Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

Néstor L. Pérez R. de Maracaibo, asks …: “Why, if the Hall of Fame was inaugurated on June 12, 1939, had the First Class been elected three years earlier, in 1936?”

Amigo Nes …: Because everything was approved by the Cooperstown authorities and by baseball, even the construction of the house for the museum, and because there were already 66 major league seasons, so there were many candidates. And yes, in 1939 those elected in four years rose, 1936, 1937, 1938 and 1939. There were 26, including Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Christy Mathewson, Honus Wagner, Walter Johnson, Connie Mack, Clover Cleveland Alexander, Henry Chadwick , Lou Gehrig and Adrian (Cap) Anson.

Aurelio Colunga M. de Matamoros, thinks …: “If Pete Rose cannot reach the Hall of Fame as a manager, because of the betting, he must arrive as a successful player, which was undoubtedly a star of the game” .

Ricardo Sánchez, from the Municipality of Miranda, Carabobo, reports…: “Watching a Major League game on television, I heard Fernando Arreaza do it again. I affirm that the reliever, Tyler Matzek, “has had a career that is shaping up for Hall of Fame.” I looked up the statistics, because it was the first time I had seen that pitcher, and I concluded that once more Fernando has told lies. Never in his life does that player have a career to be considered in the HOF. So many years reading you explaining what it takes to get there, we have already become scholars on the subject. Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, including a journalist like you ”.

Tyler Matzek, 30, two seasons with the Rockies and in his second with the Braves. Record, 12-17, 3.85, zero saves, 182 strikeouts, 87 walks.

Tomás Villarroel, from Porlamar, asks …: “What are the Hall of Fame inductees who played in Venezuela?”

Friend Tom…: I don’t have space for everyone, but I’ll post the most notable ones. Bobby Cox, Cardinals and Lions, plus Cardinals manager; Ryne Sandberg, Aguilas; André Dawson, Cardinals; Jimmy Rice, Magellan; Greg Maddux, Aguilas; Roy Halladay, Cardinals; Mariano Rivera, Tigres; Luis Aparicio, Gavilanes, Lions, Sharks, Eagles, Tigers, Cardinals, Industrialists; Rod Carew, Tigers.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Elegían para el HOF pero no tenían casa

“Esa cantante-bailarina española, que llaman Lola Flores, ni canta ni baila… Pero no dejen de verla”… New York Times en 1942.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Néstor L. Pérez R. de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “¿Por qué, si el 12 de junio de 1939 fue inaugurado el Hall de la Fama, la Primera Clase había sido elegida tres años antes, en 1936?”.

Amigo Nes…: Porque todo estaba aprobado por las autoridades de Cooperstown y por el beisbol, incluso la construcción de la casa para el museo, y porque ya iban 66 temporadas de Grandes Ligas, por lo que había muchos candidatos. Y sí, en 1939 se elevaron los elegidos en cuatro años, 1936, 1937, 1938 y 1939. Fueron 26, incluso, Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Christy Mathewson, Honus Wagner, Walter Johnson, Connie Mack, Clover Cléveland Alexánder, Henry Chadwick, Lou Gehrig y Adrian (Cap) Anson.

Aurelio Colunga M. de Matamoros, opina…: “Si Pete Rose no puede llegar al Hall de la Fama como mánager, por lo de las apuestas, debe llegar como jugador exitoso, que lo fue sin duda alguna, un estelar del juego”.

Ricardo Sánchez, del Municipio Miranda, Carabobo, informa…: “Viendo por televisión un juego de Grandes Ligas, oí a Fernando Arreaza volverla a hacer. Afirmo que el relevista, Tyler Matzek, “ha hecho una carrera que se perfila para Hall de la Fama”. Busqué las estadísticas, porque era la primera vez que veía a ese pitcher, y concluí que, una vez, más Fernando ha dicho mentiras. Jamás en la vida ese pelotero tiene una carrera para ser considerada en el HOF. Tantos años leyéndolo a usted explicando lo que se necesita para llegar allí, ya nos hemos vueltos eruditos en el tema. Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluyendo un periodista como tú”.

Tyler Matzek, 30 años de edad, dos temporadas con los Rockies y está en su segunda con los Bravos. Record, 12-17, 3.85, cero salvados, 182 strikeouts, 87 bases por bolas.

Tomás Villarroel, de Porlamar, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles son los exaltados al Hall de la Fama que jugaron en Venezuela?”.

Amigo Tom…: No tengo espacio para todos, pero te publico los más notables. Bobby Cox, Cardenales y Leones, más mánager de Cardenales; Ryne Sandberg, Águilas; André Dawson, Cardenales; Jimmy Rice, Magallanes; Greg Maddux, Águilas; Roy Halladay, Cardenales; Mariano Rivera, Tigres; Luis Aparicio, Gavilanes, Leones, Tiburones, Águilas, Tigres, Cardenales, Industriales; Rod Carew, Tigres.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

