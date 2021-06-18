Another arbitrariness from Rob, The Destroyer – Otra arbitrariedad de Rob, El Destructor

“I told myself, I don’t want to be like Don Francisco, I want to be like Gabriel García Márquez”… Jaime Bayly.-

In other words, the Peruvian intellectual was somewhere between being ridiculous and calling himself a “don” or being a Nobel Prize-winning novelist. And that’s how the admired Jaime began to write his novels, and the Nobel Prize will arrive.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – During the 10-game suspension of any pitcher found guilty of using prohibited substances, the team may not substitute him. Thus, the organization will also be punished … ** This is Old Rule 6.02 (c), created 101 years ago, in 1920, and which no one had complied with. Gaylord Perry even wrote a book about his use of banned substances, in which he says he got into the Hall of Fame in 1991, navigating on saliva and petroleum jelly … ** Now, what are banned substances, according to Rob ( The Destroyer) Manfred? Well, all of them. Even if a pitcher’s hand sweats a lot, as it often happens, that is a prohibited substance … ** Umpires will examine pitchers after every three outs, hands, glove, cap and uniform. I mean, everything. What a bummer! … ** Manfred says that the triples, the steals of bases, the great catches, the hit and runs and the double plays have disappeared, because we only see strikeouts, ground balls to the infield and home runs … ** The average of all Major League Baseball hitters is 238, when in 2015 it was 254; and pitchers have scored 9.2 strikeouts for every nine innings thrown, 18% higher than in 2015 … ** But that does not happen for any substance, but because everyone wants to get the ball and they live by taking airplane swings as soon as they see coming … ** Throughout the history of baseball, Rules and tricks have been imposed one after another against pitchers…

-o-o-o-

“If only the numbers said who should be elevated to the Hall of Fame, we would not need the 400 and more voters who, throughout the United States, vote every year” … J.V.-

-o-o-o-o-

** At Citi Field, the Mets have been authorized to sell as many tickets as people can accommodate at the venue, starting Monday. At 5:10 pm that day, the call for play ball will be announced for a double game with the visiting Braves. Due to the pandemic, the quota had been reduced to 20%. Now the mask or social distance will no longer be mandatory …

-o-o-o-o-

“Rob Manfred has a clear conscience because he does not use it” … Anonymous.-

——————————————Español——————–

Otra arbitrariedad de Rob, El Destructor

“Me dije, yo no quiero ser como Don Francisco, quiero ser como Gabriel García Márquez”… Jaime Bayly.-

O sea, el intelectual peruano estaba entre entre ser un ridículo y hacerse llamar “don” o ser un novelista, ganador del Premio Nóbel. Y así fue cómo el admirado Jaime comenzó a escribir sus novelas, y el Nóbel llegará.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Durante la suspensión por 10 juegos de todo lanzador encontrado culpable de usar sustancias prohibidas, el equipo no podrá sustituirlo. Así, la organización también será castigada… ** Se trata de la Vieja Regla 6.02(c), creada hace 101 años, en 1920, y la cual nadie había cumplido. Incluso, Gaylord Perry, escribió un libro acerca de su uso de sustancias prohibidas, en el cual dice que llegó al Hall de Fama en 1991, navegando sobre saliva y vaselina… ** Ahora, ¿cuáles son las sustancias prohibidas, según Rob (El Destructor) Manfred? Pues, todas. Incluso, si a un pitcher le suda mucho la mano, como ocurre muchas veces, eso es sustancia prohibida… ** Los umpires examinarán a los pitchers después de cada tres outs, manos, guante, gorra y uniforme. O sea, todo. ¡Que fastidio!… ** Dice Manfred que han desaparecido los triples, los robos de bases, las grandes atrapadas, los hit and run y los double plays, porque solo vemos strikeouts, roletazos al infield y jonrones… ** El promedio de todos los bateadores de Grandes Ligas es de 238, cuando en 2015 fue de 254; y los lanzadores se han anotado 9.2 strikeouts por cada nueve innings lanzados, un 18% mayor que en 2015… ** Pero eso no ocurre por sustancia alguna, sino porque todos quieren sacar la bola y viven haciendo swings de avión a cuanto lanzamiento ven venir… ** Durante la historia del beisbol, se han estado imponiendo, una tras otra, Reglas y artimañas contra los lanzadores…

-o-o-o-

“Si solo los números dijeran quién debe ser elevado al Hall de la Fama, no haríamos falta los 400 y más electores que, en todo Estados Unidos, votamos cada año”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-o-

** En Citi Field, de los Mets, han sido autorizados para vender tantos boletos, como personas pueden acomodarse en el local, a partir del lunes. A las 5:10 de la tarde de ese día, se dará la voz de play ball para un doble juego con los Bravos de visita. Por la pandemia se había reducido el cupo al 20%. Ahora ya no será obligatoria la mascarilla ni la distancia social…

-o-o-o-o-

“Rob Manfred tiene la conciencia limpia porque no la usa”… Anónimo.-

