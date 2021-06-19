My old man, my dear old man, now he’s walking slow – Viejo, mi querido viejo, Ahora ya camina lerdo

“There is someone out there who wants to celebrate Father’s Day tomorrow, but nobody wants to be his father” …

Father’s Day is the same as Mother’s Day, but devalued …

De Piero and José Tcherkaski.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – He’s a good guy, my old man… Who walks alone and waiting… He has a long sadness… From so much walking and coming… I look at him from afar… But we are so different… It’s that he grew up in his century … With tram and red wine …

True, mother there is only one. Now, the Padres are 26 on the roster.

Noooo, all the Padres are not from San Diego.

The San Diego Padres are single parents.

Yes… Baseball has its San Diego Padres, but baseball has no mother.

Before Mother’s Day, Father’s Day is a consolation prize.

They talk a lot about fatherless children, and they all feel sorry for them. But, how about parents without children? … I ask, right?

Priests like to be called father. That is, “tell me what you boast about and I’ll tell you what you lack.”

As a mother there is only one, she, who has given birth to all of us, will have to go there tomorrow, congratulating all the parents.

Old man, my dear old man … Now he walks slowly … How forgiving the wind … I am your blood, my old man … I am your silence and your time … He has good eyes … And a figure, heavy … Age came upon him

No carnival or troupe …

The good thing about being a father and not a mother is that in our day our children do not make us cook for all of them.

If you have always loved your mother more than your father, why are you surprised that your children love their mother more than you?

Father’s Day is the same as Mother’s, but with cheaper gifts and fewer flowers.

Great advantages of fathers over mothers …: We do not have to give birth and can comfortably urinate anywhere, even inside a bottle.

Why do we usually say …: That girl is really great !!?

No nonprofit or non-profit organization has ever advocated for parents.

Very easy to forget Father’s Day. Impossible to forget Mother’s Day.

Every irresponsible parent should be injected into the brain with these five letters …: c-o-n-d-o-n.

I have the new years … And the man the old years … The pain carries him inside … And he has a history without time … Old man, my dear old man … Now he walks slowly … How forgiving the wind …

I am your blood, my old man… I am your silence and your time… I am your blood, my old man… I am your silence and your time…

Yes, I know …: Mother’s Day phrases were superior to those of today … This is life …

My hugs to all parents …

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Español

Viejo, mi querido viejo, Ahora ya camina lerdo

“Por ahí anda uno que quiere celebrar mañana El Día de la Padre, pero nadie quiere ser su papá”…

El Día del Padre es igual que El Día de la Madre, pero devaluado…

De Piero y José Tcherkaski.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Es un buen tipo, mi viejo… Que anda solo y esperando… Tiene la tristeza larga…De tanto venir andando… Yo lo miro desde lejos… Pero somos tan distintos… Es que creció con el siglo… Con tranvía y vino tinto…

Cierto, madre hay una sola. Ahora, los Padres son 26 en el róster.

Noooo, todos los Padres no son de San Diego.

Los Padres de San Diego son padres solteros.

Sííí… El beisbol tiene a sus Padres de San Diego, pero el beisbol no tiene madre.

Ante El Día de la Madre, el del Padre es un premio de consolación.

Hablan mucho de los hijos sin padre, y todos se compadecen de ellos. Pero, ¿qué tal los padres sin hijos?… Pregunto yo, ¿no?

A los curas les agrada que uno los llame padre. O sea, “dime de qué presumes y te diré de qué careces”.

Como madre hay una sola, ella, que nos ha parido a todos, tendrá que ir mañana por ahí, felicitanado a todos los padres.

Viejo, mi querido viejo… Ahora ya camina lerdo… Cómo perdonando el viento… Yo soy tu sangre, mi viejo… Soy tu silencio y tu tiempo… Él tiene los ojos buenos… Y una figura, pesada… La edad se le vino encima

Sin carnaval ni comparsa…

Lo bueno de ser padre y no madre, es que en nuestro día los hijos no nos ponen a cocinar para todos ellos.

Si siempre has querido a tu mamá más que a tu papá, ¿por qué te sorprendes de que tus hijos quieran más a su madre que a tí?.

El Día del Padre es igual que el de la Madre, pero con regalos más baratos y menos flores.

Grandes ventajas de los padres sobre las madres…: No tenemos que dar a luz y podemos orinar cómodamente en cualquier parte, incluso dentro de una botella.

¿Por qué solemos decir…: ¡¡Esa muchacha está padríííííísima!!?

Ninguna organización sin fines, ni con fines, de lucro, se ha ocupado de defender a los padres.

Muy fácil olvidar El Día del Padre. Imposible olvidar El Día de la Madre.

A todo padre irresponsable deberían inyectarle en el cerebro estás cinco letras…: c-o-n-d-ó-n.

Yo tengo los años nuevos… Y el hombre los años viejos… El dolor lo lleva dentro… Y tiene historia sin tiempo… Viejo, mi querido viejo… Ahora ya camina lerdo… Cómo perdonando el viento…

Yo soy tu sangre, mi viejo… Soy tu silencio y tu tiempo… Yo soy tu sangre, mi viejo… Soy tu silencio y tu tiempo…

Sí, ya se…: las frases del Día de la Madre fueron superiores a las de hoy… Así es esta vida…

Mi abrazos a todos los padres…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

