Free Registration Now Open at AllStarGame.com

Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies today unveiled plans for All-Star Week’s largest free fan event, PLAY BALL PARK. This fan-friendly and interactive festival arrives at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver for 2021 MLB All-Star Week, Friday July 9th through Tuesday, July 13th. The ultimate interactive fan experience blends baseball, softball, music, food, technology, shopping, fashion, mascots, legends of the game, former Olympians and more fun activities. Tickets for the five-day All-Star affair are free and now available. Admission is based on a timed entry into the convention center that fans can register for when claiming their complimentary tickets at AllStarGame.com.

PLAY BALL PARK will provide fans more ways to play and experience the game than anywhere on Earth. Inside and outside the Colorado Convention Center, fans of all ages will hit, pitch, run and slide their way through five days of fun leading up to the Midsummer Classic.

Although PLAY BALL PARK is completely free, reservations for timed entry and tickets are required. All tickets are digital and can be accessed through the MLB Ballpark app, which can be downloaded for free to your mobile device from the App Store or Google Play. Individuals have a six-ticket ordering limit. After claiming these digital PLAY BALL PARK tickets, they will be accessible within the Ballpark app closer to the event date.

All fans will be able to:

Grab a bat and play baseball and softball from morning until night

Play ball in batting cages, pitching tunnels and on three indoor diamonds for all ages

Participate in demos, drills and play with rising stars, former All-Stars, coaches and Olympians

Fill your Instagram feed with pictures alongside legends of the game including Baseball Hall of Famers

Compete with your friends and family in MLB The Show 21, the popular baseball video game

Take a glimpse into the National Pastime’s rich history with exhibits curated by the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum Exhibit directly from Cooperstown and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Snap pictures with the World Series Trophy and other MLB hardware

Rob home runs, steal bases and create your own highlight-reel moments in various baseball dream scenarios

More than 30 legendary baseball and softball players are scheduled to appear over the course of all five days at PLAY BALL PARK. A complete list will be announced at a later date, along with details of each day’s theme and fan giveaways.

PLAY BALL PARK is an immersive baseball and softball experience unlike any other, with unique attractions open to fans of all ages. PLAY BALL PARK will transform the streets of downtown Denver outside the Colorado Convention Center into a wide-ranging, inclusive environment where children and young adults can swing for the stars at the MLB Home Run Derby attraction. Inside of the over 400,000 sq feet fans can try different aspects of the sport for the first time, more experienced players can develop and show off their skills and anyone in between can simply enjoy the many ways the game can be played.

While enjoying the festivities inside or outside, the All-Star Experience Pass is the ultimate way for fans to gain access to their favorite attractions and prizes at PLAY BALL PARK. Fans can sign up for free online or on-site using their mobile device. Instead of standing in line for autographs & photos, the Experience Pass allows fans to make specific reservations so they can enjoy other activities until their turn has arrived. Once registered for the Experience Pass, fans will use their smart phone to scan QR codes throughout the show floor. They will participate scavenger hunts, receive daily autograph schedules, a map of all to do throughout the five days. Fans who check-in are eligible for instant prizing and a chance to win tickets to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Coors Field. Fans can also share their PLAY BALL PARK experiences on social media through the All-Star Experience Pass program.

MLB All-Star Week includes the 91st MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Coors Field (July 13th), Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 12th), All-Star Sunday featuring the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game (July 11th), PLAY BALL PARK at the Colorado Convention Center (July 9th–13th), plus a lineup of additional events taking place throughout Denver.

For more MLB All-Star Week information, please visit AllStarGame.com and follow @AllStarGame.