NY Mets player Jeff McNeil Plays Rehab Game in Brooklyn

Story by George Napolitano
After being on the Injured List since May 17 with a hamstring injury, Jeff McNeil returned to game action at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York. McNeil, who skipped Brooklyn on his way up the minor league ranks, played his first rehab game as a member of the Brooklyn Cyclones on what is expected to be his return to the New York Mets later this week.
McNeil played second and batted leadoff in his rehab start and looked sharp in his 5 innings of work. At the plate McNeil flied out and grounded out in his 2 plate appearances and fielded the ball effortlessly in his 2 chances in the field. The important part of McNeil’s rehab assignment was facing live pitching and seeing how well the hamstring held up after game action and being on the sidelines for nearly a month.
With his rehab game behind him Jeff McNeil could be rejoining the Mets in Citi Field sometime this week. McNeil’s return would add another quality player to an already stacked Mets team that currently is in first place in the National League Eastern division.
