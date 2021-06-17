The Dodgers have Numerous catchers – Numerosos catchers tienen los Dodgers

“The good, if brief, twice good … The bad, if little, not so bad” … Martha Lamas.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE.- Question of the Week…: Miguel Cabrera has hit 492 home runs. He is 108 from reaching 600. How many seasons would he need to become only 10th with six hundred home runs?

The answer …: Based on his own numbers, even those from the beginning of his major league career, to be number 10 in that exclusive group, Miguel needs what is missing from this season and four more, exactly until 2025, last year of his contract.

Dodgers Are Armed – The Dodgers have plenty of players for a position in which they are generally not abundant, that of catcher. And two are Venezuelans. The one from Valencia, Keibert Ruíz, is the most advanced of all (Oklahoma City AAA), ready to be the first after home in the Major Leagues. Top regular Will Smith is one of the brightest receivers at that top level. And second after him, Austin Barnes, could be first on any team. Now, in Class A the Dodgers have Diego Cartaya, a 19-year-old native of Maracay, the best prospect of the position in A and Double A …

-o-o-o-

“The fashion for beards is over Gillette” … J.V.-

-o-o-o-o-

Vibrant Roberto.- Tonight at seven o’clock, at the Sports Museum, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, the book will be presented, “Clemente Vigente, Siempre Vibrante,” written by Ángel R. Cabán González. This is what the loudest supporter of this column in Puerto Rico, Ron Ramírez, informs me, very overjoyed, who tells me that the work is rich in anecdotes, both about baseball and Roberto’s private life …

First black with 20 wins.- Jim (Mudcat) Grant, who died on Saturday at the age of 85, had in 1965, with the Twins, a World Series that every pitcher would have wanted. But nonetheless, the Dodgers won, in seven games. Grant won two games, one with two days off, and started three. That Minnesota rotation included Jim Kaat, Jim Perry and Camilo Pascual, and on offense they had Harmon Killebrew, Tony Oliva, Bob Allison and Zoilo (El Zorro) Versalles. Grant was the first black pitcher to win 20 games in the American League, 21-7, 3.30, in 1965. In the National it was Don Newcombe, 20-9, 3.28, in 1951 …

-o-o-o-

“One day you are very young and the next they tell you …: But, boy, you look great for your age!” … “The Wheel of Luck” .-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

______________________Español_______________

Numerosos catchers tienen los Dodgers

-o-o-o-o-

“Lo bueno, si breve, dos veces bueno… Lo malo, si poco, no tan malo”… Martha Lamas.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE.- La Pregunta de la Semana…: Miguel Cabrera ha disparado 492 jonrones. Está a 108 de los 600. ¿Cuántas temporadas necesitaría para convertirse solo en el décimo con seis centenares de cuadrangulares?

La respuesta…: Tomando como base sus propios números, incluso los del comienzo de su carrera en Grandes Ligas, para ser el número 10 en ese exclusivo grupo, Miguel necesita lo que falta de esta temporada y cuatro más, exactamente hasta 2025, último año de su contrato.

Los Dodgers están armados.- Los Dodgers tienen abundancia de peloteros para una posición en la cual generalmente no abundan, la de cátcher. Y dos son venezolanos. El de Valencia, Keibert Ruíz, es el más adelantado de todos (Oklahoma City AAA), ya listo para ser el primero tras el home en Grandes Ligas. El regular arriba, Will Smith, es uno de los más brillantes receptores en ese máximo nivel. Y su segundo, Austin Barnes, podría ser primero en cualquier equipo. Ahora, en Clase A tienen los Dodgers a Diego Cartaya, nativo de Maracay, de 19 años, el mejor prospecto de la posición en A y Doble A…

-o-o-o-

“La moda de las barbas acabó Gillette”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-o-

Roberto vibrante.- Esta noche a las siete, en el Museo del Deporte, de Caguas, Puerto Rico, será presentado el libro, “Clemente Vigente, Siempre Vibrante”, escrito por Ángel R. Cabán González. Así me lo informa, muy alborozado, el coleóptero de esta columna en Puerto Rico, Ron Ramírez, quien me dice que la obra es rica en anécdotas, tanto acerca del beisbol, como de la vida privada de Roberto…

Primeros negros con 20 victorias.- Jim (Mudcat) Grant, quien murió el sábado, a los 85 años de edad, tuvo en 1965, con los Twins, una Serie Mundial que todo pitcher hubiera deseado. Pero, no obstante, ganaron los Dodgers, en siete juegos. Grant ganó dos juegos, uno con dos días de descanso, y abrió tres. Esa rotación de Minnesota incluía a Jim Kaat, Jim Perry y Camilo Pascual, y a la ofensiva contaban con Harmon Killebrew, Tony Oliva, Bob Allison y Zoilo (El Zorro) Versalles. Fue Grant el primer lanzador negro en ganar 20 juegos en la Liga Americana, 21-7, 3.30, en 1965. En la Nacional lo fue Don Newcombe, 20-9, 3.28, en 1951…

-o-o-o-

“Un día estás muy joven y al otro te dicen…: ¡Pero, chico, estás estupendo para la edad que tienes!”… “La Ruleta de la Suerte”.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- En Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené la Pelota”, entrando por, “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5