s Feminine Basketball Team June 20, 2021
- Tommy John for not using substances – A la Tommy John por no usar sustancias June 20, 2021
- Lindor hits two home runs and drives in every run in the Mets’ win over the Nationals June 20, 2021
- My old man, my dear old man, now he’s walking slow – Viejo, mi querido viejo, Ahora ya camina lerdo June 19, 2021
- Another arbitrariness from Rob, The Destroyer – Otra arbitrariedad de Rob, El Destructor June 18, 2021
- All Star Baseball Leaders Via Fan Voting – Muchos Latinos June 17, 2021
- GUERRERO JR., ACUÑA JR. LEADING RESPECTIVE LEAGUES IN FIRST GOOGLE MLB ALL-STAR BALLOT UPDATE June 17, 2021
- MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND THE COLORADO ROCKIES PRESENT THE LARGEST FREE FAN EVENT OF ALL-STAR WEEK – PLAY BALL PARK June 17, 2021
- The Dodgers have Numerous catchers – Numerosos catchers tienen los Dodgers June 17, 2021