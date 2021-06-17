All Star Baseball Leaders Via Fan Voting – Muchos Latinos

AMERICAN LEAGUE BALLOTING LEADERS Position Player Team Vote Total 2021 Stats C Salvador Perez Royals 694,710 .277, 14 HR, 40 RBI, 12 2B, 28 R, .504 SLG 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 857,956 .329, 18 HR, 48 RBI, 11 2B, 45 R, .643 SLG 2B Marcus Semien Blue Jays 561,326 .289, 13 HR, 33 RBI, 13 2B, 40 R, 8 SB 3B Rafael Devers Red Sox 451,042 .273, 15 HR, 48 RBI, 19 2B, 42 R, .555 SLG SS Xander Bogaerts Red Sox 502,629 .324, 11 HR, 38 RBI, 17 2B, 37 R, .547 SLG OF Mike Trout Angels 706,503 .333, 8 HR, 18 RBI, 23 R, .624 SLG, .466 OBP OF Aaron Judge Yankees 538,448 .291, 15 HR, 35 RBI, 8 2B, 35 R, .540 SLG OF Byron Buxton Twins 383,178 .370, 9 HR, 17 RBI, 10 2B, 19 R, .772 SLG DH Shohei Ohtani Angels 526,608 .262, 17 HR, 44 RBI, 13 2B, 3 3B, 41 R, 9 SB

NATIONAL LEAGUE BALLOTING LEADERS Position Player Team Vote Total 2021 Stats C Buster Posey Giants 511,221 .336, 10 HR, 22 RBI, 6 2B, 28 R, .577 SLG 1B Max Muncy Dodgers 405,609 .260, 13 HR, 31 RBI, 7 2B, 39 R, .510 SLG 2B Ozzie Albies Braves 295,478 .258, 9 HR, 37 RBI, 19 2B, 36 R, 6 SB 3B Kris Bryant Cubs 502,970 .301, 13 HR, 38 RBI, 16 2B, 40 R, .565 SLG SS Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres 701,251 .277, 17 HR, 39 RBI, 41 R, 13 SB, .639 SLG OF Ronald Acuña Jr. Braves 834,287 .278, 18 HR, 38 RBI, 10 2B, 48 R, 11 SB, .600 SLG OF Nick Castellanos Reds 568,758 .357, 12 HR, 33 RBI, 21 2B, 39 R, .624 SLG OF Jesse Winker Reds 462,692 .346, 17 HR, 38 RBI, 10 2B, 46 R, .645 SLG

Phase 2 will begin at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Monday, June 28th, with fans voting among the finalists at each position during a four-day window that concludes at 2:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 1st. Later that night, the winners will be announced on the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Starters Reveal (details to follow). During this second phase of voting, in which fans can vote once on MLB platforms and submit up to 17 unique player votes on Google, vote totals will reset (i.e., vote totals from Phase 1 do not carry over) and the winner at each position (including three outfielders per League) will be named a starting position player for the 2021 Midsummer Classic.

The NL All-Star Team, which will be managed for a third consecutive time by Dave Roberts of the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, will have eight elected starters via the fan balloting program, while the AL All-Star Team, led by Kevin Cash of the defending AL Champion Tampa Bay Rays, will have nine fan-elected starters. The pitchers and reserves for both squads – totaling 24 for the NL and 23 for the AL – will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The balance of the All-Star rosters will be announced on July 4th during the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Selection Show (details to follow).

During each phase of voting, the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Ballot will be available when fans search in English and Spanish. The ballot at MLB.com and Club sites also will offer audio CAPTCHA functionality for visually impaired fans. Banco BHD León will once again sponsor online All-Star balloting in the Dominican Republic, making Spanish-language ballots available to fans in the D.R. via LasMayores.com, the official Spanish-language web site of Major League Baseball.

Fans will once again have the opportunity to participate in the official voting for the Ted Williams All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award presented by Chevrolet. During the Midsummer Classic, fans can vote exclusively at MLB.com and the 30 Club sites – online or via their mobile devices – with the 2021 All-Star Game MLB.com MVP Vote, and their collective voice will represent 20 percent of the official vote determining this year’s recipient of the Arch Ward Trophy.

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 13th), Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 12th), All-Star Sunday featuring the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (July 11th), the MLB Draft (July 11th-13th) and PLAY BALL PARK at the Colorado Convention Center (July 9th-13th), plus a lineup of additional events taking place around the city. The 91st Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and RDS; and worldwide by 70 partners in 15 languages across 223 countries and territories. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States, while ESPN Radio and ESPN Radio Deportes will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game. MLB Network, MLB.com and SiriusXM also will provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit www.allstargame.com and follow @MLB and @AllStarGame on social media.

