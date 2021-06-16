Gabriel García Márquez, the immortal of letters – Gabriel García Márquez, el inmortal de las letras

“In Hollywood they no longer ask, how is your wife ?, but who is your wife now? … Joey Adams.-

-O-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today on Post Day like every Wednesday. Listen to me, if you didn’t send me from which town or city you are writing to me, I can’t answer you. Thanks.

Félix Salazar, from Higuerote. Question…: “After so much destruction against baseball, isn’t there a light in sight at the end of the tunnel? I say, a change of commissioner, or an agreement of the Players Association to annul the Rules imposed by Rob Manfred? ”.

Friend Lixo …: No. Neither the owners nor the players would like the one who, above all else, defends the multi-million dollars for the payment of rights to televise the games to leaves. And Manfred himself charges 17 million per year.

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks …: “Of the voters for the Hall of Fame, are you the oldest?”

Friend Manolo…: That’s right. There is no one older than me anywhere.

Omar Jaime, from Hermosillo, asks …: “Do my wife and I want to know how and why slowpitch, the story, came about?”

Friend Omo…: I have no idea. That must be on the internet.

Ramón Rodríguez, from Toluca, suggests…: “Please, publish something more about the topic of that column, in which you remembered when you met Gabriel García Márquez, and he told you that he envied him for his work, since he went every day to Yankee Stadium or Shea Stadium ”.

Friend Moncho …: Of my two encounters with Gabo I could write a book, but I don’t dare. I learned a lot from him, a lot about journalism, because, as he emphasized, he was always a reporter. I think that the success of his works has been because he wrote his whole life as one does in diarism. Even with the taste, the passion and the anguish for the closure. The magnitude of García Márquez is such that it seems impossible to me to know someone so great because of his lyrics. In April 2014, at the age of 87, cancer took him to the Hereafter. But, of course, Gabo and his history in the Spanish language will never die. They are immortal.

Carora’s Noel Longa asks…: “Can you score a home run run without stepping on the bases? Because it seems unusual to me those of the Astros-Minnesota game, when José Altuve scored a home run without going to the bases ”.

Friend Elo …: That was unusual and absurd. The Rules require that you step on all four bases in order. I think it was up to the umpires.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- In Google, the file of “Juan Vené la Pelota”, entering by, “the sport returns to unite us”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

—————————————–Español———————-

Gabriel García Márquez, el inmortal de las letras

“En Hollywood ya no preguntan, ¿cómo está tu esposa?, sino ¿y quién es tu esposa ahora?… Joey Adams.-

-O-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy de Día del Correo como todos los miércoles. Óyeme, si no me enviaste desde cuál pueblo o ciudad me escribes, no puedo contestarte. Gracias.

Félix Salazar, de Higuerote. Pregunta…: “Después de tanta destrucción contra el beisbol, ¿no se avizora una luz al final del túnel? Digo yo, un cambio de comisionado, o un acuerdo de la Asociación de Peloteros para anular las Reglas impuestas por Rob Manfred?”.

Amigo Lixo…: No. Ni a los propietarios ni a los jugadores les conviene que se vaya quien, por encima de todo, les defiende los multi-millones de dólares por pago de derechos para televisar los juegos. Y el mismo Manfred cobra 17 millones por año.

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta…: “De los electores para el Hall de la Fama, ¿es usted el de mayor edad?”

Amigo Manolo…: Así es. Ya no hay nadie mayor que yo en ninguna parte.

Omar Jaime, de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Mi esposa y yo queremos saber cómo y por qué surgió el slowpitch, la historia?”.

Amigo Omo…: No tengo la menor idea. Eso debe estar en internet.

Ramón Rodríguez, de Toluca, sugiere…: “Por favor, publique algo más del tema de aquella columna, en la cual recordó cuando conoció a Gabriel García Márquez, y él le dijo que lo envidiaba por su trabajo, ya que iba todos los días a Yankee Stadium o a Shea Stadium”.

Amigo Moncho…: De mis dos encuentros con el Gabo podría escribir un libro, pero no me atrevo. Aprendí mucho de él, mucho de periodismo, porque, como él lo recalcaba, fue siempre reportero. Creo que el éxito de sus obras ha sido porque escribió toda su vida como se hace en el diarismo. Incluso con el sabor, la pasión y la angustia por el cierre. La magnitud de García Márquez es tal, que me parece imposible conocer a alguien tan grande por sus letras. En abril de 2014, a los 87 años de edad, un cáncer se lo llevó al Más Allá. Pero, por supuesto, jamás morirán el Gabo y su la historia en el idioma castellano. Son inmortales.

Noel Longa, de Carora, pregunta…: “¿Se puede anotar una carrera por jonrón sin pisar las bases? Porque me parece insólito los del juego Astros-Minesota, cuando José Altuve se anotó cuadrangular sin recorrer las bases”.

Amigo Elo…: Eso fue insólito y absurdo. Las Reglas obligan a pisar las cuatro bases en orden. Creo que fue decisión de los umpires.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- En Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené la Pelota”, entrando por, “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5