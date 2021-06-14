The Letters from the Beyond.- The one of José G. Hernández for the people of the baseball

“The pandemic has been great, cruel and powerful, but humanity has been very intelligent, extremely supportive, a tremendous warrior” … Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Friends of baseball and annexes…: In case you don’t know who I am, my full name is José Gregorio Hernández and some call me Goyo. I am remembered as a physician who officiated on behalf of those most in need. I died in a silly traffic accident in Caracas in 1919, when I was living in my 54 years of age. I have been beatified and the canonization process is underway.

But it is not about me that I want to speak to you, but about you, triumphs over something so treacherous, so horrible, like the deadly pandemic that attacked the whole world with the pretense of being able to end humanity.

However, with the help of God, it was you, the world of the ball and the rest of all the people, so strong, so united, that already, and despite the painful disappearance of several million of our brothers, we continue forward.

And baseball, the favorite show of so many people, recovers, step by step, as we all recover. I am amazed at how they followed, with how much discipline, in all the stadiums, the orders to enter only a certain number of spectators.

And it amazes me how the teams dedicate themselves to vaccinating, not only their staff, but also all the spectators who go to the stadiums.

If the war on coronavirus or Covid-19 has been won, whatever you want to call that, we can beat any other force.

That pandemic has been as demonic and deadly as it is invisible. As aggressive as it is treacherous.

And I qualify it that way from my scientific and at the same time heavenly point of view.

It is admirable how humanity has behaved in these last two years. Because the world was crazy-crazy, crazy. And yet it has responded like a global army of remarkable discipline. And you know what? Well, it was the only way to end Coronavirus.

Yes, yes, I know, evil is not totally conquered, but for the first time, the wise men agree that they see the famous light at the end of the tunnel. Everyone agrees that in December we will be able to celebrate Christmas and New Years without masks and in groups, as was ADP (before the pandemic).

And you baseball people have been an example to follow. So I congratulate you and wish you the best of the best now and always… And invite me in December.

Jose Gregorio.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- La de José G. Hernández para la gente del beisbol

“La pandemia ha sido grande, cruel y poderosa, pero la humanidad ha resultado muy inteligente, en extremo solidaria, tremenda guerrera”… Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Amigos del beisbol y anexas…: Por si ignoran quién soy, mi nombre completo es José Gregorio Hernández y algunos me llaman Goyo. Se me recuerda como un médico que ofició en favor de los más necesitados. Morí en un tonto accidente de tránsito en la Caracas de 1919, cuando vivía en mis 54 años de edad. Me han beatificado y el proceso de la canonización está en camino.

Pero no es de mí que quiero hablarles, sino de ustedes, triunfadores por encima de algo tan traicionero, tan horrible, como la mortal pandemia que atacó al mundo entero con pretensiones de poder acabar con la humanidad.

Sin embargo, con la ayuda de Dios, fueron ustedes, el mundo de la pelota y el resto de toda la gente, tan fuertes, tan unidos, que ya, y a pesar de la dolorosa desaparición de varios millones de nuestros hermanos, seguimos adelante.

Y se recupera el beisbol, el espectáculo favorito de tanta gente, paso a paso, como nos recuperamos todos. Me admira cómo siguieron, con cuánta disciplina, en la totalidad de los estadios, la órdenes de entrar solamente cierta cantidad de espectadores.

Y me sorprende cómo los equipos se dedican a vacunar, no solo a su personal, sino también a todos los espectadores que van acudiendo a los estadios.

Si se le ha podido ganar la guerra al coronavirus o Covid-19, como quieras llamar eso, podremos ganarle a cualquier otra fuerza.

Esa pandemia ha sido tan endemoniada y letal como invisible. Tan agresiva como traicionera.

Y la califico así desde mi punto de vista científico y a la vez celestial.

Es admirable cómo se ha comportado la humanidad en estos dos últimos años. Porque el mundo estaba loco-loco, loquísimo. Y, sin embargo, ha respondido como un ejército global de notable disciplina. ¿Y saben una cosa?, pues, era la única manera de acabar con Coronavirus.

Sí, sí, ya sé, no está totalmente vencido el mal, pero por primera vez, los sabios coinciden en que ven la célebre luz al final del túnel. Todos coinciden en que en diciembre podremos celebrar Navidad y Año Nuevo sin mascarillas y en grupos, como era ADP (antes de la pandemia).

Y Uds. la gente del beisbol, han sido ejemplo a seguir. Por eso los felicito y les deseo lo mejor de lo mejor ahora y siempre… E invítenme en diciembre.

José Gregorio.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

